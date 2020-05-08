Friday briefing: Freeze warning, Q-C businesses reopening, changing I-74 traffic patterns, and what's going up

Today's top news headlines

New traffic patterns to go into effect for I-74 bridge construction

With the completion of the arch on the new Interstate 74 Bridge, construction will move into a new phase with the accompanying changes in traffic patterns.

Beginning today, 7th Avenue in Moline will be closed to thru traffic between 18th Street and the westbound Interstate 74 exit ramp.

Westbound, or Iowa bound, I-74 traffic exiting at 7th Avenue must turn right, while eastbound I-74 traffic must turn right.

Traffic on southbound 19th Street must turn right onto westbound 7th Avenue.

The detours are necessary to allow contractors to re-stripe and sign the roadway for the upcoming I-74 detour.

Beginning Saturday, eastbound Interstate 74 thru traffic will be detoured to Interstate 280.

Local traffic still can take the I-74 Bridge to Moline. However, drivers going to Avenue of the Cities or toward Galesburg will be required to take the 7th Avenue exit. Drivers will then take 19th Street to Avenue of the Cities to get back on eastbound I-74.