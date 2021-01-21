Friday briefing: Negative wind chills and snow, vaccinations update, and Moline detective seriously hurt making arrest

Wind-chills in the negative numbers and snow will be pushing through the Quad-City region. Here is the latest from the National Weather Service.
• Hazardous Weather Outlook: Today wind-chill readings will drop to around 10 below to 15 below zero at times north of the U.S. 30 corridor early this morning and again late tonight.
• Hazardous Weather Outlook for Saturday through Thursday: A storm system will bring light to moderate snowfall to the region late Saturday afternoon into early Sunday morning. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible along and north of Interstate 80 with less than an inch south. A wintry mix is also possible south of Interstate 80 late Saturday night into Sunday morning.
A winter storm could impact portions of the region early next week with heavy snow and a wintry mix. There is still some uncertainty in the track, strength and timing of this storm.
Today will be sunny with a high near 16 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees. Northwest winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 4 degrees
Saturday we will see increasing clouds with a high near 25 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -5 degrees.
Saturday night snow is likely before 4 a.m., then snow likely, possibly mixed with freezing drizzle. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 22 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is possible.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 32 degrees and a low around 23 degrees. There is a 40% chance of overnight snow.
