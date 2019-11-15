Sunshine and temps in the 40s highlight today's forecast. What more could you want?
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny with a high near 41 degrees and a low around 25 degrees.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 39 degrees and a low around 29 degrees.
Sunday there is a chance of snow, mixing with rain after 8 a.m., then gradually ending. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 40 degrees and a low around 30 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
MOLINE — Bob Vogelbaugh is playing hurt, but pending surgery will not keep Mr. Thanksgiving from organizing his 49th holiday meal for the community.
Alleman High School’s Mattie Kindelsperger listened quietly as her school won first place for Division B in this year’s Student Hunger Drive.
Federal action has been taken to allow commercial truck drivers to drive longer periods of time to address propane needs for area users and farmers seeking to dry their crop.
When Antonio A. Ortiz Jr., walked out of his house for the last time early on Dec. 16, Kaleigh Polley followed, hoping to convince him to retu…
One of the five juveniles who forcibly escaped from the Mary Davis Home Detention Center in Galesburg, Ill. was taken into custody late Wednesday.
CAMBRIDGE – A Galva man is in the Henry County Jail on $100,000 bond for a Nov. 8 incident in which he allegedly battered and threatened a num…
John Marx
When a toilet overflowed, our house became a disaster area. But the response of repair workers, family and friends has led to the happiest ending we could expect.
DAVENPORT — The Putnam Museum’s next exhibit, “OMg! Elements of Surprise," will spotlight the basic building blocks of our universe, using che…
MOLINE — The new spring 2020 tour of the Grammy-winning Zac Brown Band will start Feb. 28 at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline as an extension of…
MOLINE — Local authors of a new book on historic Q-C bridges will sign copies on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at Dead Poets Espresso, 1525 3rd…
Coming off their first Western Big 6 Conference title repeat since 1985-88, the Moline girls look to be the local swim team with the best shot…
CHAMPAIGN — Like a center fielder waiting for the final fly ball of an inning, Sydney Brown camped at the Illinois 24-yard line and waited for…
KEWANEE — With the offensive weapons at his disposal, Annawan-Wethersfield's Coltin Quagliano must at times feel like the proverbial kid in a …
The historic Fort Theater at 1828 3rd Avenue in Rock Island, Illinois was constructed in 1920 and opened in 1921 at a cost of $500,000.