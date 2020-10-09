 Skip to main content
Friday briefing: Geneseo schools go hybrid, future of downtown Rock Island studied, and 1 wounded in Davenport shooting
Friday briefing: Geneseo schools go hybrid, future of downtown Rock Island studied, and 1 wounded in Davenport shooting

Autumn colors are seen in the trees at the Hauberg Estate Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Rock Island.

Warm temperatures, gusty winds, and dried crops will combine for a very high threat of field fires today. Burning is strongly discouraged.

Here is today's forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny and breezy with a high near 83 degrees. South winds between 10 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 62 degrees. Southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 78 degrees and a low around 56 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 80 degrees and a low around 59 degrees. There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday night.

Update: Missing Aledo teen found safe

Update: Missing Aledo teen found safe

Update from the Mercer County Crime Stoppers Facebook page: "Missing juvenile Malasha Menendez has been found safe. Thank you to all who helped get the word out to bring her home."

• COVID-19-related causes claim another Q-C life, virus death toll now 88 in RICO

• Illinois man charged with price-gouging in mask sales

• Illinois tops 3K new COVID-19 cases for 1st time since May

• US House rivals focus on health care, pandemic

• Virus task force notes 'many preventable deaths' in Iowa

• Iowa City hospital to lay off 29 in wake of pandemic

Photos: Fall colors around the Quad Cities

Photos: Roosevelt Elementary Egg Drop

Photos: Dedication ceremony for Gabe's Play Village

Photos: Pleasant Valley football beats Davenport North 40-7

