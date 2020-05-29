You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Friday briefing: No JDC this year, Isabel Bloom closes Moline store, and a sunny, dry weekend
View Comments
alert featured

Friday briefing: No JDC this year, Isabel Bloom closes Moline store, and a sunny, dry weekend

052820-qc-nws-setonparade-01.JPG

Geri Tracey 5h and 6th grade teacher at Seton Elementary School waves to students during the end of the year car parade outside of the school in Moline, May 28, 2020.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER /

You might say this weekend's forecast is coming from a slot machine — three images of the sun. Jackpot!

Here's your jackpot of a forecast from the National Weather Service.

NWS: Summary

Today will be sunny with a high near 70 degrees and a low around 50 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and dry with a high near 71 degrees and a low around 50 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny with a high near 72 degrees and a low around 57 degrees.

Meanwhile, a Flood Watch continues for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt affecting Clinton and Scott counties. Currently the Wapsi is at 8.8 feet. Flood stage is 11 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday and continue rising to 11.4 feet Wednesday.

This forecast is based on routed flow from upstream in combination with observed rainfall. Consequently there is limited confidence in the river reaching flood stage

As for the Rock River in Moline, a Flood Warning continues until tonight when the Rock is expected to fall below flood stage of 12 feet.

Trending stories

Today's top news headlines

+5
Milan Christian Food Pantry gifted with new home

Milan Christian Food Pantry gifted with new home

Teamwork has always been a key to the Milan Christian Food Pantry with five Milan area churches making it work.

So, really, it should not be a surprise that teamwork played a role in its new building donated by retired attorney Ken Collinson and renovated for the food bank’s purposes with a grant from the Brissman Foundation.

More on the coronavirus and its impact on the Quad-Cities

CL

• Iowa sees jump in number applying for unemployment

• Scott County Jail reports first COVID-19 case

• Watch now: Illinois Governor's daily news conference on COVID-19

• Iowa confirms another packing plant outbreak, crosses 500 virus-related deaths

• River Bend Foodbank faces fewer donations, disrupted food chain

• Isabel Bloom announces Moline and LeClaire stores will not reopen

• Silvis mayor says John Deere Classic cancellation is 'unfair'

Crime, courts and public safety headlines

Lifestyle and entertainment headlines

Today's top sports headlines

Today's photo galleries

Photos: Milan Christian Food Pantry new donated building

+8 
+8 
052920-qc-nws-milanpantry-040
+8 
+8 
052920-qc-nws-milanpantry-026
+8 
+8 
052920-qc-nws-milanpantry-018
+8 
+8 
052920-qc-nws-milanpantry-010
+8 
+8 
052920-qc-nws-milanpantry-030

Seton Elementary School end of the Year Car Parade

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News