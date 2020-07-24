Friday briefing: Heat and humdity return, Rainbow House learning moment, and Moline commencement images

The heat and humidity — Bix 7 weather — returns today and will continue to hang around through the weekend. There's still time to run the race — virtually.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny with a high near 88 degrees and a low around 70 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 92 degrees and a low around 74 degrees.
Sunday: There's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 92 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms are likely in the evening hours. The overnight low will be around 73 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch are possible.
According to a Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service afternoon heat-index values will push into the mid-to-upper 90s today with very warm temperatures and high humidity expected Saturday into Sunday where heat indices may reach near 100 degrees.
Crews search for person who reportedly jumped into Mississippi River in Moline
AP-NORC poll: 3 in 4 Americans back requiring wearing masks
Watch now: WARNING -- GRAPHIC CONTENT Milton Jermaine Cole Serrano Jr. Facebook post
Moline officials: Rainbow house is a 'learning moment' for city staff
Davenport schools to ask for state waiver to allow online-only classes in the fall
Moline city officials say Taylor Berg's "rainbow house," 1625 9th Ave., is freedom of expression and therefore, protected by the First Amendment.
CAMBRIDGE — Four people from the Coal Valley area participated in the Henry County Board's teleconference meeting Thursday to request assistance with a motocross track noise issue.
The Davenport Community School District plans to request a state waiver to allow it to offer online-only classes when school begins in August.
MORRISON — The pedestrian killed when hit by a train early Wednesday has been identified as 15-year-old Samara Ann Elizabeth Braham of Morrison.
Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities has added three people to its wanted suspects list.
Emergency crews in Moline are searching the Mississippi River behind the 1400 block of River Drive after a person reportedly jumped into the waters at about 9:30 p.m.
2020 has been woefully lacking in adventure.
In spite of COVID-19 and the politics surrounding the guidelines to stop its spread, estate sale hosts and goers are rolling with the punches and working to establish a new normal.
Not having an actual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race isn’t stopping some runners from running the course. Nor is it stopping every party host.
Moline football practice
Moline commencement
Few topics ensure a more lively discussion out of sports fans than a good "best ever" debate.
The Quad-City Times Bix 7, which was to be run for the 46th time Saturday, will feature one additional competitive twist this weekend.
Things haven’t played out the way Kathleen Doyle expected, but the Big Ten women’s basketball player of the year remains excited as the delayed start to her professional career nears.
Watch Now: Moline Football Practice
Watch Now: Moline Graduation
