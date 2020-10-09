Friday briefing: Geneseo schools go hybrid, future of downtown Rock Island studied, and 1 wounded in Davenport shooting

Warm temperatures, gusty winds, and dried crops will combine for a very high threat of field fires today. Burning is strongly discouraged.
Here is today's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny and breezy with a high near 83 degrees. South winds between 10 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 62 degrees. Southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 78 degrees and a low around 56 degrees.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 80 degrees and a low around 59 degrees. There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday night.
WHAT WE KNOW: The Geneseo school district 228 is just finishing the first quarter via remote learning because of cases of COVID-19.
Dozens of people dialed in or logged on to a virtual meeting of the Rock Island City Council to provide ideas as to what possibly can be done to improve the downtown and its image.
Farmers across Iowa and Illinois have been taking advantage of “ideal conditions” to harvest their crop in recent days.
One man was wounded in a shooting Thursday evening at the Brady Mart convenience store, 3107 Brady St., Davenport police said.
A two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Moline sent two people to the hospital.
Update from the Mercer County Crime Stoppers Facebook page: "Missing juvenile Malasha Menendez has been found safe. Thank you to all who helped get the word out to bring her home."
I wish I remembered more from college. The older I get, the more I feel like I'm forgetting knowledge I once paid a good deal of money to acquire.
The most successful competitor in “Dancing” history, Hough has six mirror-ball trophies and two Emmys for choreography. Now he's playing a role in deciding who gets the coveted crown.
CHAMPAIGN — There's a confidence that radiates off Isaiah Gay — even into a front-facing computer camera and through a Zoom screen.
When and where: Friday (1 p.m.) and Saturday (10 a.m.) at Geneseo High School
AMES — Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar drew the short straw last Saturday in Iowa State’s win over Oklahoma.
