Friday briefing: Fog early, no new COVID-19 deaths in Q-C, and Pritzker extends stay-at-home order
Ronald D. Harroun of Moline wears a masks while on his walk that he takes every day for 85 minutes through Moline, April 20, 2020.

We're looking at patchy fog early with rain possible in the afternoon. Here's the latest forecast, including what's on tap for the weekend, from the National Weather Service.

NWS: Summary

Look for patchy fog before 8 a.m. with showers likely after 2 p.m. Thunderstorms also are possible. Otherwise the day will be cloudy with a high near 60 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Friday night will see scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., scattered showers between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., then a chance of rain after 11 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 43 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 50% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: A chance of rain before 8 a.m. then a chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 57 degrees and a low around 39 degrees. North winds will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 62 degrees and a low around 42 degrees.

No COVID-19 deaths reported in Rock Island or Scott counties Thursday

Coronavirus logo

The top public health officials from Scott and Rock Island counties stressed Thursday their respective states haven't seen the peak of COVID-19's spread and urged people to remain committed to social distancing and stay-at-home orders.

Those reminders came on the same day Gov. JB Pritzker extended Illinois stay-at-home order until the end of May.

Five new COVID-19 cases were reported in Scott County, bringing the total to to 188 confirmed cases while Rock Island county there were 18 new cases in bringing the total to 320.

Neither county reported any COVID-19-related deaths Thursday. Read more.

mask logo

• Pritzker extends stay-at-home order amid COVID-19 spread

• Meatpacking union warns of meat shortages if worker safety is ignored

• Henry County extends disaster declaration again

• Quad-City theater groups plan for the future in light of COVID-19

• Mama Bosso works hard to stay safe and keep up with demand in light of COVID-19

• Illinois rents 10 refrigerated trailers as COVID-19 morgue contingency

• Municipal matters: Silvis foresees few financial problems from COVID-19

• Area businesses host Downtown Davenport Drive-Thru Saturday

• Davenport's Beaux Arts Fair goes virtual next month

• Hot Rod Power Tour rescheduled for August

• COVID-19 shoots down Star Trek event in Riverside

