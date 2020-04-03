You are the owner of this article.
Friday briefing: Q-C health care workers: We don't have enough equipment to fight coronavirus, and new closures for bridge work
NWS: Summary

We're looking at cloudy skies today, rain tonight, and then here comes the sun this weekend. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Look for a slight chance of rain before 9 a.m. then a chance of rain after 10 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 63 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight rain is likely with a slight chance of snow. The low will be around 32 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 54 degrees and a low around 36 degrees. North winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 59 degrees and a low around 44 degrees.

NWS: Flooding

Flood continues on the Rock and Mississippi rivers.

A Flood Warning  for the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities remains in effect until further notice. Early today the Mississippi was at 15.9 feet and holding steady. Flood stage is 15 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast. The Mississippi is expected to rise to 16.9 feet Thursday. At 17 feet water is over most of Davenport's LeClaire Park and lower parking lots.

The Flood Warning for the Rock River at Moline is set to expire on Saturday. Early today the Rock was 13.07 feet and falling. Flood stage is 12 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring. The river is expected to fall below flood stage Saturday. At 13.2 feet, water affects 60th Street south of John Deere Road in Moline and 75th Avenue from Green Valley Park 48th Street. Water is on Canal Road in Big Island. Smith`s Island also is affected by floodwaters.

• Area river levels

I-74 bridge work closes part of recreation trail, parts of 12th Avenue in Moline

Bike path detour

A portion of the Ralph B. Birks trail, on the east end of Ben Butterworth Parkway, has been closed due to I-74 bridge construction staging, according to the Moline Parks and Recreation Department. Trail users are asked to use the detour pictured above.

Detour

Also 12th Avenue has been closed in Moline between 18th and 10th streets for one week. Drivers going east should take northbound 16th Street, westbound 6th Avenue, southbound 27th Street to 12th Avenue. Drivers going west should take northbound 27th Street, westbound 4th Avenue, southbound 16th Street to 12th Avenue.

Coronavirus logo

• Iowa schools ordered to close through April 30

• Need a Thin Mint fix? Girl Scouts in the Illinois/Iowa area have 24,000 boxes leftover and will keep selling

• Rock Island County reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

• Owner of Davenport's Filling Station has coronavirus, doors closed for now

• SHANE BROWN: Working from home is like being in the tiger pit at Joe Exotic's house

• Deere: Waterloo foundry worker confirmed COVID-19 case, hasn't been to work since March 20

• Both governors take actions; health officials stress social distancing

• Pritzker: ‘This will go down in history as a profound failure of our national government’

• Two more Iowa coronavirus deaths confirmed

• The Moo Mask may work, but it won't make this Alleman grad rich

• This East Moline wedding photographer offers virtual reality footage of your big day

• Quad-City colleges introduce virtual tours as admission decision day looms

• Whitey’s stores will be closing temporarily

Buble to reschedule Quad-City performance

Buble to reschedule Quad-City performance

Michael Bublé has postponed several dates of his "An Evening With Michael Buble' Tour" that was scheduled to start May 2 in Anaheim, Calif., and includes a May 14 show at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.

Photos: Interstate 74 road construction in Iowa and Illinois.

040120-qc-I74-Highway-159
040120-qc-I74-Highway-125
040120-qc-I74-Highway-132
040120-qc-I74-Highway-153
Photos: Quad-Cities area coping with the COVID-19 fallout

040320-qc-nws-unemploymentupdate-051
040320-qc-nws-unemploymentupdate-049
040320-qc-nws-unemploymentupdate-057
040320-qc-nws-unemploymentupdate-032
