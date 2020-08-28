Friday briefing: Rain and cooler temps, bridge closure Saturday, and questions about Illinois 84 project

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Quad-City region may be in store for some thunderstorms later today some of which could be severe. But the weekend will be sunny and cooler. So enjoy this break from the August heat and enjoy.

According to a National Weather Service Hazardous Weather Outlook, thunderstorms are expected late this afternoon into the evening.

These thunderstorms will move from the northwest to the southeast. Thunderstorms are expected to begin as supercells before transitioning to a squall line.

There is an enhanced risk for severe weather mainly along and north interstate 80. South of here there is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms.

The main threat from severe thunderstorms would be damaging wind, large hail and an isolated tornado. Heavy rain could lead to minor flooding as well.

Today there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly after 5 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 92 degrees. Southwest winds between 5 to 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.