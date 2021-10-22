Friday briefing: Frost and rain, injunction curbs UAW strikers, and Davenport moves to slow speeding drivers

We're looking at possible frost and rain this weekend.
Most of the frost will be in areas north of the Quad-Cities, but we won't miss it, or the rain. Here's what the National Weather Service is forecasting for the weekend.
A frost advisory is in effect for portions of east-central Iowa through 9 a.m. this morning. Areas of frost will be possible again tonight especially along and north of I-80.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected Saturday night into Monday morning. Heavy rainfall of 2 to 4 inches are forecasted near the Iowa and Missouri border, while areas north of this border could see a half to one and a half inches of rain, according to a NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook.
Isolated flash flooding is possible. Severe weather is also possible Sunday afternoon as a surface low moves east across the area.
Today will be partly sunny with a high near 55 degrees and a low around 34 degrees. Winds will be from the northwest.
Saturday will see areas of frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise it will be sunny with a high near 57 degrees.
Showers are likely Saturday night with a low around 43 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday showers are likely with a high near 55 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Sunday night will see showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 p.m., showers between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. The overnight low will be around 48 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Trending stories
Today's top news headlines
Court injunctions are part of the gamesmanship of strike negotiations, experts say.
A North Scott Community School District school board candidate says a slip-up in a campaign speech has cost him his job. But Nick Hansel says the controversy has proved to be a learning experience.
Davenport City Council members this week advanced plans for a pilot project aimed at slowing speeding drivers on residential streets, despite reservations from some aldermen.
Crime, courts and public safety news
The Iowa Supreme Court heard Latrice Lacey's appeal of a 2019 misdemeanor harassment conviction Thursday - marking another chapter in the Davenport Civil Rights Director's three-year legal journey.
CAMBRIDGE — A Kewanee man has been charged in Henry County Circuit Court with several counts of child pornography.
A Clinton man awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to violating Iowa’s sex offender registration statute was arrested Tuesday for peddling methamphetamine.
Lifestyle and entertainment headlines
SHANE BROWN: What if we could just walk into a store, change out our battery, and suddenly have a recharged lease on life?
What if we could just walk into a store, change out our battery, and suddenly have a recharged lease on life?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a food safety alert regarding a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Oranienburg infections.
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of a Western and killed the cinematographer, officials said. The director of the movie was wounded, and authorities are investigating what happened.
Today's top sports headlines
Davenport’s Michael Nunn collected one more honor last weekend when he was inducted into the West Coast Boxing Hall of Fame in a ceremony that…
ELDRIDGE – North Scott High School senior setter Alyssa Atzen brought all of her game for the Lancers on Thursday night against Burlington – and a few laughs as well.
For UTHS, a win Friday would put the Panthers in the postseason for the first time in 20 years.
For Moline, a win would give the Maroons their first outright title since the league expanded to eight teams in 2019.
Today's videos
Today's photo galleries