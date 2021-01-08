Friday briefing: Bustos describes mob action in Washington, East Moline apartment fire, 2 Q-C men face heroin charges

Clouds will be a weekend guest, with cloudy skies today and mostly cloudy skies this weekend. Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.
Today there is a slight chance of flurries before 7 a.m. Otherwise the day will be cloudy with a high near 30 degrees and a low around 20 degrees.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 28 degrees and a low around 19 degrees.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 27 degrees and a low around 16 degrees.
Trending stories
Pentagon activates 6,200 National Guard members; Mulvaney resigns, says 'I can't do it. I can't stay'
Moline brings in private contractors to speed snow removal services, but one alderman says reduced city staffing is the real problem
Illinois will vaccinate people 65 or older against COVID-19 in second round
Quad-Cities neighbors: Obituaries for January 7
Thursday briefing: Chaos at the capitol, snow removal complaints, and COVID-19 vaccine update
Today's top news stories
Until he got the text message Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff had no idea his congresswoman wife was hiding from armed rioters on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Plans by two health care systems to bring a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital to Moline are progressing.
When the derecho hit August 10 knocking out power throughout the Quad-Cities, Silvis Mayor Matt Carter got to thinking. Most of the city was without power for two days.
He knew Jewell Foods in Silvis was without power (for about 30 hours). He also knew it had a pharmacy besides being your basic grocery store. He also knew it was in a Tax Increment Finance (TIF) district. So he got to thinking.
Today's top crime, courts and public safety stories
East Moline firefighters quickly knocked down a fire Thursday night at a three-story apartment building, giving residents hope they could return home when smoke was cleared from the building.
A drug trafficking investigation underway since September involving the Moline Police Department, Scott County Sheriff’s Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency has led to the arrest of two men and the seizure of drugs and weapons.
More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
Today's lifestyle, entertainment headlines
Q: My wife and I own our home jointly. The home has appreciated substantially in the 25 years we have owned it to the point that when we sell, we will net more than $500,000 in profit. That means, we’ll likely owe some tax.
Today's sports headlines
The Pleasant Valley High School boys swimmers used an advantage in team depth to cruise past defending district champion Bettendorf in Thursday night’s home dual win on senior night.
Today's top videos
Top photo galleries