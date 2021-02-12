Friday briefing: Bitterly cold weekend, Million Trees project, and former Moline cop gets probation for misconduct

We are looking at a bitterly cold weekend with temps and wind-chill values in the negative numbers.
The Quad-City region is currently under a Wind Chill Advisory until noon.
Here are the details from that advisory.
"Arctic air and northwest winds will lead to bitter cold wind chills of 20 below to 30 below zero this morning. Bitter cold temperatures and wind chills will continue tonight and through much of the weekend.
"The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves."
There's a 20% chance of snow today after 5 p.m. with a high near 5 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -20 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight snow is likely after 9 p.m. The overnight low will be around -3 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -20 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Saturday: Snow before noon. The high will be near 5 degrees with wind-chill values as low as -20 degrees. Northwest winds will be between 10 to 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy with a low around -8 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cold with a high near 0 and a low around -11 degrees.
