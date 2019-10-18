Windy conditions along with warmer temps will increase the threat of wildfires across the Q-C region before the threat of some rain on Saturday. Here are the weather details and the weekend forecast from the National Weather Service.
Warm temperatures, strong winds, and low relative humidity will lead to elevated fire weather conditions for cured agricultural fields this afternoon.
Today will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 68 degrees. South winds between 5 to 10 mph will increase to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 48 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday: 50% chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 60 degrees and a low around 42 degrees. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
Sunday: Partly sunny with a high near 65 degrees and a low around 52 degrees. There's a 50% chance of overnight showers with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
The Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities continues its drop. The river is currently at 17.2 feet and falling. Flood stage is 15 feet. The river is expected to fall to 16.8 feet on Saturday. A flood warning for the Mississippi continues until further notice.
MOLINE — Yes, the outside of the four-story building can be bathed by lights of nearly 100 colors.
CAMBRIDGE — Recreational cannabis sales in Henry County would be taxed, according to a 15-3 vote of the county board Thursday night.
Six groups offered to buy Davenport’s Lincoln School for more than $700,000, and another offered $675,000.
An apparent argument that escalated into gunfire Thursday afternoon left a 31-year-old Davenport man injured.
CAMBRIDGE — A Geneseo man was arraigned Thursday in Henry County Circuit Court on two charges each of attempted first-degree murder and conspi…
The search for a man who jumped from Centennial Bridge Tuesday continued Thursday.
Elle King is the queen of speaking (and singing) her mind.
Where I come from, you don't tug on Superman's cape, spit into the wind or mess with a flame-broiled icon.
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will stop at Modern Woodmen Park, Davenport, at 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
Toronzo Cannon is becoming an explosive force in the competitive Chicago blues scene.
QUINCY — As Moline's Lylia Gomez crossed the finish line in first place with a time of 18:56 to win her second straight Western Big 6 Conferen…
Sen. Kamala Harris, a 2020 democratic presidential candidate, speaks at a town hall meeting, Thursday, October 17, 2019. at the Rogalski Center on the St. Ambrose campus.
Sen. Kamala Harris, a 2020 democratic presidential candidate, speaks at a town hall meeting on Thursday in Davenport.
Sen. Kamala Harris, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, speaks at a town hall meeting Thursday at the Rogalski Center on the St. Ambrose campus.
Flashback Friday: A look back at prep sports from 5 years ago
Pioneers roll past UT, clinch WB6 title share
Alleman's Brady Hoskins straight arms United Township's Marcellous Johnson during the second quarter Friday Oct. 24, 2014.
Alleman's Luke Saskowski (9) scores a touchdown for Alleman on Friday against United Township.
Alleman's Luke Saskowski (9) scores a touchdown for the Pioneers past United Township's Richie Gaskins (99) on Friday.
United Township's Dalton Roselle (1) is tackled by Alleman's Caleb Dorsey (33) and Reid Hillyer (52) during the first half Friday.
Alleman's Kylee Dorsey crosses the goal line for a touchdown last week in the Pioneers' win over United Township at Lindberg Stadium in Rock Island. Dorsey had his best game of the year, rushing for 94 yards on nine carries with two touchdowns.
Alleman's Kylee Dorsey missed five games with a hairline fracture to his fibula but is healthy for the Pioneers' first-round Class 4A playoff game against Elgin St. Edward. He was one of Alleman's top offensive threats last year, rushing for 704 yards to go with a team-high 234 yards receiving.
Brotherly honor: Castillo twins named to all-state soccer team
Moline senior forward Jose Castillo, shown here in a match against Freeport, earned All-State honors from the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association. Castillo's twin brother, Cristian, also is an All-State honoree.
Alleman duo eyes experience at state tennis meet
Alleman sophomore Mary Grevas is making her girls' state tennis meet debut today. Grevas and teammate Megan Schueneman won the Moline Sectional doubles title.
Alleman duo eyes experience at state tennis meet
Alleman sophomore Megan Schueneman will be making her girls' state tennis meet debut. Schueneman won the Moline Sectional doubles title with Mary Grevas.
