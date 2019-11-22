Partly sunny skies will greet the annual balloon parade on Saturday.
Here's how the National Weather Service says the weekend forecast is shaping up.
Today will be sunny with a high near 39 degrees and a low around 25 degrees.
Saturday will be partly sunny with a high near 41 degrees and a low around 30 degrees.
Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 47 degrees and a low around 34 degrees.
The body of a Moline woman missing since late October was found Thursday at the home she shared with her boyfriend. Police say the boyfriend l…
ROCK ISLAND -- County Board Chairman Richard Brunk was met by protesters Thursday evening as he entered a fundraising event he was holding for…
The top official at the Iowa Department of Transportation is offering assurances the new Interstate 74 bridge is buildable, despite a disagreement between the state agency and the lead bridge contractor.
The world’s largest river cruise line could bring thousands of tourists to the Quad-Cities as early as 2022. "It’s a watershed moment for tourism," said Dave Herrell, president and CEO of Visit Quad Cities.
Davenport police are investigating a shots-fired call early Friday morning that injured two people.
One person is in custody after leading police on a two-city chase Thursday morning.
ROCK ISLAND — Genesius Guild officials have reported the theft of thousands of dollars worth of equipment from its locked storage space behind…
Classes at Rock Island’s Washington Junior High School were canceled Thursday after someone reported smelling natural gas and students were ev…
Weather conditions look to be pretty good for this Saturday's annual Festival of Trees holiday parade in downtown Davenport.
Two days ago, Joan Resnick and Frank Wessling giggled and smiled their way through their four-month anniversary. He is 87, and she is two months shy of 85. They are a hoot in all the best ways possible.
DAVENPORT — Four Quad-City television stations are among nearly 1,000 nationwide that have transitioned or will transition to new frequencies …
EAST MOLINE — In her third year as a varsity basketball player, United Township junior Jade Hunter understands the time is now for her and the…
When anyone is up for an award, the common sentiment is “it's just an honor being nominated.”
Taylor Puglisi has been here before, but Moline's senior diver has evolved considerably as a third-time state qualifier. Her nerves are more u…
Unemployment fell slightly, from September to October, for the Quad-Cities area.
Rockridge's Bryan Heath is fouled by Geneseo's Greg Rusk during the third quarter of the Thanksgiving Tournament at Geneseo Saturday Nov. 29, 2014.
Elmhurst sophomore setter and 2013 Riverdale graduate Hannah Nimrick
Moline's Jordan Borkhard readies a shot. Moline topped Rantoul 55- 42 in boys basketball action at Wharton Field House, Friday, Nov. 28, 2014.
Rocky's Prince Dilworth goes up for a shot during the season opener. Rock Island started its season off by beating Peoria Richwoods, 72-57, Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2014, at Rocky.
Rocky's Alonzo Cole had a big night, scoring 15 points. Rock Island started its season off by beating Peoria Richwoods, 72-57, Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2014, at Rocky.
Rocky's C.J. Neville brings the ball into down the court. Rock Island started its season off by beating Peoria Richwoods, 72-57, Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2014, at Rocky.
Mike Hartnett, Morton, wrestles, James Ehler competeting in the 130lbs weight division during the United Township Triple Duals at UT High School on November 25, 2014.
Daltyn Dodd, Moline, wrestles Derek Salas, LaSalle Peru, compete in the 170lbs weight division during the United Township Triple Duals at UT High School on November 25, 2014.
Aaron Ditsworth, Moline, wrestles Matt Cummings, LaSalle Peru compete in the 195 weight division at the UT Triple Duals at UT High School on November 25th, 2014.
Alleman boys' basketball coach Patrick Rangel, center, watches as his team practices inside the Casey Gym earlier this month. The Pioneers return three letterwinners from a 5-19 squad.
Rock Island junior Jason Jones dribbles the ball during a recent practice. Jones is expected to be the Rocks' starting point guard this season.
Rock Island boys' basketball coach Thom Sigel watches over a recent practice. The Rocks have won the last five Western Big 6 Conference titles.
United Township junior Kyle Riege is the 2014 Dispatch/Argus Metro Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year.
Morrison boys' basketball coach Dave Peugh
Annawan-Wethersfield sophomore Kirstie Ramsey is the 2014 Dispatch/Argus Girls' Area Cross Country Runner of the Year
Wethersfield senior Tanner Nichols will be part of a rebuilding season for the Flying Geese after they won 30 games last season.
