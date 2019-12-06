You are the owner of this article.
Friday briefing: I-74 traffic changes, demolition stalled at Lincoln Homes, and gunfire exchanged in rush-hour traffic
NWS: Summary

A chilly and blustery day awaits us today. But fear not, warmer weather returns for the weekend. But all that will change beginning Tuesday as high temps will plummet into the teens.

NWS: Cold

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be mostly cloudy gradually becoming sunny with a high near 38 degrees and a low around 24 degrees. North wind between 5 to 15 mph will gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 24 degrees.

Sunday will be cloudy with a high near 47 degrees and a low around 38 degrees with a 40% chance of rain before midnight.

Lane closures

• I-74 construction update for Moline, Bettendorf: Beginning today there will be lane closures on Mississippi Boulevard in Bettendorf, River Drive in Moline, and Illinois-bound I-74 in Moline.

Here are the details:

• Mississippi Boulevard: There will be a lane closure on Mississippi Boulevard between 8:45 a.m. and 2 p.m. to reconstruct the sidewalk. Drivers should watch for flaggers directing traffic.

• River Drive: There will be intermittent lane closures on River Drive between 19th and 23rd streets in Moline as contractors work on the overhead I-74 structure. The work is anticipated to be completed by the end of the day.

• Illinois-bound I-74: There will be lane closures on Illinois-bound I-74 between John Deere Road and Avenue of the Cities in Moline. Contractors will be working on the new I-74 lanes. The work is anticipated to be completed by the end of the day.

Today's top headlines

Crime, courts and public safety

Today's lifestyles headlines

Top sports headlines

