Friday briefing: Falling temps, Rock Island shooting, and a more civil presidential debate

Falling temperatures and more rain top today's forecast. Here are the weather details and the weekend forecast from the National Weather Service.

Showers are likely with a possible thunderstorm before 9 a.m. then a chance of showers between 9 a.m. and noon. Skies will be cloudy and breezy with a temperature falling to around 42 degrees by 10 a.m. A northwest wind between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Widespread frost after 1 a.m. Otherwise, it will be cloudy then gradually becoming partly cloudy with a low around 31 degrees. North winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a high near 45 degrees and a low around 33 degrees.

Sunday: A 40% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 46 degrees and a low around 32 degrees. The chance of overnight showers is 40%.

