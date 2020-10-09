Friday briefing: Geneseo schools go hybrid, future of downtown Rock Island studied, and 1 wounded in Davenport shooting

Warm temperatures, gusty winds, and dried crops will combine for a very high threat of field fires today. Burning is strongly discouraged.

Here is today's forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny and breezy with a high near 83 degrees. South winds between 10 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 62 degrees. Southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 78 degrees and a low around 56 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 80 degrees and a low around 59 degrees. There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday night.