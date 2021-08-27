Friday briefing: Emails show how auditor's office was duped by scammers for $115K, a historic week for I-74 bridge, and Davenport alderman to retire

If this sounds like a repeat of earlier weather forecasts this week, it's because after a week of muggy weather with temperatures in the 90s and a daily threat of thunderstorms, today's forecast looks like this:
The latest National Weather Service Hazardous Weather Outlook says "Thunderstorms containing heavy rain will be possible over areas along and north of U.S. 30 early this morning. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for this area, where storms could bring repeated rounds of heavy rain if they develop.
"Heat and humidity will persist across the area today, with peak heat index values near 100 degrees expected this afternoon.
"Severe thunderstorms will be possible mainly north of a line from Belle Plaine Iowa to Galena Illinois late this afternoon and evening.
"The Storm Prediction Center maintains a slight risk for severe thunderstorms for this area, with the primary threats being large hail and damaging wind gusts.
"High levels of heat and humidity will linger into the weekend, with peak heat index values of around 100 to 105 degrees possible Saturday afternoon.
"There will be periodic chances for showers and thunderstorms through the period. The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk for severe storms north of a line from Cedar Rapids to Dubuque Saturday and Saturday night. The main threat from storms would bedamaging wind gusts and large hail. The severe weather potential is more uncertain heading into next week."
There's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms today. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 92 degrees. Heat-index values will be as high as 100 degrees. Southeast winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
Today will be partly cloudy with a low around 73 degrees.
Saturday will be sunny with a high near 92 degrees and a low around 74 degrees.
Sunday will see a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 89 degrees. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Sunday night brings a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low around 66 degrees.
Trending stories
Emails show how Rock Island County auditor's office duped by scammers for $115K
LeClaire woman injured in crash identified, still in critical condition
Falcons turn River Kings over four times to end 10-game losing streak
Rock Island volleyball's furious third set rally falls short
Davenport's longest-serving aldermen to retire after being stripped of committee assignment
Today's top news headlines
Inside the scam that has politicians calling for resignations and investigations.
In rural Rock Island County, few show interest in Pritzker's mask mandate, others fear 'things getting even worse'
Debbie Rooth spent Thursday morning at an appointment, checked in with her job at Genesis Health System and by noon was on her way home.
Will a COVID-19 vaccination mandate make it harder to staff nursing homes in the Quad-Cities? Some administrators think so.
Megan Howard still tries to find humor during the too-often grim days of COVID-19.
Crime, courts and public safety news
The Scott County Sheriff's Office has identified the LeClaire woman who was severely injured in a crash Tuesday morning as 43-year-old Megan Marie Wentland.
Davenport man sentenced to 14 years in prison on child porn conviction, violating terms of supervised release
A registered sex offender serving 10 years on federal supervised release after serving a prison sentence for receiving child pornography has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison on a new child pornography conviction.
Two people were killed Wednesday after a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV in Whiteside County, Sheriff John Booker said in a news release issued Thursday.
Lifestyle and entertainment headlines
Meet John McFee of The Doobie Brothers. The band brings its 50th anniversary tour to the Taxslayer Center on Saturday.
The Doobie Brothers will play the Taxslayer Center 7:30 p.m. Aug. 28.
There's a disco revolution at Washington Jr. High in Rock Island.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday announced new measures to address rising COVID rates. Here's what to know.
Today's top sports headlines
Brady Hansen rushed for a pair of touchdowns and Davenport West recorded its first win since October 2019 on Thursday night.
Rock Island dropped its season opener after a valiant comeback in the third set.
COVID-19 forced Illinois high schools to move their season to the spring. There, they played six-week schedules with no postseason. And even then, there was no guarantee they would play the schedule as it was drawn.
Today's videos
Today's photo galleries