Hannah Kain, Geneseo softball
Geneseo defenders Drew Himmelman, left, and Cooper Humphries stop Montini Catholic's Prince Walker in a IHSA Class 5A semifinal Saturday in Lombard.
Geneseo junior Hunter Grau works to complete a pin during the Class 2A regional last winner. Grau is one of four returning state medalists for the Maple Leafs.
Mercer County's Micheal Bowen (10) tries to work the ball past Rockridge's T J Martens (33) in the first half of the Class 2A Boys Regional contest at Sherrard High School Wednesday Feb. 26, 2014.
Sherrard's Chance Teel, bottom, and Erie-Prophetstown's Josh Wheeler compete during a Three Rivers Conference dual last winter. Both are returning to their respective lineups this season.
Mercer County senior Matt Weeks, left, competes in the Bob Mitton Invitational championship match last winter. Weeks is one of three returning local Class 1A state medalists this season.
Orion coach Brent Hutton enters his 10th season at the school, and stands one win shy of 200 for his Charger coaching career.
Geneseo quarterback Greg Rusk (4) takes the field with his team against Sycamore in a 5A quarterfinal playoff game at Sycamore High School in Sycamore, on Saturday, November 15, 2014
A photograph from the Thanksgiving Parade on November 22, 1975 From the Archive of the Quad-City Times.
The Shriners float in a parade in November of 1965 near the intersection of West 2nd Street and Main in Davenport, Iowa. From the Archive of the Quad-City Times.
Veterans Day parade. From the Archive of the Quad-City Times.
During the Mardi Gras parade Sunday, October 30, 1977 in Bettendorf, Iowa. From the Archive of the Quad-City Times.
Sponsored by the Downtown Davenport Association the Balloon Parade was held November 20, 1965. The 40 rubber balloons valued at $150,000 were filled with regular air and secured to wheel carts then pulled along the parade route which started at LeClaire Park and ended at West 2nd and Ripley Streets. From the Archive of the Quad-City Times.
From the Bettendorf Halloween Parade. From the Archive of the Quad-City Times.
Sponsored by the Downtown Davenport Association the Balloon Parade was held November 20, 1965. The 40 rubber balloons valued at $150,000 were filled with regular air and secured to wheel carts then pulled along the parade route which started at LeClaire Park and ended at West 2nd and Ripley Streets. From the Archive of the Quad-City Times.
Shriners in a parade on May 20, 1978 in downtown Davenport. From the Archive of the Quad-City Times.
Santa and Mrs. Claus got a warm welcome as they dashed into Moline for the Christmas Open House parade Sunday, November 1, 1990. From the Archive of the Quad-City Times.
A photograph from the Thanksgiving Parade on November 22, 1975 From the Archive of the Quad-City Times.
A photograph from the Thanksgiving Parade on November 22, 1975 From the Archive of the Quad-City Times.
Sponsored by the Downtown Davenport Association the Balloon Parade was held November 20, 1965. The 40 rubber balloons valued at $150,000 were filled with regular air and secured to wheel carts then pulled along the parade route which started at LeClaire Park and ended at West 2nd and Ripley Streets.. From the Archive of the Quad-City Times.
From the Bettendorf Halloween Parade. From the Archive of the Quad-City Times.
Members of the Bend of the River Barbershop Chorus, Rock Island Chapter, signs it's way through the Rock Island Labor Day Parade Monday, September 6, 1993. From the Archive of the Quad-City Times.
During the Mardi Gras parade Sunday, October 30, 1977 in Bettendorf, Iowa. From the Archive of the Quad-City Times.
Shriners in a parade on July 3, 1976 in downtown Davenport. From the Archive of the Quad-City Times.
An estimated 15,000 people crowded onto the streets in downtown Davenport for the bi-centennial parade. More than 100 entries were featured in the hour long parade that kicked off three days of Fourth of July festivities throughout the Quad-Cities. From the Archive of the Quad-City Times.
From the Bettendorf Halloween Parade October 30, 1977. From the Archive of the Quad-City Times.
A photograph from the Thanksgiving Parade on November 22, 1975 From the Archive of the Quad-City Times.
Shriner E.W. Reitemeyer of Davenport during a Parade on May 20, 1978. From the Archive of the Quad-City Times.
