Friday briefing: Change of command at Arsenal, staffing crisis at Thomson Prison, and Munoz, Hadley share first-round JDC lead

It could be a wet weekend as showers are moving into the Quad-City region. Here are the weather details and weekend forecast from the National Weather Service.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely today after 4 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 76 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Tonight showers and thunderstorms are likely before 3 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 64 degrees. East winds between 5 to 10 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday: There's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 77 degrees and a low around 66 degrees.

Overnight showers and thunderstorms are likely. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch are possible.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 75 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.