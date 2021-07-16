Friday briefing: Dense fog early, Q-C new car shortage, and TikTok challenge spurs lawsuit in Eldridge

Today's weather word of the day is 'fog,' — as in patchy, dense fog for the morning commute.
According to a Special Weather Statement from the National Weather Service, "Patchy fog will continue to develop through daybreak, reducing visibility to a quarter mile or less in some locations. Visibility may fluctuate and decrease rapidly over short distances, so drive with caution. Slow down, give yourself plenty of braking distance, and keep your headlights on low beam.
"The fog is expected to dissipate within a few hours after sunrise."
Here is the weekend forecast from the National Weather Service.
Look for areas of fog before 9 a.m. then partly sunny skies with a high near 80 degrees and a low around 61 degrees.
Saturday: It will be sunny with a high near 81 degrees and a low around 63 degrees.
Sunday will be sunny with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 65 degrees.
The Illinois Department of Corrections currently owes Rock Island County almost $500,000 for housing DOC inmates.
Tom Pospisil, owner of Eriksen Chevrolet in Milan, has sold cars to customers from seven states in the past month.
State Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, is considering a bid for state Senate District 37 after remapping of the state House districts would force her to primary a fellow Republican in the 2022 election.
'We have nowhere to go': Davenport renters forced to vacate residences plead with city for assistance
Dozens of Davenport renters -- many of whom live paycheck to paycheck, are elderly or have a disability and rely on government assistance -- may soon be forced to move, either due to gentrification or an unwillingness or inability by their landlord to fix substandard housing conditions.
Sean Harvey was killed Saturday after his truck rolled over in Clinton County. His sons say he was always helping someone.
A lawsuit against the North Scott School District and others portrays an incident at the junior high school in which a child was seriously injured after being tricked into a social-media challenge, rendering him unconscious.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A prosecutor rejected defense claims Thursday that the 2018 killing of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts could…
The Diversity and Equity Fund will go towards purchasing a few artworks a year from artists from marginalized communities for the museum's permanent collection.
The city of Rock Island will host the event celebrating Caribbean culture with food and music on Aug. 14 in downtown Rock Island.
The Quad Cities Woodturners Club gives people the space and tools to learn and perfect the art of woodturning.
Here is a look at this year's Quad Cities All-Metro Illinois football team, which is led by United Township tailback Cayne Smith.
Less than three months ago, Kannon Burrage accepted the job of head men's basketball coach at Black Hawk College.
"Everybody there says they feel something special coming, and I feel that, too, and I'm buying into that and I want to be a part of it."
