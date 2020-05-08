Friday briefing: Freeze warning, Q-C businesses reopening, changing I-74 traffic patterns, and what's going up

It's another end to a stay-at-home work week. The weekend brings cooler weather and a chance of rain.
We start off with a freeze warning from the National Weather Service.
The freeze warning will be in effect from midnight tonight to 8 a.m., Saturday.
We should expect sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees with mid 20s possible in far northwest Illinois.
Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation if not protected or brought indoors.
So take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Today will be sunny but with a high near 51 degrees. North winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.
Tonight widespread frost is expected after 4 a.m. The low will be around 29 degrees. Northwest winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday will bring widespread frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise the day will be sunny with a high near 60 degrees and a low around 45 degrees. There will be a 40% chance of overnight showers.
Sunday look for 40% chance of showers. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 54 degrees and a low 38 degrees.
New traffic patterns to go into effect for I-74 bridge construction
With the completion of the arch on the new Interstate 74 Bridge, construction will move into a new phase with the accompanying changes in traffic patterns.
Beginning today, 7th Avenue in Moline will be closed to thru traffic between 18th Street and the westbound Interstate 74 exit ramp.
Westbound, or Iowa bound, I-74 traffic exiting at 7th Avenue must turn right, while eastbound I-74 traffic must turn right.
Traffic on southbound 19th Street must turn right onto westbound 7th Avenue.
The detours are necessary to allow contractors to re-stripe and sign the roadway for the upcoming I-74 detour.
Beginning Saturday, eastbound Interstate 74 thru traffic will be detoured to Interstate 280.
Local traffic still can take the I-74 Bridge to Moline. However, drivers going to Avenue of the Cities or toward Galesburg will be required to take the 7th Avenue exit. Drivers will then take 19th Street to Avenue of the Cities to get back on eastbound I-74.
The local detour will allow two lanes of continuously flowing traffic through the intersection of 7th Avenue and 19th Street, which means eastbound I-74 traffic will not have to stop at the traffic signal.
The eastbound I-74 detour will allow contractors to continue reconstructing the interstate in Moline.
The River Drive ramp will remain open.
The eastbound and westbound I-74 detour routes will remain in place until the new westbound bridge is complete, which is anticipated to be by the end of 2020.
Also, the Government Bridge between Davenport and Arsenal Island is closed to both pedestrian and vehicular traffic from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. until Saturday, and again from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on May 14 until May 16.
A Moline man was in custody Wednesday, accused of committing arson Tuesday night.
As is the case on area baseball and softball diamonds, the COVID-19 pandemic brought several top-flight girls' track and field competitors' senior seasons to a halt before they had a chance to begin.
Dr. Bharat Motwani, the infectious diseases specialist at Genesis Health System, Davenport, is April's Quad-Citizen Award, a partnership of Qu…
Employees of East Moline’s Cattleman’s Meat Market prep meat for that day’s counter sales. Business has taken a turn upward for local meat mar…
