Friday briefing: Bitter cold this weekend, school closings, and vaccination clinic to move temporarily

A very cold good morning to all in the Quad-Cities. The good news? A National Weather Service winter storm warning has been canceled. The bad? More cold settles over the Quad-Cities.
Here are the weather details.
A winter weather advisory from the NWS warns of patchy areas of blowing and drifting snow this morning with winds gusting as high as 35 mph. The strongest gusts are expected mid to late morning. Slippery road conditions are expected. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility at times in open and rural areas.
There's a chance of flurries before 7 a.m. Be alert to patchy blowing snow before 5 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny and breezy, with a high near 14 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -10 degrees. West winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 1 degree and wind-chill values as low as -15 degrees. West winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday: Snow likely after noon. Skies will be partly sunny and cold with a high near 10 degrees and a low around -9 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -10 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.
Sunday: There's a 30% chance of snow. Skies will be partly sunny and cold with a high near 5 degrees.
Sunday night: There's a 50% chance of snow. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around -2 degrees.
NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — A snowy section of Interstate 80 was closed Thursday afternoon in central Iowa after a massive crash involving roughly 40 …
Related reading
School closings, delays today because of the weather
Check out this list of area school closings, delays and virtual learning.
Trending stories
Today's top news stories
The Rock Island County Health Department reported three more deaths Thursday, while Scott County reported another three. The Q-C's virus-linked death toll stands at 484.
Lighting up or taking a puff in a place once considered a safe haven by Davenport smokers and vape users may soon land you a $100 fine.
The Scott County Board of Supervisors on Thursday signed off on a letter to state health officials urging the federal government to select the county as one of 100 planned COVID-19 mass vaccination sites.
Today's top crime, courts and public safety stories
A man was arrested Thursday in Geneseo for distribution of child pornography, according to a Thursday news release from the Illinois State Police.
A man was arrested Wednesday for alleged possession and distribution of child pornography in Orion.
An investigation by the Blackhawk Area Task Force has led to the arrest of two Clinton residents on meth trafficking charges.
More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
Today's sports headlines
Originally, basketball games for Western Big 6 Conference schools were scheduled to start on Feb. 9 as part of a conference-only slate.
KEWANEE — Having ascended to the Kewanee boys' basketball head coaching position under less than ideal circumstances, Matt Clark nonetheless was ready to hit the ground running in his new job.
Watch now: Illinois football transfer Prather Hudson brings experience on the highest collegiate level
CHAMPAIGN — It was easy for Illinois football coach Bret Bielema to see a little bit of himself in Georgia transfer Prather Hudson.
Today's top videos
Top photo galleries