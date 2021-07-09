Friday briefing: Change of command at Arsenal, staffing crisis at Thomson Prison, and Munoz, Hadley share first-round JDC lead

It could be a wet weekend as showers are moving into the Quad-City region. Here are the weather details and weekend forecast from the National Weather Service.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely today after 4 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 76 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Tonight showers and thunderstorms are likely before 3 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 64 degrees. East winds between 5 to 10 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Saturday: There's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 77 degrees and a low around 66 degrees.
Overnight showers and thunderstorms are likely. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch are possible.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 75 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Sunday night brings a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 66 degrees.
Munoz, Hadley ride afternoon to top of JDC leaderboard
Golfers in the John Deere Classic saved their best for last on Thursday.
Playing in the afternoon wave and not daunted by low numbers posted early, Sebastian Munoz and Chesson Hadley went even deeper to jump to the top of the JDC leaderboard.
That twosome carded rounds of 8-under 63 and took a one-shot lead after the opening round of the 50th PGA Tour event in the Quad-Cities. Munoz finished with five straight birdies, beginning on No. 14. Hadley matched his lowest round on Tour since 2017. Read more.
John Deere Classic coverage
• A Ph.D., a woman named Twyla and a pork chop chef all sighted at opening round of John Deere Classic
The ongoing shortage of correctional officers and low morale at United States Penitentiary (USP) Thomson has prompted the Fraternal Order of Police to appeal directly to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons to take immediate action to address the crisis.
Robert Kobylski, Davenport’s former school superintendent, says Iowa is targeting well-intentioned school leaders who don't toe the line on state education policies, and that will have a chilling effect on hiring high-level administrators. He also maintains he was forced out because his approach to solving the district's problems differed from "antiquated" state methods.
A six-year-old was non-fatally injured in a Davenport shooting Wednesday afternoon.
A Bettendorf man was arrested Thursday for possessing and promoting child pornography.
Authorities didn't immediately say how the men escaped, but said they should not be approached by members of the public under any circumstances.
How do people find Shane's personal blog? They use keyword searches like "IS A SEXY PIC QC WEATHER MAN?" Really.
Happy little paintings: Bettendorf family plans to take 12 hour trip to authenticate their Bob Ross paintings
The iconic art and mannerisms of artist Bob Ross — the afro-haired artist who made painting accessible with phrases like "happy little trees" for years on PBS — are famous around the world. For a Bettendorf family, his legend hits closer to home.
Blue Spruce Bakery offers different types of natural, organic bread for pickup and delivery.
Davenport North bats around in the final inning of an extra-innings opener and the first inning of the nightcap to sweep North Scott.
The Davenport West baseball team felt it needed to win the second game of a doubleheader with Davenport Assumption on Thursday afternoon, if only to flush away the pain of what happened in the first game.
North Scott takes a 6-0 win over Clinton in the Class 4A regional on Thursday night in Eldridge.
