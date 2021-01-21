 Skip to main content
Friday briefing: Negative wind chills and snow, vaccinations update, and Moline detective seriously hurt making arrest
Friday briefing: Negative wind chills and snow, vaccinations update, and Moline detective seriously hurt making arrest

NWS: Summary

Wind-chills in the negative numbers and snow will be pushing through the Quad-City region. Here is the latest from the National Weather Service. 

• Hazardous Weather Outlook:  Today wind-chill readings will drop to around 10 below to 15 below zero at times north of the U.S. 30 corridor early this morning and again late tonight.

SNOW

• Hazardous Weather Outlook for Saturday through Thursday: A storm system will bring light to moderate snowfall to the region late Saturday afternoon into early Sunday morning. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible along and north of Interstate 80 with less than an inch south. A wintry mix is also possible south of Interstate 80 late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

A winter storm could impact portions of the region early next week with heavy snow and a wintry mix. There is still some uncertainty in the track, strength and timing of this storm. 

Today will be sunny with a high near 16 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees. Northwest winds will gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 4 degrees

Saturday we will see increasing clouds with a high near 25 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -5 degrees.

Saturday night snow is likely before 4 a.m., then snow likely, possibly mixed with freezing drizzle. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 22 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is possible.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 32 degrees and a low around 23 degrees. There is a 40% chance of overnight snow.

Storm

I-80 stop yields drugs after defendant meets “Danger”

I-80 stop yields drugs after defendant meets “Danger”

CAMBRIDGE — A woman from the state of Washington appeared Tuesday in Henry County Circuit Court as a state trooper testified to finding 5 1/2 pounds of oxycodone pills and 1.8 pounds of crystal methamphetamine in the trunk of her vehicle.

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

CL

• Illinois COVID-19 positivity rate progress sparks more mitigation movement

• Iowa House rejects call for mandatory masks, remote hearings AFL-CIO files OSHA complaint about worker safety

• Iowa’s vaccine distribution prepares for second phase, but demand will outweigh supply at first

• Cancer support group offers COVID-19 vaccination workshop

• Watch: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' news conference 

• Where can I get the COVID-19 vaccination in the Quad-Cities?

• Virus Q&A: Answers to common COVID-19 vaccine questions

Augie men's hoops facing rebuild in Schafer's first season at helm

Augie men's hoops facing rebuild in Schafer's first season at helm

When you take over a basketball program that has established itself as one of the best in the country with five straight NCAA Division III Sweet 16 appearances prior to last season and battled for league supremacy just about every year in recent memory, the last thing you expect to face is a rebuilding process.

Photos: North Scott at Assumption wrestling