Sponsored by the Downtown Davenport Association the Balloon Parade was held November 20, 1965. The 40 rubber balloons valued at $150,000 were filled with regular air and secured to wheel carts then pulled along the parade route which started at LeClaire Park and ended at West 2nd and Ripley Streets. From the Archive of the Quad-City Times.
Sponsored by the Downtown Davenport Association the Balloon Parade was held November 20, 1965. The 40 rubber balloons valued at $150,000 were filled with regular air and secured to wheel carts then pulled along the parade route which started at LeClaire Park and ended at West 2nd and Ripley Streets. From the Archive of the Quad-City Times.
During the Mardi Gras parade Sunday, October 30, 1977 in Bettendorf, Iowa. From the Archive of the Quad-City Times.
Shriners in a parade on April 21, 1979 in downtown Davenport. From the Archive of the Quad-City Times.
Four in capsized boat rescued by tow
112119-mda-nws-rescue-01.jpg
Workers from the nearby Interstate 74 go through the water after four passengers are rescued from a capsized boat Thursday in Bettendorf. The four were cast into the water after their flat-bottom boat took on water near Leach Park.
JESSICA GALLAGHER, jgallagher@qconline.com
112119-mda-nws-rescue-02.jpg
Scenes from where a rescued from a capsized boat Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Bettendorf. The four were cast into the water after their flat-bottom boat took on water near Leach Park.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
112119-mda-nws-rescue-03.jpg
Workers from the nearby Interstate 74 go through the water after four passengers were rescued from a capsized boat Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Bettendorf. The four were cast into the water after their flat-bottom boat took on water near Leach Park.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
112119-mda-nws-rescue-04.jpg
Workers from the nearby Interstate 74 go through the water after four passengers were rescued from a capsized boat Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Bettendorf. The four were cast into the water after their flat-bottom boat took on water near Leach Park.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
112119-mda-nws-rescue-05.jpg
Scenes from where a rescued from a capsized boat Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Bettendorf. The four were cast into the water after their flat-bottom boat took on water near Leach Park.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
112119-mda-nws-rescue-06.jpg
Scenes from where a rescued from a capsized boat Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Bettendorf. The four were cast into the water after their flat-bottom boat took on water near Leach Park.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
112119-mda-nws-rescue-07.jpg
Scenes from where a rescued from a capsized boat Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Bettendorf. The four were cast into the water after their flat-bottom boat took on water near Leach Park.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
112119-mda-nws-rescue-08.jpg
Scenes from where a rescued from a capsized boat Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Bettendorf. The four were cast into the water after their flat-bottom boat took on water near Leach Park.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
112119-mda-nws-rescue-09.jpg
Scenes from where a rescued from a capsized boat Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Bettendorf. The four were cast into the water after their flat-bottom boat took on water near Leach Park.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
112119-mda-nws-rescue-10.jpg
Scenes from where a rescued from a capsized boat Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Bettendorf. The four were cast into the water after their flat-bottom boat took on water near Leach Park.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
112119-mda-nws-rescue-11.jpg
Scenes from where a rescued from a capsized boat Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Bettendorf. The four were cast into the water after their flat-bottom boat took on water near Leach Park.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
112119-mda-nws-rescue-12.jpg
Scenes from where a rescued from a capsized boat Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Bettendorf. The four were cast into the water after their flat-bottom boat took on water near Leach Park.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
112119-mda-nws-rescue-13.jpg
Scenes from where a rescued from a capsized boat Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Bettendorf. The four were cast into the water after their flat-bottom boat took on water near Leach Park.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
112119-mda-nws-rescue-14.jpg
Scenes from where a rescued from a capsized boat Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Bettendorf. The four were cast into the water after their flat-bottom boat took on water near Leach Park.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
112119-mda-nws-rescue-16.jpg
Workers from the nearby Interstate 74 go through the water after four passengers were rescued from a capsized boat Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Bettendorf. The four were cast into the water after their flat-bottom boat took on water near Leach Park.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
112119-mda-nws-rescue-17.jpg
Workers from the nearby Interstate 74 remove gear from a boat after four passengers were rescued from a capsized boat Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Bettendorf. The four were cast into the water after their flat-bottom boat took on water near Leach Park.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
112119-mda-nws-rescue-18.jpg
Workers from the nearby Interstate 74 go remove gear from a boat after four passengers were rescued from a capsized boat Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Bettendorf. The four were cast into the water after their flat-bottom boat took on water near Leach Park.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
