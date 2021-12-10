 Skip to main content
Friday briefing: Possible threats made against 2 Q-C schools, lane closure on Milan bridge, and oldies top rating charts of area radio air waves
NWS

Rain, patchy fog and a high near 50 degrees. Now that doesn't sound like your typical December day. But that is the forecast. Here are the weather details, including the weekend forecast, from the National Weather Service. 

Rain is likely today after 2 p.m. with patchy fog after 3 p.m. The high temperature will be near 49 degrees. East winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

NWS1

Tonight rain and thunderstorms are likely before 1 a.m., then a slight chance of rain after 4 a.m. and patchy fog before 3 a.m. The overnight low will be around 32 degrees. It will be breezy with a southeast wind of 10 to 20 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

NWS2

Saturday: There's a slight chance of snow, mixing with rain after 11 a.m., then gradually ending. Skies will be mostly cloudy through mid morning then gradual clearing with a high near 40 degrees and a low around 29 degrees. It will be breezy with a west wind of 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: It will be sunny with a high near 49 degrees and a low around 33 degrees.

• Southbound lane of U.S. 67 bridge in Milan to close Sunday

highwaysign-us 67

The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that the southbound lane of the U.S. 67 (11th Street) Rock River bridge in Milan will be closed from Sunday to Dec. 20.

Utility workers will be performing maintenance work.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changing conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

City of Davenport hosts an open house at the former Blackhawk Foundry site Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. The city purchased and redeveloped the long-vacant property that was once the target of vandals and squatters as an auxiliary facility that will provide secure storage for several city departments, including equipment for the Davenport Fire Department. First Ward Alderman Rick Dunn said, "The City's investment has transformed a long-idle, contaminated industrial property that had become an eyesore into a productive site that will help revitalize the neighborhood."

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, discussed how to win over rural voters and voting rights during a conversation with Third Way Senior Visiting Fellow Antjuan Seawright on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.

Historic photos: A glance at the Quad-Cities in the early 1900s

Photos: Bob Dole in the Quad-Cities

Photos: St. Ambrose performs at ISDTA dance state meet (Dec. 2, 2021)