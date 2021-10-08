Friday briefing: Changing Moline riverfront, woman seriously injured after struck by pickup in Davenport, and a familiar face in Disney show

We start the day off with areas of fog with a chance of morning rain before warming up into the 80s during for the weekend.
Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.
Light winds and a humid air mass will lead to areas of fog in the region throughout mid morning. The fog could become locally dense, dropping visibilities down to a quarter mile, according to a NWS special weather statement. Expect visibilities to quickly improve after 9 a.m. as the fog dissipates.
If traveling, make sure to slow down, keep your headlights on low beam, and increase your following distance.
Look for patchy fog before 11 a.m. with a 40% chance of showers before 1 p.m. Otherwise the day will be mostly cloudy with a high near 75 degrees and a low around 60 degrees.
Saturday will be partly sunny with a high near 81 degrees and a low around 68 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 83 degrees
Sunday night will see a 40% chance of showers with a low around 63 degrees.
Trending stories
37 States That Don't Tax Social Security Benefits
Alleman football finds bright spot in tough season
Proud to be a Viking: Morrisey transitioning back into football
Prophetstown man arrested for sexual assault of a child
Outdoor amphitheatre, riverfront park and shops proposed for land near I-74 bridge in Moline
Today's top news headlines
An outdoor amphitheater, shops, restaurants, a skatepark, ice skating rink, zip line and fire pits with seating are just some of the ideas for redevelopment of the 13.5 acres the city of Moline will reclaim after the old Interstate 74 bridge is demolished.
Representatives of Davenport’s three municipal improvement districts met this week with Davenport City Council aldermen to discuss priorities, projects and requests for city assistance to help promote, revitalize and attract investment to the East Village, Hilltop Campus Village and downtown Davenport.
LeClaire Hall, the second-oldest building on the St. Ambrose University campus will now be known as Higgins Hall for Innovation and Human-Centered Design and is undergoing an $8 million renovation.
Crime, courts and public safety news
A 60-year-old Davenport woman suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday after she was struck by a pickup truck while trying to cross Lincoln Avenue at West Locust Street, Davenport Police said.
Davenport man accused of driving his car into the river in February now charged with sexual abuse of a minor
A man who allegedly drove into the Mississippi River drunk, resulting in the death of a passenger, has been arrested in Davenport for allegedly having sex with a child.
A Moline man arrested during a December 2017, Davenport Police narcotics investigation that was taken over by federal authorities has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on drugs and weapons convictions.
Lifestyle and entertainment headlines
Have you watched the new Disney show, 'The Ghost and Molly McGee?' A Rock Islander is the co-creator and executive producer.
"The Ghost and Molly McGee" premiered Oct. 1 on Disney Channel.
Home brewing has grown in popularity over the years and especially during the pandemic as an easy hobby with a yummy payoff.
In Iowa City, Wilson’s Orchard U-pick farm offers much more than 80 varieties; it aims to improve the land for future generations.
Today's top sports headlines
Moline volleyball captured the outright Western Big 6 title tonight with a road victory at Geneseo.
The Maroons were down 24-22 in the second set, but Ramsay and company brought Moline back for the dramatic win.
There is no denying that Alleman football has had a tough year, but the team has found positives in its season.
For one, that there is a team at all. And that two-way star Charles Jagusah is on it.
Drew Hall and Dan O'Neill know the ropes for this week's IHSA Class 1A state boys golf tournament and are hoping to do their best to also have their Rockridge High School teammates ready for the experience.
Today's videos
Today's photo galleries