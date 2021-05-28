Friday briefing: Rain and cold kick off holiday weekend

It's going to be a cool Memorial Day weekend. How cool? A frost advisory for the region will be in effect from midnight tonight until 7 a.m., Saturday.
Here are the details of that frost advisory.
WHAT: Temperatures as low as 33 degrees will result in frost formation.
WHERE: Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and northwest Illinois.
WHEN: From midnight tonight to 7 a.m., Saturday.
IMPACTS: Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
Here is the complete weekend forecast from the National Weather Service.
Look for scattered showers before 7 a.m. then rain likely between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a steady temperature around 46 degrees. North winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight will see areas of frost after 4 a.m. Otherwise the night will be cloudy during the early evening then gradually clearing with a low around 36 degrees. North winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday: Areas of frost before 7 a.m. Otherwise, sunny with a high near 65 degrees and a low around 43 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 69 degrees and a low around 53 degree.
Memorial Day: A 30% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 69 degrees and a low around 53 degrees.
Thursday briefing: Shooting in Davenport park, Q-C teacher faces sex charges, and plenty of rain
Davenport teacher faces military charges related to sex assault of a minor
Geneseo girls shut out Alleman to win first Big 6 soccer title
Father of 14-year-old shot in Davenport over the weekend speaks out about how the shooting has affected his family
Former Rock Island mayoral candidate asks city to form community relations commission
As the mass vaccination clinic at Milan's Camden Centre prepares to close this weekend, COVID-19 numbers reported Thursday continued to dwindle compared with recent weeks and months.
A fire broke out at St. John Catholic Church in Viola early Thursday morning.
Former Rock Island mayoral candidate Thurgood Brooks is asking the city form a police community relations commission to help ease tension between the police and minority communities, but grant broad oversight of the police department at the same time.
A new recommendation to address overcrowding and long-term capacity needs calls for the construction of a new 40-bed juvenile detention center in Scott County.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Jurors deliberated for three hours Thursday without reaching a verdict in the trial of a farm laborer accused of fatall…
A Davenport man on parole until 2025 has been arrested by agents of the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group for peddling crack cocaine.
Boat rentals begin Friday on Lake George at Loud Thunder Forest Preserve, 19408 Loud Thunder Rd, Illinois City, in time for Memorial Day weekend.
Unbeknownst to me, today's cool kids have rediscovered esoteric little bands from my youth, and those hard-to-find albums are now in heavy rotation on Spotify.
HONOLULU (AP) — Cruising along the west side of Hawaii's Big Island, the landscape is dominated by ancient volcanic flows and jagged shorelines. Then you get to Hapuna Beach.
Geneseo takes 34-31 dual meet victory against Rock Island; Jon Murray earns his 300th dual win.
It was a night full of milestones Thursday for the Bettendorf girls’ soccer team in its 10-0 win over visiting Moline.
The Geneseo girls soccer team played well top-to-bottom in a 4-0 shutout of Alleman to go 7-0 in conference and win their first Western Big 6 title.
