Friday briefing: Milan talks water, auto show, tasty tacos, and aerial images of Moline from the 60s-70s

We're looking at a chance of light snow this weekend along with a milestone birthday for the National Weather Service.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 33 degrees and a low around 22 degrees. There's a 30% chance of snow before 9 p.m.
Saturday will be partly sunny with a high near 29 degrees and a low around 23 degrees. There's a 40% chance of overnight snow.
For Sunday snow is likely before noon, then rain and snow between noon and 2 p.m., then rain after 2 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 38 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Sunday night rain is likely before 7 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 20%. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Automobile dealerships across the nation are facing a problem: They can’t find enough qualified technicians and mechanics to work on today’s v…
MILAN — The cost of water treatment was a hot topic at the most recent village board meeting.
When Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi tore up President Donald Trump's speech after his State of the Union address for rejecting h…
The woman pedestrian involved in a Jan. 30 hit-and-run incident on North Brady Street has died, Davenport Police said Thursday.
One year ago, Marguerite Dasso was a teacher in the Davenport School District, and her sister, Crystal Reickard, was a waitress who owned a cl…
The new 30-minute documentary, “Becoming Harriet Beecher Stowe” by Moline-based filmmakers Kelly and Tammy Rundle of Fourth Wall Films, will a…
The only thing that didn't happen Monday was Florida — the "hanging chad" capital of the world — volunteering to help count Iowa caucus votes.
Alleman’s defensive effort was commended by Galesburg coach Evan Massey, but the Silver Streaks found a way to scuffle through to a 43-33 West…
Moline senior swimmer Jay Akers is battling a cancerous brain tumor.
SHERRARD — In his 14 years as Sherrard's head wrestling coach, Jeff Garrett and his teams have accumulated quite the treasure trove of confere…
