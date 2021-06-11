Friday briefing: Hot and muggy, Avenue of the Cities closure, and Moline city administrator fired from last 3 jobs

Each year in the United States, more than 600 deaths are attributed to excessive natural heat. Many of the deaths are preventable.

Genesis Medical Center emergency physician David Dierks, D.O., offers these tips to avoid being a victim of the heat:

• Stay out of the heat when possible. The young and old are particularly vulnerable. People with other chronic conditions, for example, heart disease, mental health conditions, asthma and high blood pressure are also at higher risk for heat illnesses.

• Make certain you don’t leave small children or pets in a vehicle. Temperatures can rise quickly to fatal ranges. One tip is to put something vital to your day in the back seat with a child, including a phone, a shoe or work materials. Newer vehicles now have warnings about checking the back seats.

• Eat smaller meals, but eat more frequently.

• Check on elderly and sick friends, neighbors and relatives several times a day during a hot spell.

• Drink plenty of water, particularly when exercising or working outdoors. One guideline is 8 ounces of water for every 20 minutes of outdoor activity.

• When possible, complete outdoor work either early in the day or late in the day.