Friday briefing: Rain and cooler temps, bridge closure Saturday, and questions about Illinois 84 project

The Quad-City region may be in store for some thunderstorms later today some of which could be severe. But the weekend will be sunny and cooler. So enjoy this break from the August heat and enjoy.
According to a National Weather Service Hazardous Weather Outlook, thunderstorms are expected late this afternoon into the evening.
These thunderstorms will move from the northwest to the southeast. Thunderstorms are expected to begin as supercells before transitioning to a squall line.
There is an enhanced risk for severe weather mainly along and north interstate 80. South of here there is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms.
The main threat from severe thunderstorms would be damaging wind, large hail and an isolated tornado. Heavy rain could lead to minor flooding as well.
Today there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly after 5 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 92 degrees. Southwest winds between 5 to 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight showers and thunderstorms are likely before 11 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 65 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Sunny with a high near 81 degrees and a low around 55 degrees. North winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 81 degrees and a low around 59 degrees.
Government Bridge to close Saturday
The Government Bridge between Davenport and Arsenal Island will close Saturday for washing. The bridge will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian from 6 a.m. - 2 p.m.
The Illinois Department of Transportation held a virtual public meeting Thursday for a proposed project on Illinois Route 84 through Colona with an estimated cost of $10 million.
GENESEO — Edford Township now has a home for the equipment used to maintain roads in the Henry County countryside as well as a location for meetings and voting.
The Quad-Cities regional economy continues to slowly recover from the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
Scott County prosecutors have charged four people with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in connection with the shooting death of 45-year-old Sylvester Eddings early Saturday.
It's slightly before 6 a.m. on what would become a bright, sunny and desert-hot summer's day.
In fancy glasses, the drinks bubbled, some packed with muddled fruit, and others with colorful, citrusy slices perched upon their rims. From the smoked-glass Komjito to the classic gin and tonic, every drink imaginable awaits at Unimpaired.
'Cut Throat City' is violent actioner set in post-Katrina New Orleans
The football season has not yet kicked off and already there is a challenge.
ELDRIDGE — Even with the league's preseason favorites not participating, the Mississippi Athletic Conference showed Thursday night it has quality volleyball teams beyond its top two programs.
