Friday briefing: Fog early, no new COVID-19 deaths in Q-C, and Pritzker extends stay-at-home order

We're looking at patchy fog early with rain possible in the afternoon. Here's the latest forecast, including what's on tap for the weekend, from the National Weather Service.
Look for patchy fog before 8 a.m. with showers likely after 2 p.m. Thunderstorms also are possible. Otherwise the day will be cloudy with a high near 60 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Friday night will see scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., scattered showers between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., then a chance of rain after 11 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 43 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 50% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday: A chance of rain before 8 a.m. then a chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 57 degrees and a low around 39 degrees. North winds will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday: Sunny with a high near 62 degrees and a low around 42 degrees.
Trending headlines
No COVID-19 deaths reported in Rock Island or Scott counties Thursday
The top public health officials from Scott and Rock Island counties stressed Thursday their respective states haven't seen the peak of COVID-19's spread and urged people to remain committed to social distancing and stay-at-home orders.
Those reminders came on the same day Gov. JB Pritzker extended Illinois stay-at-home order until the end of May.
Five new COVID-19 cases were reported in Scott County, bringing the total to to 188 confirmed cases while Rock Island county there were 18 new cases in bringing the total to 320.
Neither county reported any COVID-19-related deaths Thursday. Read more.
More on the Quad-Cities and coronavirus
Top news headlines
Two recently rehabbed, 100-year-old homes are for sale by the city of Davenport under its Urban Homestead program. They have all-new kitchens and baths, luxury vinyl flooring and the look of brand-new.
Crime, courts and public safety headlines
Davenport police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at the intersection of East 13th and Judson streets at 10:01 p.m. Thursday.
Today's top sports headlines
Negotiating teams from major- and minor-league baseball talked on Wednesday, but provided no details on what transpired other than to label the discussion "constructive."
Today's lifestyle headlines
Just past Earth Day, I couldn’t decide which of these films to review.
Today's photo galleries
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Rick Rector
Online content producer
Morning online guy.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.