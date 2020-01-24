Friday briefing: Fresh, wet snow, school delays, and nursing home chain fined for numerous safety violations

This morning's wet snow is perfect for snowballs and snow people. On a more serious side, the Quad-City area is under a winter weather advisory.

Below, the details.

A National Weather Service Winter Weather Advisory for the Quad-City region is in effect until noon today.

According to the advisory: "A slow moving storm system will continue to produce snow across the area through mid morning. Additional snowfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible, leading to storm totals of 2 to 4 inches. Snow is expected to diminish to drizzle and flurries by mid morning. Roads will remain slick and snow covered over much of the area through the morning commute."

Advisory summary

WHAT: Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.

WHERE: Portions of northeast Missouri, east central and southeast Iowa and northwest and west central Illinois.

WHEN: Until noon today.

IMPACTS: Plan on slippery road conditions due to heavy wet snow. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Slow down and use caution while traveling.