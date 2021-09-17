Friday briefing: Davenport schools 'mask up,' new twist in Baby April death, and Supreme Court hears Liggins case

A chance of rain today and tonight then it is clear sailing through the weekend, precipitation wise.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. There will be increasing clouds with a high near 86 degrees.
Tonight there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 57 degrees.
Saturday: Sunny skies with a high near 83 degress and a low around 61 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny with a high near 87 degrees and a low around 66 degrees.
