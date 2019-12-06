Friday briefing: I-74 traffic changes, demolition stalled at Lincoln Homes, and gunfire exchanged in rush-hour traffic

A chilly and blustery day awaits us today. But fear not, warmer weather returns for the weekend. But all that will change beginning Tuesday as high temps will plummet into the teens.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be mostly cloudy gradually becoming sunny with a high near 38 degrees and a low around 24 degrees. North wind between 5 to 15 mph will gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 24 degrees.

Sunday will be cloudy with a high near 47 degrees and a low around 38 degrees with a 40% chance of rain before midnight.

+2 East Moline maintenance director concerned about snow removal staffing shortage EAST MOLINE — East Moline maintenance director Dave Lambrecht may want a mild winter more than anyone in the Quad-Cities.

• I-74 construction update for Moline, Bettendorf: Beginning today there will be lane closures on Mississippi Boulevard in Bettendorf, River Drive in Moline, and Illinois-bound I-74 in Moline.

Here are the details:

• Mississippi Boulevard: There will be a lane closure on Mississippi Boulevard between 8:45 a.m. and 2 p.m. to reconstruct the sidewalk. Drivers should watch for flaggers directing traffic.