Friday briefing: Freeze warning, Q-C businesses reopening, changing I-74 traffic patterns, and what's going up
Friday briefing: Freeze warning, Q-C businesses reopening, changing I-74 traffic patterns, and what's going up

NWS: Summary

It's another end to a stay-at-home work week. The weekend brings cooler weather and a chance of rain.

We start off with a freeze warning from the National Weather Service.

The freeze warning will be in effect from midnight tonight to 8 a.m., Saturday.

We should expect sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees with mid 20s possible in far northwest Illinois.

Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation if not protected or brought indoors.

So take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

NWS: Freeze

Today will be sunny but with a high near 51 degrees. North winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight widespread frost is expected after 4 a.m. The low will be around 29 degrees. Northwest winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday will bring widespread frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise the day will be sunny with a high near 60 degrees and a low around 45 degrees. There will be a 40% chance of overnight showers.

Sunday look for 40% chance of showers. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 54 degrees and a low 38 degrees.

I-74

New traffic patterns to go into effect for I-74 bridge construction

With the completion of the arch on the new Interstate 74 Bridge, construction will move into a new phase with the accompanying changes in traffic patterns.

Beginning today, 7th Avenue in Moline will be closed to thru traffic between 18th Street and the westbound Interstate 74 exit ramp.

Westbound, or Iowa bound, I-74 traffic exiting at 7th Avenue must turn right, while eastbound I-74 traffic must turn right.

Traffic on southbound 19th Street must turn right onto westbound 7th Avenue.

The detours are necessary to allow contractors to re-stripe and sign the roadway for the upcoming I-74 detour.

Beginning Saturday, eastbound Interstate 74 thru traffic will be detoured to Interstate 280.

Local traffic still can take the I-74 Bridge to Moline. However, drivers going to Avenue of the Cities or toward Galesburg will be required to take the 7th Avenue exit. Drivers will then take 19th Street to Avenue of the Cities to get back on eastbound I-74.

The local detour will allow two lanes of continuously flowing traffic through the intersection of 7th Avenue and 19th Street, which means eastbound I-74 traffic will not have to stop at the traffic signal.

The eastbound I-74 detour will allow contractors to continue reconstructing the interstate in Moline.

The River Drive ramp will remain open.

The eastbound and westbound I-74 detour routes will remain in place until the new westbound bridge is complete, which is anticipated to be by the end of 2020.

Also, the Government Bridge between Davenport and Arsenal Island is closed to both pedestrian and vehicular traffic from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. until Saturday, and again from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on May 14 until May 16.

More on the coronavirus and its impact on the Quad-Cities

Coronavirus logo

• Some Quad-City businesses reopening Friday as Iowa loosens COVID-19 restrictions

• Watch now: Midwest Writing Center Executive Director talks COVID-19 relief grant

• Iowa shifts focus from COVID-19 containment to mitigation

• Generations in Rock Island now has seven deaths, 29 cases

• Coronavirus changes United Way Day of Caring

• Pritzker: Employment security department processing claims ‘in timely manner’

• Pence to visit Des Moines amid increase in COVID-19 cases

• Farmers markets open at NorthPark, in Bettendorf

• Another 74,000 file first-time unemployment claims in Illinois

• Quad-City meat markets experience sales upturn during pandemic, but future uncertain

• Missing Whitey's Ice Cream? Stores reopen Monday.

• Silvis to receive nearly half a million dollars from IDOT 's Rebuild Illinois program

Flashback Friday: 10 years go today, Taylor Swift performed in Moline

Taylor Swift in Moline
Taylor Swift in Moline
Taylor Swift in Moline
Taylor Swift in Moline
Taylor Swift in Moline

Photos: Davenport Von Maur prepares for Reopening

050820-qc-nws-biz-01.JPG
050820-qc-nws-biz-02.JPG
050820-qc-nws-biz-03.JPG
050820-qc-nws-biz-04.JPG
050820-qc-nws-biz-05.JPG

Photos: Quad Cities Through Their Windows

050220-windowproject-001
050220-windowproject-001
050120-windowproject-001
042820-windowproject-002
042820-windowproject-001

What's going up?

