Friday briefing: Q-C Jewish congregations join under one roof, a backlog of cases to test county prosecutors, and a parade in Rock Island

Our last three-day holiday weekend of the season will be mild and pleasant with a chance of rain thrown into the mix. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 4 p.m., then there's a chance of showers. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 70 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight there's a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4 a.m., then a slight chance of showers. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a steady temperature around 67 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
For Saturday there's a 20% chance of showers. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 76 degrees and a low around 57 degrees.
Sunday will be sunny with a high near 81 degrees and a low around 56 degrees.
For Labor Day Monday it will be sunny with a high near 82 degrees and a low around 63 degrees.
The Flood Warning continues for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt. Earlier today the Wapsi was at 7.7 feet. Flood stage is 11 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage Sunday night to a crest of 13 feet Tuesday night. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon.
At 12.5 feet, water affects old U.S. 61 near the river.
At 13 feet, water affects many residences along the river.
Trending stories
"It's going to be nuts": Rock Island County courts facing 33,000 open cases with looming deadline for trials to resume
'There is this kind of joyful anticipation:' Quad-Cities Jewish congregations join under one roof
Knights christen Bush Stadium with lopsided win over Golden Eagles
Quad-Cities neighbors: Obituaries for September 2
Assumption unveils new football stadium tonight
Today's top news headlines
"It's going to be nuts": Rock Island County courts facing 33,000 open cases with looming deadline for trials to resume
That includes 27 open homicides. Prosecutors and public defenders say they need more resources.
Increased demand and staffing shortages prompted UnityPoint Health-Trinity to combine its ICUs in Bettendorf and Rock Island into one temporary facility at the Rock Island site.
Iowa Department of Transportation officials recently announced the launch of a study for potentially making Interstate 80 six lanes from Interstate 280 to LeClaire.
Lifestyle and entertainment headlines
There's a disco revolution at Washington Jr. High in Rock Island.
The Midwest Monster Fest will bring horror fanatics to the Rust Belt Friday through Sunday.
The 37th Rock Island Labor Day Parade is scheduled to step off at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 6.
Whitey's pumpkin ice cream is back, and hits the transition between summer and fall perfectly.
Congregation Beth Israel at the Tri-City Jewish Center and Temple Emanuel moved into a single new location Thursday, looking to support each other while not merging into one group.
Today's top sports headlines
Assumption's football team scored 27 first-half points en route to a 48-14 win over Dubuque Wahlert on Thursday.
UTHS head coach Nick Welch has suddenly turned the Panther football program around. Despite replacing all 11 offensive starters, UTHS football wants to prove the spring was just the beginning.
A capsule look at the 12 metro football games in the Quad Cities on Friday night.
Today's videos
Today's photo galleries
Photos: The Tri-City Jewish Center in Rock Island and Temple Emanuel in Davenport are commemorating their move to Beit Shalom Jewish Community
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Rick Rector
Online content producer
Morning online guy.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.