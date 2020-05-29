Friday briefing: No JDC this year, Isabel Bloom closes Moline store, and a sunny, dry weekend

You might say this weekend's forecast is coming from a slot machine — three images of the sun. Jackpot!
Here's your jackpot of a forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny with a high near 70 degrees and a low around 50 degrees.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and dry with a high near 71 degrees and a low around 50 degrees.
Sunday will be sunny with a high near 72 degrees and a low around 57 degrees.
Meanwhile, a Flood Watch continues for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt affecting Clinton and Scott counties. Currently the Wapsi is at 8.8 feet. Flood stage is 11 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday and continue rising to 11.4 feet Wednesday.
This forecast is based on routed flow from upstream in combination with observed rainfall. Consequently there is limited confidence in the river reaching flood stage
As for the Rock River in Moline, a Flood Warning continues until tonight when the Rock is expected to fall below flood stage of 12 feet.
Isabel Bloom has notified customers through an email that it will close its Moline and LeClaire locations because of the COVID-19 pandemic
SILVIS — It has been a tough year for businesses not only in the Quad-Cities, but nationwide as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Teamwork has always been a key to the Milan Christian Food Pantry with five Milan area churches making it work.
So, really, it should not be a surprise that teamwork played a role in its new building donated by retired attorney Ken Collinson and renovated for the food bank’s purposes with a grant from the Brissman Foundation.
Authorities have apprehended one of two people wanted in connection with the December robbery of a Davenport woman who was seriously injured after she fell off the suspects’ moving car while trying to get her possessions back.
The state courts in the Illinois Quad-Cities will expand operations though coronavirus restrictions will still be in place.
A Rock Island man who pleaded guilty to a charge of armed robbery in connection with the Dec. 18, 2013, shooting death of Rock Island tattoo artist Derek Jackson has been sentenced.
When former Dispatch-Argus and Quad-City Times photojournalist Andy Abeyta covered the 2019 QC Pridefest downtown Davenport, his goal was to make compelling images for the newspapers and their websites while offering important, fair representation and inclusion in those venues for the area’s LGBTQ community.
With no spring football practice and limited online contact with his team in recent months, Kirk Ferentz is anxious.
In her professional life, Katelyn McNamara doesn't know anywhere else but Assumption High School.
Jack Heflin has never met Bret Bielema.
Seton Elementary School end of the Year Car Parade
