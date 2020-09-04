 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday briefing: COVID-19 death toll mounts in RI County, police shoot man with weapon in Bettendorf, and Keys wins at U.S. Open
View Comments
alert featured

Friday briefing: COVID-19 death toll mounts in RI County, police shoot man with weapon in Bettendorf, and Keys wins at U.S. Open

{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Summary

We're looking at a sunny Labor Day weekend with comfortable temperatures along with a chance of showers. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny with a high near 82 degrees and a low around 60 degrees. West winds between 5 to 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 85 degrees and a low around 63 degrees. There's a 40% chance of overnight showers and thunderstorms.

Sunday there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 87 degrees and a low around 67 degrees. There's also a 30% chance of overnight  precipitation.

NWS: Labor Day

Labor Day Monday will see a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m.  Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 61 degrees. There's a 50% chance of overnight showers and thunderstorms.

Trending stories

Today's top news stories

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

CL

• Quad-City COVID-related death toll mounts as virus claims two more in Rock Island County

• Former Iowa spokeswoman alleges governor’s office restricted public information regarding COVID-19

• Iowa election officials: Voting twice is voter fraud. That's a felony.

• Illinois reports 1,360 new COVID-19 cases and 25 new deaths

Crime, courts and public safety headlines

Lifestyle and entertainment news

Interesting things people found in Moline Dispatch & Rock Island Argus archives

+24 
+24 
license to wed harley
+24 
+24 
Clipping from The Dispatch
+24 
+24 
Clipping from The Dispatch
+24 
+24 
Obituary for Sarah Ann Hackett (Aged 74)
+24 
+24 
Obituary for O. Wendell Cox, 1925-1992 (Aged 66)

Today's top sports stories

Today's top video: How to vote safely this fall

Today's photo gallery: Bettendorf Kids Play in Tree

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Rock Island, Davenport institute downtown curfews

  • Updated

Rock Island and Davenport are instituting a curfew for their downtown areas that will begin at midnight. Rock Island's curfew will end at 6 a.m. Sunday while Davenport's will end at 5 a.m. The curfews are in response to the shootings that occurred overnight.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News