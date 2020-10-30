 Skip to main content
Friday briefing: Caution urged during Halloween and voting, man pleads guilty in East Moline shooting death, and falling back
Manty Miller, 3, of Moline, takes candy during “Not-so-Normal Spooktacular Trick or Treat” event at Stephens Park Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Moline.

Today will be another day in the 40s but come Halloween Saturday we will be looking at temperatures in the lower 60s. Here is the weekend forecast from the National Weather Service.

NWS: Summary

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 47 degrees and a low around 36 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny and breezy with a high near 62 degrees and a low around 33 degrees. South winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 35 mph.

Sunday will be sunny and breezy with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 27 degrees.

• Trick-or-Treat times in Q-C region

Halloween forecast

You've been warned, now don't forget ...

Fall back

• Traffic alert: Brady Street in Davenport

Traffic cones

Two significant projects in Davenport could impact travel if you use Brady Street and Veterans Memorial Parkway areas.

• The southbound Brady Street left turn lane onto Veterans Memorial Parkway will be closed between Sunday, November 1 and Sunday, November 15. The closure is for IDOT pavement restoration. Drivers should use 53rd Street for eastbound travel.

• During this time, there will be periodic closures and lane reductions on and along Veterans Memorial Parkway between Jersey Ridge Road and Elmore Avenue while the contractor completes reinforcement work per Iowa DOT specifications. Detours are possible while repairs are made.

More on Coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

• COVID-19 crackdown now in 9 of 11 regions in Illinois

• Suburban restaurant defies restrictions with decision from local judge; Pritzker Administration has already appealed the decision

• Quad-City health officials urge caution during Halloween and while voting

• Rock Island-Milan reports seven COVID-19 cases as of Thursday

• Court OKs video jury selection for civil trials

• Temporary COVID-19 testing site open this weekend in Milan

