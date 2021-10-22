 Skip to main content
Friday briefing: Frost and rain, injunction curbs UAW strikers, and Davenport moves to slow speeding drivers
Friday briefing: Frost and rain, injunction curbs UAW strikers, and Davenport moves to slow speeding drivers

Frost

We're looking at possible frost and rain this weekend. 

Most of the frost will be in areas north of the Quad-Cities, but we won't miss it, or the rain. Here's what the National Weather Service is forecasting for the weekend.

A frost advisory is in effect for portions of east-central Iowa through 9 a.m. this morning. Areas of frost will be possible again tonight especially along and north of I-80.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected Saturday night into Monday morning. Heavy rainfall of 2 to 4 inches are forecasted near the Iowa and Missouri border, while areas north of this border could see a half to one and a half inches of rain, according to a NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook.

Isolated flash flooding is possible. Severe weather is also possible Sunday afternoon as a surface low moves east across the area.

Rain

Today will be partly sunny with a high near 55 degrees and a low around 34 degrees. Winds will be from the northwest.

Saturday will see areas of frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise it will be sunny with a high near 57 degrees.

Showers are likely Saturday night with a low around 43 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday showers are likely with a high near 55 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Sunday night will see showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 p.m., showers between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. The overnight low will be around 48 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker during a press conference Thursday in Bloomington talked about new litigation several school districts are facing regarding masking requirements.

Photos: North Scott beats Burlington in Class 4A regional semifinal volleyball

102121-qc-spt-ns volleyball-134
102121-qc-spt-ns volleyball-121
102121-qc-spt-ns volleyball-143
102121-qc-spt-ns volleyball-092
102121-qc-spt-ns volleyball-109

Photos: Supporters stand with UAW strikers at the Davenport Work Thursday

102120-qc-nws-supportdavwrks-010
102120-qc-nws-supportdavwrks-016
102120-qc-nws-supportdavwrks-024
102120-qc-nws-supportdavwrks-040
102120-qc-nws-supportdavwrks-034
