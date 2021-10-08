 Skip to main content
Friday briefing: Changing Moline riverfront, woman seriously injured after struck by pickup in Davenport, and a familiar face in Disney show
weekend

We start the day off with areas of fog with a chance of morning rain before warming up into the 80s during for the weekend.

Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.

Fog

Light winds and a humid air mass will lead to areas of fog in the region throughout mid morning. The fog could become locally dense, dropping visibilities down to a quarter mile, according to a NWS special weather statement. Expect visibilities to quickly improve after 9 a.m. as the fog dissipates.

If traveling, make sure to slow down, keep your headlights on low beam, and increase your following distance.

Look for patchy fog before 11 a.m. with a 40% chance of showers before 1 p.m. Otherwise the day will be mostly cloudy with a high near 75 degrees and a low around 60 degrees.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a high near 81 degrees and a low around 68 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 83 degrees

Sunday night will see a 40% chance of showers with a low around 63 degrees.

Former Eldridge city administrator plans to sue to overturn her termination
Local News

Former Eldridge city administrator plans to sue to overturn her termination

  • Updated

In a report from third-party investigator Annette Snyder, she details interviews with anonymous city employees that say Lisa Kotter created a “hostile work environment.” An attorney for Kotter argues the 3-2 decision by the Eldridge City Council to terminate Kotter’s employment didn’t follow Iowa’s conflict of interest law because a council member named in a gender-discrimination complaint didn’t recuse himself.

