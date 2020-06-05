You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Friday briefing: Peaceful protest draws hundreds and man found dead near ambush was from Rock Island
View Comments
alert featured

Friday briefing: Peaceful protest draws hundreds and man found dead near ambush was from Rock Island

060520-qc-nws-protest-jg-30.JPG

Black Lives Matter Protest at Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport, Iowa June 4, 2020.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER /

That storm that blew through the Quad-Cities last night packed some powerful winds. Did you have any wind damage? More rain is on the way this morning.

Storms knock out power in several QC areas, cause some flash flooding

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

NWS: Weekend

There's 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 87 degrees and a low around 63 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 59 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny, with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 67 degrees.

Trending stories

Today's top news headlines

More on the coronavirus and its impact on the Quad-Cities

CL

• Deere and UnityPoint Health team up for COVID-19 care packages

• Study on safety of malaria drugs for coronavirus retracted

• Rock Island Country now has 28 deaths from COVID-19

• Ride the River turns into Ride and Seek: annual Father's Day event changed because of coronavirus

• Iowa sets guidelines for family visits to care facilities

Crime, courts and public safety headlines

Lifestyle and entertainment headlines

Today's top sports headlines

Today's photo gallery: Black Lives Matter protest

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News