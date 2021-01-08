 Skip to main content
Friday briefing: Bustos describes mob action in Washington, East Moline apartment fire, 2 Q-C men face heroin charges
Friday briefing: Bustos describes mob action in Washington, East Moline apartment fire, 2 Q-C men face heroin charges

010721-qc-nws-emol-fire_014

East Moline fire crews work a fire Thursday night at a downtown apartment building located at 1025 15th Ave. The fire was reported at 9:18 p.m. No one was injured. 

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

Clouds will be a weekend guest, with cloudy skies today and mostly cloudy skies this weekend. Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.

NWS: Summary

Today there  is a slight chance of flurries before 7 a.m. Otherwise the day will be cloudy with a high near 30 degrees and a low around 20 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 28 degrees and a low around 19 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 27 degrees and a low around 16 degrees.

Silvis City Council approves deal with Jewel-Osco for generator

Silvis City Council approves deal with Jewel-Osco for generator

When the derecho hit August 10 knocking out power throughout the Quad-Cities, Silvis Mayor Matt Carter got to thinking. Most of the city was without power for two days.

He knew Jewell Foods in Silvis was without power (for about 30 hours).  He also knew it had a pharmacy besides being your basic grocery store. He also knew it was in a Tax Increment Finance (TIF) district. So he got to thinking.

Two men arrested in Q-C heroin trafficking conspiracy

Two men arrested in Q-C heroin trafficking conspiracy

A drug trafficking investigation underway since September involving the Moline Police Department, Scott County Sheriff’s Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency has led to the arrest of two men and the seizure of drugs and weapons.

CL

• Illinois reaches millionth case of COVID-19 as vaccine rollout plans continue

• Bettendorf City Hall to open to the public Monday

• Iowa Workforce Development initial jobless claims up over previous week

• Illinois COVID-19 cases top 1 million, with 17,272 deaths

• Bettendorf men making study desks for COVID-displaced students

• Illinois Department of Employment Support responds to GOP criticisms