Area No. 1's playoff possibilities in different pigskin classes
Geneseo's Ryan Pitra runs the ball during a 30-20 Northern Illinois Big 12 Conference West Division win over Sterling on Friday.
state_golf_medinger.jpg
Moline's Megan Medinger competes in the IHSA Class AA State Finals at Hickory Point Golf Course. Medinger finished xx.
state_golf_bussert.jpg
Riverdale's Tyler Bussert tees off to play his final next nine holes during the second round at the IHSA Class 1A state golf tournament on Saturday. Bussert finished in xx place.
state_golf_lieving.jpg
Geneseo's Monica Lieving competes in Satuday's IHSA Class A State Finals at Red Tail Run Golf Course in xxxxxxxx. Lieving tied for 11th place.
MolineSectTen18_009a.jpg
Moline's Alyssa Brems hits a returns shot back to Alleman's Lauren Hogan and Sarah VanHoe during their sectional tournament Saturday Oct. 18, 2014. Moline's doubles finished in second place.
MolineSectTen18_036a.jpg
Alleman's Lauren Hogan hits a returns back towards Moline's Anna Brahm during their doubles match at the sectional tournament Saturday Oct. 18, 2014. Alleman's doubles finished in fourth place.
tennis17_232a.jpg
Rock Island's Nicole Tyulpa returns a volley during her sectional tennis match at Riverside Park in Moline, Friday, Oct. 17, 2014. Play continues Saturday.
101714-moline-ri10
Rock Island's DeShawn Davis, busts through the tackle of Moline's Darius King, for a late second quarter score to put the Rocks up 14-7 over the Maroons.
101714-moline-ri11
Rock Island's DeShawn Davis makes a leaping catch in front of Moline's Van Nwafor during last week's game. The Rocks won 21-20.
101714-moline-ri09
Rock Island's Will Miles, grabs hold of the ankle of Moline's Noah Mosher, Mosher, threw the ball away and was flagged for intentional grounding on the play.
101714-moline-ri08
Rock Island's Alex Jacobs scores on a quaterback keeper Friday against Moline.
101714-moline-ri07
Rock Island's Tre Nimmers breaks away from Moline's Tyler Womack during a Western Big Six game last season. Nimmers and the Rocks host Class 8A fifth-ranked Edwardsville on Friday at Rock Island Public Schools Stadium.
101714-moline-ri06
Rock Island's DeShawn Davis, is brought down by Moline's Bradley Butcher.
101714-moline-ri04
Moline's Noah Mosher, dives over the goal line giving Moline a 7-0 lead over Rock Island early in the first quarter.
101714-moline-ri05
Moline's Noah Bolinger brings down Rock Island's J.T Jones on a kickoff return Friday night.
101714-moline-ri03
Moline's Shaquon Davis, is stopped in the backfield by Rock Island's Tyree Overton.
101714-moline-ri01
Rock Island defenders stop Moline running back Eric Sanchez in the backfield on Friday night.
101714-moline-ri02
Moline's Shaquon Davis is stopped by Rock Island's DeShawn Davis (20) and Davon Barber (28) on Friday night.
cc girls
From left to right, Rock Island's Agok Ayuen, Moline's Keeley Knobloch and Sala Hanne, and United Township's Deijah Rivera-Watts run during Friday's Western Big Six meet at Saukie Golf Course in Rock Island. Ayun won the individual title while Moline won the team title.
Alleman boys
Alleman's Aaron Golding runs ahead of teammate Kienan Otto during Friday's Western Big Six Conference meet at Saukie Golf Course in Rock Island. The Pioneers won the team title for the third straight year.
MetroPace_Lieving10_11a.jpg
Geneseo golfer Monica Lieving.
WB6girlsgolf30_097a.jpg
Moline's two-time state qualifying girls' golfer, junior Megan Medinger.
rematch09_058a.jpg
Mercer County's quarterback Spencer Wood (11) tries to break away from the grip of Rockridge's Noah Hamerlinck (66) during the first half of a Class 2A second- round playoff game at George Pratt Memorial Field in Aledo last November. If regional football is passed, these two teams may be in the same region.
SterGenfb10_014a.jpg
Geneseo's Joey Medina (44) tries to out run Sterling defender Logen Cheshire (23) as he heads towards the end zone during the second quarter Friday Oct. 10, 2014.
