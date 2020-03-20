You are the owner of this article.
Friday briefing: 3 more dead in Illinois from coronavirus, and 2nd case in Quad-Cities
NWS: Summary

It's been a long week for most with lifestyle changes due to the coronavirus. Let's distract ourselves for a moment and take a look at the weather picture.

Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.

Strong northwest winds may gust more than 30 to near 40 mph today over the region in the wake of a cold front. 

There's a 10% chance of rain before 7 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high near 38 degrees and a low around 24 degrees. A north wind of 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 40 degrees and a low around 29 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 45 degrees and a low around 32 degrees.

Flood warnings, watches in effect for area rivers

NWS: Rivers

The Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities until further notice. Flood stage is 15 feet.  No flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecasted. The Mississippi is expected to rise above flood stage Sunday and continue rising to 16.1 feet Thursday morning. At 16 feet water affects sidewalks along the river at LeClaire Park. Water also affects Credit Island Lane and Moline's River Drive in the 4700 block.

The Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt, the Cedar River near Conesville and the Rock River in Joslin are under Flood Watches until further notice.

Flood stage at the Wapsi is 11 feet with minor flooding possible. The Wapsi is forecasted to reach an initial crest of 10.5 feet Saturday morning then rise to 11.3 feet.

Flood stage at the Rock is 12 feet with minor flooding possible. The Rock is forecasted to rise above flood stage Sunday morning and continue rising to 12.1 feet Sunday then fall below flood stage Monday.

Flood stage at the Cedar is 13 feet with minor flooding is possible. The Cedar is forecasted to rise above flood stage Sunday and continue rising to 14 feet Thursday morning.

The forecast for the rivers are based on routed flow from upstream in combination with forecast rainfall. Consequently there is limited confidence in the river reaching flood stage.

• Area river levels

Trending headlines

Today's coronavirus headlines

• Health officials: Quad-Cities' second COVID case 'did most everything right'

• Another positive test in Scott County

• St. Ambrose, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, Western Illinois University move to distance education only, citing pandemic

• Recovery grants available to Quad-City nonprofits

• Economist: COVID-19's economic impact will most affect households

• Quad-Cities courts add further restrictions because of COVID-19

• Bettendorf mayor: 'It’s an all-hands-on-deck cooperative effort here'

• Muscatine has positive COVID-19 test

• Without a hitch, almost: Couple finds emergency Quad-Cities wedding spot despite virus

• Milan marijuana dispensary shortens hours, increases cleaning amid COVID-19 pandemic

• Although field work has been suspended, Census workers are still being hired in Quad-Cities area

• In January, 261 people were locked up in in Scott County Jail. Now there are 130. The sheriff says COVID-19 has brought changes to law enforcement.\

Photo galleries

From our archives: The Democrat 1924

FLASHBACK FRIDAY: A look back at prep sports from 5 years ago this week

