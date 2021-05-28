 Skip to main content
Friday briefing: Rain and cold kick off holiday weekend
Friday briefing: Rain and cold kick off holiday weekend

Weekend

It's going to be a cool Memorial Day weekend. How cool? A frost advisory for the region will be in effect from midnight tonight until 7 a.m., Saturday.

Frost

Here are the details of that frost advisory.

WHAT: Temperatures as low as 33 degrees will result in frost formation.

WHERE: Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and northwest Illinois.

WHEN: From midnight tonight to 7 a.m., Saturday.

IMPACTS: Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Here is the complete weekend forecast from the National Weather Service.

Look for scattered showers before 7 a.m. then rain likely between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a steady temperature around 46 degrees. North winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight will see areas of frost after 4 a.m. Otherwise the night will be cloudy during the early evening then gradually clearing with a low around 36 degrees. North winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday: Areas of frost before 7 a.m. Otherwise, sunny with a high near 65 degrees and a low around 43 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 69 degrees and a low around 53 degree.

Memorial Day: A 30% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 69 degrees and a low around 53 degrees.

SHANE BROWN: The sounds of silence

Unbeknownst to me, today's cool kids have rediscovered esoteric little bands from my youth, and those hard-to-find albums are now in heavy rotation on Spotify.

