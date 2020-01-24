Friday briefing: Fresh, wet snow, school delays, and nursing home chain fined for numerous safety violations

This morning's wet snow is perfect for snowballs and snow people. On a more serious side, the Quad-City area is under a winter weather advisory.
Below, the details.
A National Weather Service Winter Weather Advisory for the Quad-City region is in effect until noon today.
According to the advisory: "A slow moving storm system will continue to produce snow across the area through mid morning. Additional snowfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible, leading to storm totals of 2 to 4 inches. Snow is expected to diminish to drizzle and flurries by mid morning. Roads will remain slick and snow covered over much of the area through the morning commute."
Advisory summary
WHAT: Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.
WHERE: Portions of northeast Missouri, east central and southeast Iowa and northwest and west central Illinois.
WHEN: Until noon today.
IMPACTS: Plan on slippery road conditions due to heavy wet snow. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Slow down and use caution while traveling.
We're looking at drizzle, snow and patchy fog today with a high near 35 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight drizzle and snow is likely before 1 a.m. then a chance of snow. Look for patchy fog before 7 p.m. Otherwise, it will be cloudy with a low around 31 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph, will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Saturday: A chance of snow and freezing drizzle before 9 a.m. then a slight chance of snow between 9 a.m. and noon. It will be cloudy with a high near 34 degrees and a low around 27 degrees. West winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 33 degrees and a low around 24 degrees.
