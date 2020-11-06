Friday briefing: New tool in Davenport crime fight, Q-C hospitals filling up with COVID-19 cases, and a wonderful weekend in the Q-C

It's certainly has been an unusual week and I'm not talking about the presidential election. More wonderful weather is on tap today as our stretch of wonderful weather will continue through the weekend. Get out and enjoy it, because it's not going to last.
Here's the weekend forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny with a high near 73 degrees and a low around 52 degrees. South winds between 5 to 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday will be sunny with a high near 71 degrees and a low around 56 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 73 degrees and a low of 61 degrees.
Trending stories
Watch for yourself: Trump's full speech on a 'stolen' election
Esther Joy King refuses to concede race to Cheri Bustos
Family: Genesis sent a 97-year-old Davenport woman with COVID-19 home without notifying family. She died a few days later.
UPDATED: Moline mayor: COVID-19 order will be enforced, mostly with education
'We knew it was going to be close': The latest on Iowa's U.S. House District 2 race
Today's top news stories
Esther Joy King, the Republican candidate for Illinois' 17th Congressional District, is refusing to concede the race to U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline.
The city of Davenport is moving forward with plans to reconstruct the Elm Street Bridge, which has been closed since the spring of 2018 due to its poor condition.
Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri says she is aware of restaurants and bars that remain open in violation of the governor's executive order banning indoor dining and will use her authority to enforce rules while also trying to help businesses.
More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
Quad-City hospital executives offered grim facts about COVID-19 in the community during a press conference Thursday: Case counts are rising, hospital beds are filling up and doctors and nurses are getting sick with the virus.
Related reading
• Family: Genesis sent a 97-year-old Davenport woman with COVID-19 home without notifying family. She died a few days later
Support Local Journalism
Today's crime, courts and public safety news
Davenport's gun crime is up 46% this year. Police say a new $700K federal grant will help them address that.
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson and Police Chief Paul Sikorski said manpower, analysis and technology will help reduce a gun crime rate 46% higher this year than in 2019.
A Bettendorf man who had been facing a charge of attempted murder in the July 7, 2018, shooting of a man outside the Village Inn in Bettendorf was sentenced Thursday to three years on probation in a plea agreement.
A federal grand jury has indicted a Davenport woman for being an unlawful drug user in possession of a firearm and providing a false statement during the purchase of a firearm.
Today's lifestyle, entertainment headlines
After a long, hot summer that fell well short on the fun meter and a fall that felt more like a continued quarantine from summer, real darkness settled into the region with the end of daylight saving time last weekend. Of course, it was already getting dark out earlier than it had been.
Today's sports headlines
ELDRIDGE — Similar build. Similar technique. Similar production.
4A: Iowa City West (6-0) at Pleasant Valley (9-0)
CHAMPAIGN — Ask Andre Curbelo to adapt and watch him do so seamlessly.
Today's top videos
Top photo gallery: Sunset at Sunset Marina
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.