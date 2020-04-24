Friday briefing: Fog early, no new COVID-19 deaths in Q-C, and Pritzker extends stay-at-home order

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

We're looking at patchy fog early with rain possible in the afternoon. Here's the latest forecast, including what's on tap for the weekend, from the National Weather Service.

Look for patchy fog before 8 a.m. with showers likely after 2 p.m. Thunderstorms also are possible. Otherwise the day will be cloudy with a high near 60 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Friday night will see scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., scattered showers between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., then a chance of rain after 11 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 43 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 50% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: A chance of rain before 8 a.m. then a chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 57 degrees and a low around 39 degrees. North winds will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 62 degrees and a low around 42 degrees.