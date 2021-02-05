 Skip to main content
Friday briefing: Bitter cold this weekend, school closings, and vaccination clinic to move temporarily
Friday briefing: Bitter cold this weekend, school closings, and vaccination clinic to move temporarily

020521-qc-nws-weather-gk-036

Darcy Murphy clears snow off her vehicle after leaving work Thursday at Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

A very cold good morning to all in the Quad-Cities. The good news? A National Weather Service winter storm warning has been canceled. The bad? More cold settles over the Quad-Cities.

Here are the weather details.

A winter weather advisory from the NWS warns of patchy areas of blowing and drifting snow this morning with winds gusting as high as 35 mph. The strongest gusts are expected mid to late morning. Slippery road conditions are expected. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility at times in open and rural areas.

NWS: Summary

There's a chance of flurries before 7 a.m. Be alert to patchy blowing snow before 5 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny and breezy, with a high near 14 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -10 degrees. West winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 1 degree and wind-chill values as low as -15 degrees. West winds will gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Snow likely after noon. Skies will be partly sunny and cold with a high near 10 degrees and a low around -9 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -10 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

Sunday: There's a 30% chance of snow. Skies will be partly sunny and cold with a high near 5 degrees.

Sunday night: There's a 50% chance of snow. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around -2 degrees.

• Arctic temps expected to be around through Thursday

School closings, delays today because of the weather

School closing logo

Check out this list of area school closings, delays and virtual learning.

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

CL

• Where can I get the COVID-19 vaccination in the Quad-Cities?

• All regions in Illinois reopen under Phase 4

• With demand high, questions aplenty, Iowa plans COVID-19 vaccine website

• Watch: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' news conference

• COVID-19 cases stable, vaccinations slowly increase

• Iowa's vaccination rate 3rd-lowest in US; 5,000 virus deaths

Powe, senior quintet set to lead Boilermakers

Powe, senior quintet set to lead Boilermakers

KEWANEE — Having ascended to the Kewanee boys' basketball head coaching position under less than ideal circumstances, Matt Clark nonetheless was ready to hit the ground running in his new job.

Photos: Bill Johnson, a cleaning tech at UnityPoint Health Trinity

020421-qc-nws-cleaningtech-001
020421-qc-nws-cleaningtech-002
020421-qc-nws-cleaningtech-003
020421-qc-nws-cleaningtech-004
