Friday briefing: Dense fog early, Q-C new car shortage, and TikTok challenge spurs lawsuit in Eldridge

Today's weather word of the day is 'fog,' — as in patchy, dense fog for the morning commute.

According to a Special Weather Statement from the National Weather Service, "Patchy fog will continue to develop through daybreak, reducing visibility to a quarter mile or less in some locations. Visibility may fluctuate and decrease rapidly over short distances, so drive with caution. Slow down, give yourself plenty of braking distance, and keep your headlights on low beam.

"The fog is expected to dissipate within a few hours after sunrise."

Here is the weekend forecast from the National Weather Service.

Look for areas of fog before 9 a.m. then partly sunny skies with a high near 80 degrees and a low around 61 degrees.

Saturday: It will be sunny with a high near 81 degrees and a low around 63 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 65 degrees.