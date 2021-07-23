Friday briefing: Muggy, Rocky wins Sprint title, and an uptick in child abuse

The heat and humidity is arriving just in time to celebrate the Bix 7 weekend with us in the Quad-Cities.
Here is the weekend forecast from the National Weather Service.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory beginning at noon, Saturday, and continuing until 7 p.m., Saturday.
According to the advisory, heat-index values up to 105 degrees are expected. Hot temperatures and high humidity could cause heat illnesses to occur.
So, drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Also, take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.
Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Look for widespread haze after 7 a.m. today. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 91 degrees.
Tonight we'll see widespread haze before 10 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 74 degrees.
Saturday brings a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 93 degrees with heat-index values as high as 105 degrees. Southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 72 degrees.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 92 degrees and a low around 69 degrees.
• Talbot (Centennial) Bridge inspections begin Monday
The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that inspection of the Talbot (Centennial) Bridge carrying U.S. 67 across the Mississippi River from Rock Island to Davenport will begin Monday, July 26.
The work will require daily lane closures through Friday, Aug. 6.
Work will begin on the northbound side of the bridge and the outer lane will be closed from Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30.
Work will later shift to the southbound side of the bridge on Monday, Aug. 2, and the outer lane will be closed through Friday, Aug. 6. The lane closures will be in place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.
Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic.
The use of alternate routes should be considered.
Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
• Rocky boys win Brady Street Sprints title
Rock Island’s Jayden Bomelyn was not so sure, looking up at the daunting Brady Street Hill.
Bomelyn and his Rock Island High School teammates Darius Tongo, Samson Shukuru and Darrell Woodson were preparing to participate in the 20th annual Genesis Sports Medicine Brady Street Sprints on Thursday night as part of the high school boys sprint relay event.
Bomelyn said he was asked Tuesday to be a part of the relay team that the Rocks were going to send over to take on six other teams, including strong Iowa programs like Pleasant Valley, Bettendorf and Davenport Central. Defending champion Bettendorf had won the event in 2018 and 2019.
The quarter mile sprint up Brady Street Hill was roughly 400 meters — the same distance Bomelyn and his teammates had run at the Illinois State Track Meet as part of a 4x100 relay team in June.
When taking their positions at the various handoff points, Bomelyn said he was still unsure how sprinting up the roughly 9-degree grade of Brady Street Hill would go.
In the end, Bomelyn and his teammates did just fine, winning the event in 50.75 seconds, just edging out the team from Davenport Central with Bomelyn holding off the Blue Devil anchor with a strong kick and lean at the tape to win. Read more.
• Quad-City Times Bix 7 partners with The Heights of the Era
The Quad-City Times Bix 7 has always surrounded itself with music, with bands and performers playing along the course and at parties all day. Now the race will have Bix Beiderbecke-era music in its soundtrack for years to come.
The Heights of the Era, an all-day vintage music event new this year, has entered a partnership with the Quad-City Times Bix 7 to add more fun for participants and spectators during the race and after, the organizers announced Thursday. Read more.
