 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday briefing: Rain and cooler temps, bridge closure Saturday, and questions about Illinois 84 project
View Comments
alert featured

Friday briefing: Rain and cooler temps, bridge closure Saturday, and questions about Illinois 84 project

{{featured_button_text}}
Summary

The Quad-City region may be in store for some thunderstorms later today some of which could be severe. But the weekend will be sunny and cooler. So enjoy this break from the August heat and enjoy.  

Download PDF Storm situation report

According to a National Weather Service Hazardous Weather Outlook, thunderstorms are expected late this afternoon into the evening.

These thunderstorms will move from the northwest to the southeast. Thunderstorms are expected to begin as supercells before transitioning to a squall line.

There is an enhanced risk for severe weather mainly along and north interstate 80. South of here there is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms.

The main threat from severe thunderstorms would be damaging wind, large hail and an isolated tornado. Heavy rain could lead to minor flooding as well.

Timing

Today there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly after 5 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 92 degrees. Southwest winds between 5 to 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight showers and thunderstorms are likely before 11 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 65 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

weekend

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 81 degrees and a low around 55 degrees. North winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 81 degrees and a low around 59 degrees.

Government Bridge to close Saturday

Arsenal bridge

The Government Bridge.

The Government Bridge between Davenport and Arsenal Island will close Saturday for washing. The bridge will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian from 6 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Trending headlines

Today's top news headlines

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

CL

• 1,707 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois, 25 deaths

• Martin Luther King Center offering child care in September for Rock Island-Milan

• Johnson County, all of Iowa break records for daily COVID-19 cases

• Local governments see drastic COVID-19-related revenue drops

• Reynolds orders bars closed in six counties as coronavirus cases spike in college towns

• SHANE BROWN: Pro tip, don't microwave your mask

Crime, courts and public safety news

Lifestyle, entertainment headlines

Today's sports headlines

Today's photo gallery: MAC-MVC Challenge

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News