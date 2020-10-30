Friday briefing: Caution urged during Halloween and voting, man pleads guilty in East Moline shooting death, and falling back

Today will be another day in the 40s but come Halloween Saturday we will be looking at temperatures in the lower 60s. Here is the weekend forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 47 degrees and a low around 36 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny and breezy with a high near 62 degrees and a low around 33 degrees. South winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 35 mph.

Sunday will be sunny and breezy with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 27 degrees.

You've been warned, now don't forget ...

• Traffic alert: Brady Street in Davenport

Two significant projects in Davenport could impact travel if you use Brady Street and Veterans Memorial Parkway areas.