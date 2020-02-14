You are the owner of this article.
Friday briefing: Bitter cold, spring flood probability high, and Moline helps businesses affected by bridge work
Friday briefing: Bitter cold, spring flood probability high, and Moline helps businesses affected by bridge work

NWS: Really cold

The Quad-City region is under a Wind Chill Advisory until 8 a.m. this morning.

According to the advisory: "Cold air remains in place, as arctic high pressure builds into the region. Light winds will result in wind chills as low as 20 below to near 30 below zero."

It's currently -8 degrees in the Q-C with wind chills in the -20 degree range. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

NWS: Cold

Today will be sunny with a high near 18 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -10 degrees. The overnight low will be around 10 degrees with wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday: There's a slight chance of rain and snow before 3 p.m. a slight chance of rain between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow after 5 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 38 degrees and a low around 24 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 41 degrees and a low around 32 degrees. There's a 30% chance of snow after midnight mixing with rain after 2 a.m.

Some schools are delaying the start of classes today because of the cold

School closing logo

Check out the list.

Today's photo galleries

Photos: Frances Willard students learn about 2020 Census Day.

Photos: East Moline State of The City presentation

FLASHBACK FRIDAY: A look back at prep sports from 5 years ago this week

