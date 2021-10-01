 Skip to main content
Friday briefing: Deere talks extended, wet weekend, and Davenport man convicted in fatal Rock Island shooting
Friday briefing: Deere talks extended, wet weekend, and Davenport man convicted in fatal Rock Island shooting

NWS

It's time to turn the page on September and welcome October. What will the month bring?

Download PDF Drought

Here are the latest weather details from the National Weather Service. 

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 87 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight there's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 66 degrees.

Saturday: There's a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 79 degrees. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Saturday night: There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 7 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 64 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts n thunderstorms.

Sunday: Showers are likely after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 75 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday night: Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 57 degrees.

Moline buys property behind public library

Moline buys property behind public library

The city of Moline has purchased a house adjacent to the public library, 3210 41st St., for the purpose of developing the land into green space library patrons will be able to use in the future.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced the first grants have been awarded through the Back to Business recovery program.

