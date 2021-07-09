 Skip to main content
Friday briefing: Change of command at Arsenal, staffing crisis at Thomson Prison, and Munoz, Hadley share first-round JDC lead
Friday briefing: Change of command at Arsenal, staffing crisis at Thomson Prison, and Munoz, Hadley share first-round JDC lead

Fans watch near the green of the eighth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Silvis.

It could be a wet weekend as showers are moving into the Quad-City region. Here are the weather details and weekend forecast from the National Weather Service.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely today after 4 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 76 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Tonight showers and thunderstorms are likely before 3 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 64 degrees. East winds between 5 to 10 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday: There's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 77 degrees and a low around 66 degrees.

Overnight showers and thunderstorms are likely. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch are possible.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 75 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday night brings a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 66 degrees.

Munoz, Hadley ride afternoon to top of JDC leaderboard

070821-qc-spt-jdc-round-1-jg-31.JPG

PGA golfer Sebastián Muñoz tees off on the 16th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Silvis.

Golfers in the John Deere Classic saved their best for last on Thursday.

Playing in the afternoon wave and not daunted by low numbers posted early, Sebastian Munoz and Chesson Hadley went even deeper to jump to the top of the JDC leaderboard.

That twosome carded rounds of 8-under 63 and took a one-shot lead after the opening round of the 50th PGA Tour event in the Quad-Cities. Munoz finished with five straight birdies, beginning on No. 14. Hadley matched his lowest round on Tour since 2017. Read more.

Big innings fuel North sweep

Big innings fuel North sweep

Davenport North bats around in the final inning of an extra-innings opener and the first inning of the nightcap to sweep North Scott.

