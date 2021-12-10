Friday briefing: Possible threats made against 2 Q-C schools, lane closure on Milan bridge, and oldies top rating charts of area radio air waves

Rain, patchy fog and a high near 50 degrees. Now that doesn't sound like your typical December day. But that is the forecast. Here are the weather details, including the weekend forecast, from the National Weather Service.
Rain is likely today after 2 p.m. with patchy fog after 3 p.m. The high temperature will be near 49 degrees. East winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight rain and thunderstorms are likely before 1 a.m., then a slight chance of rain after 4 a.m. and patchy fog before 3 a.m. The overnight low will be around 32 degrees. It will be breezy with a southeast wind of 10 to 20 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday: There's a slight chance of snow, mixing with rain after 11 a.m., then gradually ending. Skies will be mostly cloudy through mid morning then gradual clearing with a high near 40 degrees and a low around 29 degrees. It will be breezy with a west wind of 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: It will be sunny with a high near 49 degrees and a low around 33 degrees.
• Southbound lane of U.S. 67 bridge in Milan to close Sunday
The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that the southbound lane of the U.S. 67 (11th Street) Rock River bridge in Milan will be closed from Sunday to Dec. 20.
Utility workers will be performing maintenance work.
Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changing conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
