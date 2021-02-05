Friday briefing: Bitter cold this weekend, school closings, and vaccination clinic to move temporarily

A very cold good morning to all in the Quad-Cities. The good news? A National Weather Service winter storm warning has been canceled. The bad? More cold settles over the Quad-Cities.

Here are the weather details.

A winter weather advisory from the NWS warns of patchy areas of blowing and drifting snow this morning with winds gusting as high as 35 mph. The strongest gusts are expected mid to late morning. Slippery road conditions are expected. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility at times in open and rural areas.

There's a chance of flurries before 7 a.m. Be alert to patchy blowing snow before 5 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny and breezy, with a high near 14 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -10 degrees. West winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 1 degree and wind-chill values as low as -15 degrees. West winds will gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Snow likely after noon. Skies will be partly sunny and cold with a high near 10 degrees and a low around -9 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -10 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.