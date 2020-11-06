 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday briefing: New tool in Davenport crime fight, Q-C hospitals filling up with COVID-19 cases, and a wonderful weekend in the Q-C
View Comments
alert featured

Friday briefing: New tool in Davenport crime fight, Q-C hospitals filling up with COVID-19 cases, and a wonderful weekend in the Q-C

{{featured_button_text}}
110520-qct-standalone-03.JPG

Charda Peniston-Buggs, 10, Siravia Lacy, 2 and Janelle Peniston-Buggs, 9 all hold hands while the sun sets over the Mississippi River at Sunset Marina in Rock Island, November 5, 2020.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER /

It's certainly has been an unusual week and I'm not talking about the presidential election. More wonderful weather is on tap today as our stretch of wonderful weather will continue through the weekend. Get out and enjoy it, because it's not going to last. 

Here's the weekend forecast from the National Weather Service. 

NWS: Summary

Today will be sunny with a high near 73 degrees and a low around 52 degrees. South winds between 5 to 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 71 degrees and a low around 56 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 73 degrees and a low of 61 degrees.

Trending stories

Today's top news stories

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

Related reading

CL

• Watch: Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker COVID-19 update

• Feeling blue? There are ways to boost mental health amid the pandemic

• Family: Genesis sent a 97-year-old Davenport woman with COVID-19 home without notifying family. She died a few days later

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

• St. Ambrose to shift to mostly virtual classes Monday because of COVID-19

• Reynolds: Voters validate COVID-19 response; She urges people to ‘double down’ on precautions

• Iowa governor announces ad campaign as virus deaths soar

• State: COVID-19 has killed more than 10,000 Illinoisans

Today's crime, courts and public safety news

Today's lifestyle, entertainment headlines

Feeling blue? There are ways to boost mental health amid the pandemic

Feeling blue? There are ways to boost mental health amid the pandemic

After a long, hot summer that fell well short on the fun meter and a fall that felt more like a continued quarantine from summer, real darkness settled into the region with the end of daylight saving time last weekend. Of course, it was already getting dark out earlier than it had been.

Movie reviews: 'Let Him Go' may not be realistic, but shows the love of a tightly knit family

2:24
Movies in a Minute: 'Let Him Go'
Movies in a Minute: 'Let Him Go'
2:17
Movies in a Minute: 'Spell' & 'Come Play'
Movies in a Minute: 'Spell' & 'Come Play'
2:17
Movies in a Minute: 'Love and Monsters' and 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm'
Movies in a Minute: 'Love and Monsters' and 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm'
2:52
Movies in a Minute: 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' & 'Clouds'
Movies in a Minute: 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' & 'Clouds'
+4
Movie reviews: 'The War with Grandpa' teaches a valuable lesson
Movie reviews: 'The War with Grandpa' teaches a valuable lesson

Today's sports headlines

Today's top videos

Top photo gallery: Sunset at Sunset Marina

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News