112119-mda-nws-bridge-tm-001a.jpg
Workers from the nearby Interstate 74 bridge pull debris from the water after having to rescue four of their co-workers from the cold waters of the Mississippi River Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Bettendorf. Four workers were cast into the water after their small boat capsized in the choppy waters near Leach Park.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
112119-mda-nws-bridge-tm-016a.jpg
Workers from the nearby Interstate 74 bridge pull debris from the water after having to rescue four of their co-workers from the cold waters of the Mississippi River Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Bettendorf. Four workers were cast into the water after their small boat capsized in the choppy waters near Leach Park.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
112119-mda-nws-bridge-tm-018a.jpg
Workers from the nearby Interstate 74 bridge pull debris from the water after having to rescue four of their co-workers from the cold waters of the Mississippi River Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Bettendorf. Four workers were cast into the water after their small boat capsized in the choppy waters near Leach Park.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
112119-mda-nws-bridge-tm-273a.jpg
Workers from the nearby Interstate 74 bridge pull debris from the water after having to rescue four of their co-workers from the cold waters of the Mississippi River Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Bettendorf. Four workers were cast into the water after their small boat capsized in the choppy waters near Leach Park.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
112119-mda-nws-bridge-tm-297a.jpg
A firefighter covers his microphone from the wind while talking on his radio at the scene of a river rescue Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Bettendorf. Four workers from the nearby Interstate 74 bridge project were cast into the water after their small boat capsized in the choppy waters near Leach Park.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
112119-mda-nws-bridge-tm-334a.jpg
Workers from the nearby Interstate 74 bridge look for debris in the water after helping with the rescue of four of their co-workers from the cold waters of the Mississippi River Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Bettendorf.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
112119-mda-nws-bridge-tm-354a.jpg
A plastic cooler floats in the Mississippi River after a small boat with four workers from the nearby Interstate 74 bridge capsized Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Bettendorf. The four men were cast into the water in the choppy waters near Leach Park.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
112119-mda-nws-bridge-tm-377a.jpg
The crew of the Capt. York was in the right place at the right time Thursday to be able to rescue four workers from the nearby Interstate 74 bridge who were cast into the water after their small boat capsized in the choppy waters near Leach Park in Bettendorf.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
112119-mda-nws-bridge-tm-384a.jpg
Four workers from the nearby Interstate 74 bridge were cast into the water after their small boat capsized in the choppy waters near Leach Park Thursday, in Bettendorf.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
112119-mda-nws-bridge-tm-405a.jpg
Four workers from the nearby Interstate 74 bridge were cast into the water after their small boat capsized in the choppy waters near Leach Park Thursday, in Bettendorf.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
112119-mda-nws-bridge-tm-428a.jpg
Workers from the nearby Interstate 74 bridge pull debris from the water after having to rescue four of their co-workers from the cold waters of the Mississippi River Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Bettendorf. Four workers were cast into the water after their small boat capsized in the choppy waters near Leach Park.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
112119-mda-nws-bridge-tm-480a.jpg
Workers from the nearby Interstate 74 bridge pull debris from the water after having to rescue four of their co-workers from the cold waters of the Mississippi River Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Bettendorf. Four workers were cast into the water after their small boat capsized in the choppy waters near Leach Park.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
112119-mda-nws-bridge-tm-500a.jpg
The four workers from the nearby Interstate 74 bridge unload their gear from a boat after being rescued when the boat they were riding in capsized in the Mississippi River near Leach Park Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Bettendorf.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
112119-mda-nws-bridge-tm-503a.jpg
The four workers from the nearby Interstate 74 bridge unload their gear from a boat after being rescued when the boat they were riding in capsized in the Mississippi River near Leach Park Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Bettendorf.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
112119-mda-nws-bridge-tm-568a.jpg
The four workers from the nearby Interstate 74 bridge unload their gear from a boat after being rescued when the boat they were riding in capsized in the Mississippi River near Leach Park Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Bettendorf.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
112119-mda-nws-bridge-tm-627a.jpg
The four workers from the nearby Interstate 74 bridge unload their gear from a boat after being rescued when the boat they were riding in capsized in the Mississippi River near Leach Park Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Bettendorf.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
112119-mda-nws-bridge-tm-651a.jpg
The four workers from the nearby Interstate 74 bridge unload their gear from a boat after being rescued when the boat they were riding in capsized in the Mississippi River near Leach Park Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Bettendorf.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com