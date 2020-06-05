Friday briefing: Peaceful protest draws hundreds and man found dead near ambush was from Rock Island

That storm that blew through the Quad-Cities last night packed some powerful winds. Did you have any wind damage? More rain is on the way this morning.
18 continuous minutes of winds over 60 mph at the Davenport Airport! Take shelter as this storm moves through! Trees will fall in this kind of wind!— NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) June 5, 2020
61 MPH winds measured at the Davenport Airport at 958 PM. Sustained winds are 45 mph!— NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) June 5, 2020
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
There's 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 87 degrees and a low around 63 degrees.
Saturday will be sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 59 degrees.
Sunday will be sunny, with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 67 degrees.
Rock Island County Circuit Clerk Tammy Weikert will have a Republican opponent in the Nov. 3 general election.
With the annual Father's Day Ride the River bike event scuttled by the new coronavirus, sponsor River Action Inc. has come up with a whole new event that could be even more fun.
Beginning Friday, June 5, and continuing for the next week, 19th Street in Moline will be closed between 7th and 12th Avenues from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
A shooting Wednesday near Garfield Park that left a man wounded may have started as a quarrel between someone in a vehicle and a pedestrian.
A man found dead Monday in the area of 15th and Myrtle streets where three Davenport police officers were ambushed has been identified.
The Davenport Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying people involved in hours of violence and unrest Sunday and Monday.
Tiara-topped and red-sash-wrapped, Debra Singley — with love and gratitude in her heart — happily bounced from car to car.
Kathryn Smith wins top prize in ‘Money Ball’ Scratch Game.
DJ Hawkins has been coaching high school football for nearly 20 years. He has been a defensive coordinator and led multiple position groups.
Last spring, the Alleman and Moline baseball teams carried the Western Big 6 banner highest and furthest during the second season.
