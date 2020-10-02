Friday briefing: President, first lady test positive for COVID-19, sale of Hope Creek finalized, and Jumer's Casino to be sold for $120 million

Here's the weekend forecast from the National Weather Service.
Look for patchy frost between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Otherwise the day will be mostly sunny with a high near 54 degrees and a low around 40 degrees.
Saturday there is a 30% chance of showers after 2 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 58 degrees.
Saturday night there is a 50% chance of showers. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 44 degrees. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible.
Sunday will bring a 30% chance of showers before 8 a.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 56 degrees and a low around 36 degrees.
Today's top news headlines
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, a stunning announcement that plunges the country deeper into uncertainty just a month before the presidential election.
Jumer’s Casino and Hotel is being sold by parent company Delaware North to Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc., for $120 million.
As of Thursday the facility will operate as Hope Creek Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
Crime, courts and public safety news
One man was wounded during a shooting Thursday in the area of Scott and West 10th streets, Davenport police said.
Moline Police have arrested a man they say robbed a convenience store at gunpoint Thursday.
'There are plenty of good people with firearms': We F.I.G.H.T. hosting open carry gun rally Saturday outside Davenport City Hall
Anyone attending is encouraged to not have a round in the chamber during Saturday’s event to practice gun safety.
More on Coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
Lifestyle, entertainment headlines
Nature and I have a long and well-documented understanding: It stays outside, I stay inside, and we get along great that way. Nature is fine and pretty and I admire it every day when it comes up as the screensaver on my computer. That's as close as I usually like to get to the great outdoors. Getting lost in nature's beauty can be relaxing and life-affirming, provided I'm in a car with air conditioning, a kicking stereo, and the windows rolled up so none of that pesky nature can accidentally get in.
It's officially the first week of fall, and we're in the throes of pumpkin spice season.
Have you ever wondered why the coffee you make at home tastes different from the drinks you buy in cafes? Or why coffee from the same place can taste different throughout the week?
Today's sports news
No matter when it happened, it became obvious that the start of the college basketball season was going to bring changes.
Fans aren't being allowed to attend University of Illinois home football games this fall, but there is still a way for folks to show their support at every Fighting Illini home game this season.
Pleasant Valley High School's volleyball team is in the midst of what coach Amber Hall calls a gauntlet.
Trending stories
Today's photo galleries