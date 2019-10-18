{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Summary

Windy conditions along with warmer temps will increase the threat of wildfires across the Q-C region before the threat of some rain on Saturday. Here are the weather details and the weekend forecast from the National Weather Service.

Warm temperatures, strong winds, and low relative humidity will lead to elevated fire weather conditions for cured agricultural fields this afternoon.

Today will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 68 degrees. South winds between 5 to 10 mph will increase to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 48 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday: 50% chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 60 degrees and a low around 42 degrees. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a high near 65 degrees and a low around 52 degrees. There's a 50% chance of overnight showers with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

The Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities continues its drop. The river is currently at 17.2 feet and falling. Flood stage is 15 feet. The river is expected to fall to 16.8 feet on Saturday. A flood warning for the Mississippi continues until further notice.

