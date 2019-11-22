{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Summary

Partly sunny skies will greet the annual balloon parade on Saturday.

Here's how the National Weather Service says the weekend forecast is shaping up.  

Today will be sunny with a high near 39 degrees and a low around 25 degrees.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a high near 41 degrees and a low around 30 degrees.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 47 degrees and a low around 34 degrees.

