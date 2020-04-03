Friday briefing: Q-C health care workers: We don't have enough equipment to fight coronavirus, and new closures for bridge work

We're looking at cloudy skies today, rain tonight, and then here comes the sun this weekend. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Look for a slight chance of rain before 9 a.m. then a chance of rain after 10 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 63 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight rain is likely with a slight chance of snow. The low will be around 32 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with little or no snow accumulation expected.
Saturday will be sunny with a high near 54 degrees and a low around 36 degrees. North winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 59 degrees and a low around 44 degrees.
Flood continues on the Rock and Mississippi rivers.
A Flood Warning for the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities remains in effect until further notice. Early today the Mississippi was at 15.9 feet and holding steady. Flood stage is 15 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast. The Mississippi is expected to rise to 16.9 feet Thursday. At 17 feet water is over most of Davenport's LeClaire Park and lower parking lots.
The Flood Warning for the Rock River at Moline is set to expire on Saturday. Early today the Rock was 13.07 feet and falling. Flood stage is 12 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring. The river is expected to fall below flood stage Saturday. At 13.2 feet, water affects 60th Street south of John Deere Road in Moline and 75th Avenue from Green Valley Park 48th Street. Water is on Canal Road in Big Island. Smith`s Island also is affected by floodwaters.
I-74 bridge work closes part of recreation trail, parts of 12th Avenue in Moline
A portion of the Ralph B. Birks trail, on the east end of Ben Butterworth Parkway, has been closed due to I-74 bridge construction staging, according to the Moline Parks and Recreation Department. Trail users are asked to use the detour pictured above.
Also 12th Avenue has been closed in Moline between 18th and 10th streets for one week. Drivers going east should take northbound 16th Street, westbound 6th Avenue, southbound 27th Street to 12th Avenue. Drivers going west should take northbound 27th Street, westbound 4th Avenue, southbound 16th Street to 12th Avenue.
Trending headlines
Today's coronavirus headlines
• Need a Thin Mint fix? Girl Scouts in the Illinois/Iowa area have 24,000 boxes leftover and will keep selling
Today's crime, courts and public safety news
Davenport police arrested a 23-year-old man Thursday in connection with a March 23 armed robbery of the Stop and Shop at 2920 W. Locust St.
Lifestyle and entertainment headlines
'I Still Believe' brings hope at a perfect time
Michael Bublé has postponed several dates of his "An Evening With Michael Buble' Tour" that was scheduled to start May 2 in Anaheim, Calif., and includes a May 14 show at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
Today's sports headlines
Augustana College men's wrestling coach Tony Willaert feels as if his rebuild of that program is on the upswing.
As of today, Clair Peterson sees the 2020 John Deere Classic taking place in July.
Don Grensing finds it hard to believe 50 years have gone by since a magical March provided the conclusion to a magical high school basketball season in the Quad-Cities.
Photo galleries