You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Friday briefing: Heat and humdity return, Rainbow House learning moment, and Moline commencement images
View Comments
alert featured

Friday briefing: Heat and humdity return, Rainbow House learning moment, and Moline commencement images

{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Heat

The heat and humidity — Bix 7 weather — returns today and will continue to hang around through the weekend. There's still time to run the race  — virtually. 

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny with a high near 88 degrees and a low around 70 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 92 degrees and a low around 74 degrees.

Sunday: There's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 92 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms are likely in the evening hours. The overnight low will be around 73 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch are possible.

According to a Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service afternoon heat-index values will push into the mid-to-upper 90s today with very warm temperatures and high humidity expected Saturday into Sunday where heat indices may reach near 100 degrees.

Trending headlines

Today's top news headlines

Noise concerns bring 4 to Henry County Board

Noise concerns bring 4 to Henry County Board

CAMBRIDGE — Four people from the Coal Valley area participated in the Henry County Board's teleconference meeting Thursday to request assistance with a motocross track noise issue.

Crime, courts and public safety headlines

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

CL

• Iowa Masonic Village reports COVID-19 outbreak

• 6 downstate Illinois counties sue over COVID-19 restrictions

• AP-NORC poll: 3 in 4 Americans back requiring wearing masks

Entertainment and lifestyle news

Today's videos

Moline football practice

Moline commencement

Today's sports headlines

Today's photo galleries: Moline commencement, football practice

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News