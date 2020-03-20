Friday briefing: 3 more dead in Illinois from coronavirus, and 2nd case in Quad-Cities

It's been a long week for most with lifestyle changes due to the coronavirus. Let's distract ourselves for a moment and take a look at the weather picture.

Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.

Strong northwest winds may gust more than 30 to near 40 mph today over the region in the wake of a cold front.

There's a 10% chance of rain before 7 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high near 38 degrees and a low around 24 degrees. A north wind of 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 40 degrees and a low around 29 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 45 degrees and a low around 32 degrees.

Flood warnings, watches in effect for area rivers

The Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities until further notice. Flood stage is 15 feet. No flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecasted. The Mississippi is expected to rise above flood stage Sunday and continue rising to 16.1 feet Thursday morning. At 16 feet water affects sidewalks along the river at LeClaire Park. Water also affects Credit Island Lane and Moline's River Drive in the 4700 block.