Friday briefing: Heat returns, schools enter 'uncharted territory', and new barber in Old Towne

The heat and humidity return to the Quad-City area this weekend. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 67 degrees.
For the weekend,
Saturday: There's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m. and again overnight. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 86 degrees and a low around 73 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday: There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 89 degrees and a low around 73 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30% during the day and 40% overnight
Trending headlines
Today's top news headlines
Imagine being a school nurse right now.
When Gordmans reopened its doors in Davenport this summer after temporarily closing for COVID-19, it was with liquidation sales that continue.
It's a bright sunny day at the Scott Area Landfill where a large machine is unrolling wide sheets of heavy plastic onto the smooth, sloped side of what looks like a huge bowl in the earth.
More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
Crime, courts and public safety news
A Davenport man with previous convictions for sexual abuse of a minor and possession of child pornography faces four new felony charges in Rock Island County.
Davenport police are investigating three confirmed shots-fired calls that occurred late Thursday into early Friday.
Davenport police were looking for the driver of a Ford sedan late Wednesday who fled after crashing the vehicle on East 14th Street just east of Brady Street.
Lifestyle, entertainment headlines
Mark "Bam'' Pustelnik has had his share of ups and downs and challenges along life's path.
Steak 'n Shake is bringing back its car-side service to Davenport and Moline. Meanwhile, a closed Steak 'n Shake in west Davenport is one of 15 locations set for sale at auction.
Rachel Camacho has been a barber in the Quad-Cities for more than a decade. But this month, she is celebrating the one year anniversary of her very own spot: the Rustic Barbershop Studio in Moline.
Today's sports headlines
Just over a week ago, area prep football teams got a deserved piece of good news when they found out that there would be a season, albeit one delayed until the middle of February.
CHAMPAIGN — Alex Palczewski took his seat in front of a computer screen, socially distanced from a media group that usually surrounds players and coaches on the campus recreations field at Illinois football training camp.
If Iowa plays its five scheduled home football games at Kinnick Stadium this fall, the experience will be extremely different.
Today's photo galleries
Photos: Amy Kay, clean water manager for the City of Davenport, and one of this year's Eddy Award winners from River Action
Today's videos
• Ask the COVID-19 experts
• Josh Duffee plays Bix's music to honor him
• Work on Cell 8 at the Scott County Landfill
• Should places of worship hold services during the pandemic?
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.