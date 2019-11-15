{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Summary

Sunshine and temps in the 40s highlight today's forecast. What more could you want?

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny with a high near 41 degrees and a low around 25 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 39 degrees and a low around 29 degrees.

Sunday there is a chance of snow, mixing with rain after 8 a.m., then gradually ending. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 40 degrees and a low around 30 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

