Friday briefing: Emails show how auditor's office was duped by scammers for $115K, a historic week for I-74 bridge, and Davenport alderman to retire
Friday briefing: Emails show how auditor's office was duped by scammers for $115K, a historic week for I-74 bridge, and Davenport alderman to retire

If this sounds like a repeat of earlier weather forecasts this week, it's because after a week of muggy weather with temperatures in the 90s and a daily threat of thunderstorms, today's forecast looks like this:

The latest National Weather Service Hazardous Weather Outlook says "Thunderstorms containing heavy rain will be possible over areas along and north of U.S. 30 early this morning. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for this area, where storms could bring repeated rounds of heavy rain if they develop.

"Heat and humidity will persist across the area today, with peak heat index values near 100 degrees expected this afternoon.

"Severe thunderstorms will be possible mainly north of a line from Belle Plaine Iowa to Galena Illinois late this afternoon and evening.

"The Storm Prediction Center maintains a slight risk for severe thunderstorms for this area, with the primary threats being large hail and damaging wind gusts.

"High levels of heat and humidity will linger into the weekend, with peak heat index values of around 100 to 105 degrees possible Saturday afternoon.

"There will be periodic chances for showers and thunderstorms through the period. The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk for severe storms north of a line from Cedar Rapids to Dubuque Saturday and Saturday night. The main threat from storms would bedamaging wind gusts and large hail. The severe weather potential is more uncertain heading into next week."

There's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms today. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 92 degrees. Heat-index values will be as high as 100 degrees. Southeast winds will gust as high as 20 mph.

Today will be partly cloudy with a low around 73 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 92 degrees and a low around 74 degrees.

Sunday will see a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 89 degrees. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Sunday night brings a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low around 66 degrees.

Two killed in Whiteside County crash

Two killed in Whiteside County crash

Two people were killed Wednesday after a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV in Whiteside County, Sheriff John Booker said in a news release issued Thursday.

