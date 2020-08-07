You are the owner of this article.
Friday briefing: Heat returns, schools enter 'uncharted territory', and new barber in Old Towne
Friday briefing: Heat returns, schools enter 'uncharted territory', and new barber in Old Towne

080620-qct-schoolopening-05.JPG

United Township High School freshman students wait to be picked up after their first day of school in East Moline, August 6, 2020.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER /
Heat

The heat and humidity return to the Quad-City area this weekend. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 67 degrees.

For the weekend,

Saturday: There's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m. and again overnight. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 86 degrees and a low around 73 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 89 degrees and a low around 73 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30% during the day and 40% overnight

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

• ICKES: As schools start up again, school nurses say it will be 'uncharted territory'

• Health official: COVID-19 is having a profound impact on mental health

• SHANE BROWN: A new COVID conspiracy — squirrels and hand sanitizer

• Times, Dispatch-Argus create informational video on COVID-19

• Reynolds: Schools on track for in-person learning

LTC releases football schedule

LTC releases football schedule

Just over a week ago, area prep football teams got a deserved piece of good news when they found out that there would be a season, albeit one delayed until the middle of February.

Illini confident in health measures

Illini confident in health measures

CHAMPAIGN — Alex Palczewski took his seat in front of a computer screen, socially distanced from a media group that usually surrounds players and coaches on the campus recreations field at Illinois football training camp.

Photos: United Township Freshmen's First Day

080620-qct-schoolopening-01.JPG
080620-qct-schoolopening-02.JPG
080620-qct-schoolopening-03.JPG
080620-qct-schoolopening-04.JPG
080620-qct-schoolopening-05.JPG

Photos: Josh Duffee plays Bix’s music to honor him on the day of his death

080620-qct-RememberingBix-001
080620-qct-RememberingBix-002
080620-qct-RememberingBix-003
080620-qct-RememberingBix-004
080620-qct-RememberingBix-005

Photos: Amy Kay, clean water manager for the City of Davenport, and one of this year's Eddy Award winners from River Action

080620-qc-nws-eddy-001
080620-qc-nws-eddy-002
080620-qc-nws-eddy-003
080620-qc-nws-eddy-004
080620-qc-nws-eddy-005

• Ask the COVID-19 experts

• Josh Duffee plays Bix's music to honor him

• Work on Cell 8 at the Scott County Landfill

• Should places of worship hold services during the pandemic?

Concerned about COVID-19?

