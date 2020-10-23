 Skip to main content
Friday briefing: Falling temps, Rock Island shooting, and a more civil presidential debate
Friday briefing: Falling temps, Rock Island shooting, and a more civil presidential debate

Weekend forecast

Falling temperatures and more rain top today's forecast. Here are the weather details and the weekend forecast from the National Weather Service.

Showers  are likely with a possible thunderstorm before 9 a.m. then a chance of showers between 9 a.m. and noon. Skies will be cloudy and breezy with a temperature falling to around 42 degrees by 10 a.m. A northwest wind  between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Widespread frost after 1 a.m. Otherwise, it will be cloudy then gradually becoming partly cloudy with a low around 31 degrees. North winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a high near 45 degrees and a low around 33 degrees.

Sunday: A 40% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 46 degrees and a low around 32 degrees. The chance of overnight showers is 40%. 

Final Trump-Biden debate marked by clashes but less chaos

Trump, Biden fight over the raging virus, climate and race

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden holds up a mask as President Donald Trump takes notes during the second and final presidential debate Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn.

After a raucous first debate led organizers to introduce a mute button, the second and final meeting between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden was a downright civil affair.

Whether because of that button this time or the terrible reviews in the first debate — especially for Trump — the candidates interrupted each other far less frequently Thursday night, even as they clashed on issues including the coronavirus, crime and global warming.

While Trump and Biden responded to the other's answers — shaking their heads disapprovingly or smiling, in the case of Biden — the two largely avoided speaking over each other. Read more.

Photos from the final presidential debate of 2020

Quad-Cities telemarketers must pay $820,000 for fraud

Quad-Cities telemarketers must pay $820,000 for fraud

A Scott County judge has ordered a Quad Cities-based telemarketing operation to pay a judgment of more than $820,000 for defrauding small business owners in at least 13 states, according to a release by the Iowa Attorney General department .

• Rock Island County health official: COVID-19 outbreaks linked to 2 Quad-City weddings, outings to brunch, the bars

• 100 students return to Mercer County schools for in-school learning

• Iowa Quad-Cities colleges getting nearly $300,000 to connect students to internet

