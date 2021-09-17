 Skip to main content
Friday briefing: Davenport schools 'mask up,' new twist in Baby April death, and Supreme Court hears Liggins case
Friday briefing: Davenport schools 'mask up,' new twist in Baby April death, and Supreme Court hears Liggins case

A chance of rain today and tonight then it is clear sailing through the weekend, precipitation wise.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. There will be increasing clouds with a high near 86 degrees.

Tonight there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 57 degrees. 

Saturday: Sunny skies with a high near 83 degress and a low around 61 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 87 degrees and a low around 66 degrees.

Iowa Supreme Court hears arguments in Stanley Liggins case

Iowa Supreme Court hears arguments in Stanley Liggins case

The high court justices heard arguments Thursday morning related to testimony of witnesses in the 1990 murder and sexual assault of Jennifer Ann Lewis, who was 9 years old when her remains were found burning in a field near Jefferson Elementary School in Davenport.

Photos: Palmer College dedicates new study building and terrace

Photos: Solon at Assumption football

