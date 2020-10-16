Friday briefing: Frosty start, Q-C nearing tipping point on COVID-19, and woman charged after man hit by vehicle

Tis a bit frosty this morning. In fact, a National Weather Service freeze warning remains in effect until 8 a.m. That means several hours of sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s in the Q-C region. These frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Now onto the weekend forecast

Today will be partly sunny and breezy with a high near 57 degrees. Southwest winds between 5 to 10 mph will increase to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 41 degrees.

Saturday will be cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 67 degrees and a low around 40 degree. South winds between 15 to 20 mph will increase to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Sunday brings a 40% chance of showers with a high near 48 degrees and a low around 33 degrees.

