Friday briefing: Q-C Amtrak service still years away, man shot by Davenport police dies, and strikers ready for the 'long haul'

I bring a message that will come too early for many. According to the National Weather Service, patchy frost is possible late tonight and again Saturday night over eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois north of Interstate 80. That means Old Man Winter is lurking just around the corner.
Until then, it will be a cool, but sunny, weekend. Here are the latest weather details from the National Weather Service.
Look for isolated showers between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 59 degrees. Winds will be from the north to northwest at wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight will be cloudy during the early evening then gradual clearing with a low around 39 degrees.
Saturday will be sunny with a high near 62 degrees and a low around 40 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Sunday will be sunny with a high near 68 degrees and a low around 46 degrees.
• Government Bridge closure on Saturday: The Government Bridge across the Mississippi River will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, for bridge washing and sealing.
