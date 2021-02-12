 Skip to main content
Friday briefing: Bitterly cold weekend, Million Trees project, and former Moline cop gets probation for misconduct
We are looking at a bitterly cold weekend with temps and wind-chill values in the negative numbers.

The Quad-City region is currently under a Wind Chill Advisory until noon.

Cold

Here are the details from that advisory. 

"Arctic air and northwest winds will lead to bitter cold wind chills of 20 below to 30 below zero this morning. Bitter cold temperatures and wind chills will continue tonight and through much of the weekend.

"The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves."

There's a 20% chance of snow today after 5 p.m. with a high near 5 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -20 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight snow is likely after 9 p.m. The overnight low will be around -3 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -20 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Saturday: Snow before noon. The high will be near 5 degrees with wind-chill values as low as -20 degrees. Northwest winds will be between 10 to 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy with a low around -8 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cold with a high near 0 and a low around -11 degrees.

• Probabilities of spring flooding on Mississippi River near normal

Photos: Scenes from Texas crashes caused by icy conditions

Winter Weather Texas
Winter Weather Texas
Winter Weather Texas
Winter Weather Texas
Winter Weather Texas

School delays because of the weather 

School closing logo

Some area schools are delaying the start of classes today because of the weather. Check out the list to see if your school is on it. 

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

• Where can I get the COVID-19 vaccination in the Quad-Cities?

• Rock Island County health officials tracing South African COVID-19 variant

• Illinois senators question public health officials on vaccine rollout

• Iowa's U.S. House members call for sending COVID-19 vaccine to community health centers

• Vaccine operations increase with federal aid

SHANE BROWN: Go down a YouTube rabbit hole with Sheriff Bob

SHANE BROWN: Go down a YouTube rabbit hole with Sheriff Bob

I've spent most of the winter stuck at home enjoying a fun menu of health issues, which has been just swell. And when you're spending most days in the same room on the same couch convinced you're dying, you start to go a little stir-crazy. I've spent months looking for an escape to take my mind off winter, the pandemic, and the fluctuating state of my colon.

Ask the Builder: The lifespan of concrete

Ask the Builder: The lifespan of concrete

You may be holed up in your home as I am. Lately, I’ve been spending some time looking at the thousands of photographs I’ve shot over the past few years. When I travel and see something interesting about construction, building or historic value, I always try to capture it in a photograph or short video.

Photos: Living Lands and Waters volunteers wrap 100,000 tree saplings for annual MillionTrees Project free tree giveaways.

021221-qc-nws-milliontrees-068
021221-qc-nws-milliontrees-074
021221-qc-nws-milliontrees-088
021221-qc-nws-milliontrees-077
021221-qc-nws-milliontrees-061

 

Two new school principals named

  • Updated

Moline-Coal Valley school board members Monday named two new elementary principals and also discussed an expected proposal that would provide more in-person learning for students.

