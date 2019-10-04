Fall has definitely arrived. Grab the jacket or sweatshirt, you'll need them, as temps are currently only in the 40s. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be partly sunny with a high near 60 degrees and a low around 50 degrees.
Saturday will see occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 7 a.m. The high will be near 62 degrees and a low around 48 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 64 degrees and a low around 46 degrees.
Additional flood warnings issued for area rivers
More flood warnings have been issued for area Quad-City rivers and streams in the past 24 hours. Under a flood warning are:
• Mississippi River at Rock Island Locks & Dam 15: In effect until further notice. Current level: 15.1 feet and rising. Flood stage: 15 feet. Forecast: Expected to rise to 17.3 feet Saturday night. Impact: At 17.0 feet, water is over most of Davenport`s LeClaire Park and lower parking lots.
• Cedar River near Conesville: In effect until Wednesday night. Current level: 11.4 feet and rising. Flood stage: 13 feet. Forecast: Rise to flood stage Wednesday morning. Impact: At 13 feet, water affects Edgewater Road and 245th Street near Conesville.
• Rock River at Moline: In effect until further notice. Current level: 12.4 feet. Flood stage 12 feet. Forecast: Expected to rise to 13.7 feet Sunday, then begin falling. Impact: At 13.2 feet, water affects 60th Street south of John Deere Road in Moline and 75th Ave. from Green Valley Park 48th St. Water is on Canal Road in Big Island. Smith`s Island is affected by floodwaters.
• Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt: In effect until further notice. Current level: 10.3 feet and rising. Flood stage is 11 feet. Forecast: Rise above flood stage Saturday morning and continue rising to 12.3 feet Monday morning. Impact, at 12 feet, overbank flooding occurs. Water affects residences along the river between Wheatland and Calamus. Water affects businesses along the river near Calamus.
• Maquoketa River near Maquoketa: Flood warning until Friday night. Current level: 25.7 feet and rising. Flood stage is 24 feet. Forecast: Rise to 26.4 feet Friday morning. Fall below flood stage Friday night. Impact: At 26 feet, significant agricultural flooding and increasing impacts on the city of Maquoketa.
• The flood gates at 9th Avenue North in Clinton will be installed at 9 a.m., today. The flood gates at 25th Avenue North will remain open.
Today's tops headlines
MOLINE — For cash-strapped Illinois, recreational marijuana is expected to be a headrush of revenue.
MOLINE — The five highest-paid employees of the city made $805,992 in combined salaries and benefits in 2018.
As of Thursday night the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, is still expected to crest at 17.3 feet late Saturday or early Sun…
Public safety and courts headlines
CAMBRIDGE — Steven L. Scott, 56, of Colona was arraigned on two counts of first-degree murder Thursday in Henry County Circuit Court.
A Moline man accused of participating in the kidnapping of a woman in 2018 has taken a plea deal while the cases against two other alleged par…
A Scott County Jury on Thursday found a Davenport man guilty of sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl.
Top sports headlines
MOLINE — Football season is supposed to be about having fun. For the Moline Maroons, the fun has been interrupted all too often by tragedy ove…
MOLINE — When he announced at the start of fall practice last season that he would be rolling out an all-junior offense live, Moline football …
Top entertainment headlines
DAVENPORT — Gordon Lightfoot's originally scheduled Sept. 23 show at the Adler Theatre has been rescheduled for Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 8 p.m.
EAST MOLINE — Two special Halloween-themed shows are scheduled this month at The Rust Belt, 533 12th Ave.
With zeal and a Grammy-Award-winning sound, The Tommies Reunion is coming to the Quad-Cities.
Today's photo gallery
BASH at the Waterfront Convention Center