Friday briefing: Heat returns, schools enter 'uncharted territory', and new barber in Old Towne

The heat and humidity return to the Quad-City area this weekend. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 67 degrees.

For the weekend,

Saturday: There's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m. and again overnight. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 86 degrees and a low around 73 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 89 degrees and a low around 73 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30% during the day and 40% overnight