Friday briefing: President, first lady test positive for COVID-19, sale of Hope Creek finalized, and Jumer's Casino to be sold for $120 million
Friday briefing: President, first lady test positive for COVID-19, sale of Hope Creek finalized, and Jumer's Casino to be sold for $120 million

NWS: Summary

Here's the weekend forecast from the National Weather Service.

Look for patchy frost between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Otherwise the day will be mostly sunny with a high near 54 degrees and a low around 40 degrees.

Saturday there is a 30% chance of showers after 2 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 58 degrees.

Saturday night there is a 50% chance of showers. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 44 degrees. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible.

Sunday will bring a 30% chance of showers before 8 a.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 56 degrees and a low around 36 degrees.

• COVID-19 claims another life in Scott County, Katz critical of efforts to suppress virus

• Application period open for $5 million in grants for livestock farmers

• Temporary COVID-19 site opening in Moline

• Trump says he and first lady tested positive for coronavirus

SHANE BROWN: Lost and found at Loud Thunder

SHANE BROWN: Lost and found at Loud Thunder

Nature and I have a long and well-documented understanding: It stays outside, I stay inside, and we get along great that way. Nature is fine and pretty and I admire it every day when it comes up as the screensaver on my computer. That's as close as I usually like to get to the great outdoors. Getting lost in nature's beauty can be relaxing and life-affirming, provided I'm in a car with air conditioning, a kicking stereo, and the windows rolled up so none of that pesky nature can accidentally get in.

Illinois gives fans a chance to 'attend' games

Illinois gives fans a chance to 'attend' games

Fans aren't being allowed to attend University of Illinois home football games this fall, but there is still a way for folks to show their support at every Fighting Illini home game this season.

Photos: Davenport Assumption homecoming festivities (Oct. 1, 2020)