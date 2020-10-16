Friday briefing: Frosty start, Q-C nearing tipping point on COVID-19, and woman charged after man hit by vehicle

Tis a bit frosty this morning. In fact, a National Weather Service freeze warning remains in effect until 8 a.m. That means several hours of sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s in the Q-C region. These frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Today will be partly sunny and breezy with a high near 57 degrees. Southwest winds between 5 to 10 mph will increase to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 41 degrees.
Saturday will be cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 67 degrees and a low around 40 degree. South winds between 15 to 20 mph will increase to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
Sunday brings a 40% chance of showers with a high near 48 degrees and a low around 33 degrees.
• Inspections lead to closures, partial closures of Arsenal-area bridges
A bridge inspection team will be inspecting Arsenal Island bridges from Oct. 19 to Oct. 25. The bridges being inspected are the Moline Bridge, Rock Island Viaduct, Government Bridge, and the American Discovery Trail Pedestrian Bridge.
The inspections will cause single lane closures with flaggers directing vehicular traffic. The schedule is as follows:
The Government Bridge: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday to Friday, Oct. 21-23.
The Rock Island Viaduct: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24.
The Moline Bridge: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 25.
The Government Bridge will be closed completely on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 6 a.m. to noon. There will be no pedestrian, bicycle, road, or rail traffic during this period. The swing span will be over the navigation wall to allow inspection of the underside of the road deck; river navigation will not be impacted.
