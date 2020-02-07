Friday briefing: Milan talks water, auto show, tasty tacos, and aerial images of Moline from the 60s-70s

We're looking at a chance of light snow this weekend along with a milestone birthday for the National Weather Service.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 33 degrees and a low around 22 degrees. There's a 30% chance of snow before 9 p.m.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a high near 29 degrees and a low around 23 degrees. There's a 40% chance of overnight snow.

For Sunday snow is likely before noon, then rain and snow between noon and 2 p.m., then rain after 2 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 38 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday night rain is likely before 7 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 20%. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.