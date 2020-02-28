Friday briefing: Flurries, Government Bridge closed Saturday, and flood risk down a bit

Light snow or flurries are likely across the region this morning. Snowfall accumulations up to one half inch will be possible across east central Iowa and west central Illinois.
As for the Quad-Cities metro area:
There's a 30% chance of snow before 10 a.m. Skies will be cloudy through mid-morning then gradually clearing with a high near 32 degrees. Northwest winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight will be clear with a low around 17 degrees.
Saturday will be sunny with a high near 47 degrees and a low around 37 degrees.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 60 degrees and a low around 33 degrees.
Traffic note: Government Bridge to close Saturday
On Saturday, the Government Bridge between Arsenal Island and Davenport will be closed to vehicular traffic from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. so that repairs can be performed to one of the lift cylinders on the swing span. Rail and pedestrian traffic will be able to use the bridge as normal.
The current outlooks shows a roughly 37% probability of a record flood of the Mississippi River.
Quad-Cities health officials said they are staying vigilant and preparing for the possibility of coronavirus COVID-19 in the Illinois-Iowa area.
Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse and the area theater community are mourning the loss of Ed “Jonesy” Jones, a longtime dinner-theater institution who died at 92 on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
“We’re getting our meth from Mexico, the Mexican cartels. They’ve flooded the market. You don’t see anybody cooking it locally anymore."
Skid loaders rumbled through the backyard of a Davenport home Thursday to continue the removal of hundreds of tires. At times, one section of Lincoln Avenue remained closed during removal, which began Tuesday.
Police are investigating a package found Thursday morning near a Fulton, Ill., preschool.
When I leave work on Friday, I'll cross the Government Bridge, catch Rock Island's 5th Avenue, and roll all the way to Alleman Catholic High School. There, I'll "catch'' some fish at the Alleman Booster Club's annual fish fry.
PORT BYRON — While this weekend's trip to state is a new experience for Riverdale girls' basketball, it is a familiar journey for its head coach.
