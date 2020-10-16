 Skip to main content
Friday briefing: Frosty start, Q-C nearing tipping point on COVID-19, and woman charged after man hit by vehicle
Friday briefing: Frosty start, Q-C nearing tipping point on COVID-19, and woman charged after man hit by vehicle

NWS: Summary

Tis a bit frosty this morning. In fact, a National Weather Service freeze warning remains in effect until 8 a.m. That means several hours of sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s in the Q-C region. These frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Now onto the weekend forecast

Today will be partly sunny and breezy with a high near 57 degrees. Southwest winds between 5 to 10 mph will increase to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 41 degrees.

Saturday will be cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 67 degrees and a low around 40 degree. South winds between 15 to 20 mph will increase to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Sunday brings a 40% chance of showers with a high near 48 degrees and a low around 33 degrees.

NWS: Next week

• Inspections lead to closures, partial closures of Arsenal-area bridges

Arsenal sign

This is the Rock Island gate entrance to the Arsenal. 

A bridge inspection team will be inspecting Arsenal Island bridges from  Oct. 19 to Oct. 25. The bridges being inspected are the Moline Bridge, Rock Island Viaduct, Government Bridge, and the American Discovery Trail Pedestrian Bridge.

The inspections will cause single lane closures with flaggers directing vehicular traffic. The schedule is as follows:

The Government Bridge: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday to Friday, Oct. 21-23.

The Rock Island Viaduct: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24.

The Moline Bridge: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 25.

The Government Bridge will be closed completely on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 6 a.m. to noon. There will be no pedestrian, bicycle, road, or rail traffic during this period. The swing span will be over the navigation wall to allow inspection of the underside of the road deck; river navigation will not be impacted.

Today's top news headlines

Crime, courts and public safety news

More on Coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

• UPDATED: Three more dead in Rock Island County; Quad-Cities nearing tipping point with COVID-19

• State's COVID-19 cases, new unemployment claims spike

• More testing boosts Illinois COVID-19 cases to 1-day record

• Precautions urged for holiday parties as COVID-19 cases rise

• Governor defends rally as Iowa's virus death toll tops 1,500

Movie reviews: 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' is a slice of history that shouldn’t be forgotten

Alleman's Kindelsperger takes second at WB6

Alleman's Kindelsperger takes second at WB6

Alleman runner Mattie Kindelsperger had her sights set on this race all season, and the Pioneer senior delivered a second place finish for her school at the Western Big 6 cross country conference meet Thursday.

