Friday briefing: Caution urged during Halloween and voting, man pleads guilty in East Moline shooting death, and falling back

Today will be another day in the 40s but come Halloween Saturday we will be looking at temperatures in the lower 60s. Here is the weekend forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 47 degrees and a low around 36 degrees.
Saturday will be sunny and breezy with a high near 62 degrees and a low around 33 degrees. South winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 35 mph.
Sunday will be sunny and breezy with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 27 degrees.
• Traffic alert: Brady Street in Davenport
Two significant projects in Davenport could impact travel if you use Brady Street and Veterans Memorial Parkway areas.
• The southbound Brady Street left turn lane onto Veterans Memorial Parkway will be closed between Sunday, November 1 and Sunday, November 15. The closure is for IDOT pavement restoration. Drivers should use 53rd Street for eastbound travel.
• During this time, there will be periodic closures and lane reductions on and along Veterans Memorial Parkway between Jersey Ridge Road and Elmore Avenue while the contractor completes reinforcement work per Iowa DOT specifications. Detours are possible while repairs are made.
The proposition is non-binding and cannot be enforced, no matter the outcome.
Two big events left on the 2020 calendar — Halloween and next Tuesday's election — spurred local health officials to encourage following COVID-19 safety guidelines safety while enjoying the holiday or voting.
The designation makes properties eligible for federal and state historic preservation tax credits that can be used by investors and developers to help finance renovations.
Willie Frank Minor entered his guilty plea to the lesser charge during a hearing in Rock Island County Circuit Court.
Byron "BK" Davis sometimes dreams in colors and from that dreamscape palette he paints sound.
Lynch will be among the first major performers in Sioux City since the pandemic struck when he takes the stage at the Orpheum on Nov. 5. Expect talk of the coronavirus.
Moline-based Deere and Company will host a virtual country music benefit at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 to benefit Farm Rescue.
Over the past four years, some of the names have changed but the results have stayed the same for the Orion High School girls cross country squad.
Zander Horvath’s footprints left the University of Iowa football team's defense with a blueprint for the work it needs to do this week.
