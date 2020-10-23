Friday briefing: Falling temps, Rock Island shooting, and a more civil presidential debate

Falling temperatures and more rain top today's forecast. Here are the weather details and the weekend forecast from the National Weather Service.
Showers are likely with a possible thunderstorm before 9 a.m. then a chance of showers between 9 a.m. and noon. Skies will be cloudy and breezy with a temperature falling to around 42 degrees by 10 a.m. A northwest wind between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Widespread frost after 1 a.m. Otherwise, it will be cloudy then gradually becoming partly cloudy with a low around 31 degrees. North winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny with a high near 45 degrees and a low around 33 degrees.
Sunday: A 40% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 46 degrees and a low around 32 degrees. The chance of overnight showers is 40%.
Final Trump-Biden debate marked by clashes but less chaos
After a raucous first debate led organizers to introduce a mute button, the second and final meeting between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden was a downright civil affair.
Whether because of that button this time or the terrible reviews in the first debate — especially for Trump — the candidates interrupted each other far less frequently Thursday night, even as they clashed on issues including the coronavirus, crime and global warming.
While Trump and Biden responded to the other's answers — shaking their heads disapprovingly or smiling, in the case of Biden — the two largely avoided speaking over each other. Read more.
Rock Island County health official: COVID-19 outbreaks linked to 2 Quad-City weddings, outings to brunch, the bars
Who's ahead, Trump or Biden? See the latest polls from battleground states
Fact-checking claims from the final Trump-Biden debate
One wounded in Rock Island shooting
Fitness hearing set for Colona man charged in attempted kidnapping
Rock Island police are investigating a shooting incident at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday at the Save More super market, 625 26th St.
Black in the Quad-Cities: At the Rock Island Arsenal, the world wars brought Blacks to the workforce
The history of race relations at the Rock Island Arsenal largely reflects the community at any point in time, Arsenal historian George Eaton said, with perhaps one exception: People were under control at the Arsenal. In other words, if there’s a riot in the Quad-Cities, it’s not happening at the Arsenal.
The seat for Rock Island County board District 13 will be on the Nov. 3 general election ballot, with Democratic incumbent Richard "Ouijas" Brunk challenged by Republican Arsenio Moreno.
ANNAWAN — The Annawan Police Department has a new home at 110 South Depot St., the former location of UnityPoint Clinic-Family Medicine.
His trial is slated for Feb. 1 in U.S. District Court, Davenport — just over one year from when he was arrested.
A Scott County judge has ordered a Quad Cities-based telemarketing operation to pay a judgment of more than $820,000 for defrauding small business owners in at least 13 states, according to a release by the Iowa Attorney General department .
• Rock Island County health official: COVID-19 outbreaks linked to 2 Quad-City weddings, outings to brunch, the bars
Few sweets are as controversial as candy corn. With something for everyone, here are six combination and recipes to try with candy corn to mak…
Spencer Petras expects some nerves and a few jitters Saturday when he makes the first start of his collegiate career for the University of Iowa football team.
