Friday briefing: Bitter cold, spring flood probability high, and Moline helps businesses affected by bridge work

The Quad-City region is under a Wind Chill Advisory until 8 a.m. this morning.
According to the advisory: "Cold air remains in place, as arctic high pressure builds into the region. Light winds will result in wind chills as low as 20 below to near 30 below zero."
It's currently -8 degrees in the Q-C with wind chills in the -20 degree range. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Today will be sunny with a high near 18 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -10 degrees. The overnight low will be around 10 degrees with wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday: There's a slight chance of rain and snow before 3 p.m. a slight chance of rain between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow after 5 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 38 degrees and a low around 24 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 41 degrees and a low around 32 degrees. There's a 30% chance of snow after midnight mixing with rain after 2 a.m.
• Some schools are delaying the start of classes today because of the cold
Trending headlines
Today's top news headlines
The early outlook for spring river levels on the Mississippi is showing a 95% probability of major flooding again this year.
Moline wants to help businesses affected by construction of the new I-74 bridge.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
The setting said as much as any of the three speakers ever could Thursday at The Bend Event Center.
Today's crime, courts and public safety headlines
Tre Henderson moved to Davenport and into an apartment with Jacqueline Rambert and her young son in late February 2018.
A Davenport man accused of fleeing from a Davenport police officer and killing another driver was sentenced Thursday to up to 15 years in an I…
SPRINGFIELD — Criminal justice reform is high on Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker’s agenda this year, but a legislative committee hearing Thursday …
Lifestyle and entertainment news
Still hangin' on at age 85, the legendary Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons will bring their new tour to the TaxSlayer Center at 8 p.m., Fr…
A little dude fluttering about wielding a bow and arrow is strange, not romantic.
Have an idea for a new ice cream flavor? Now's your chance to bring it to life with the Whitey's Ice Cream's Flavor Contest!
Top sports headlines
The Quincy High girls basketball team has found its groove as the Geneseo girls were still short-handed because of the flu.
STILLMAN VALLEY — Clutching to a three-point lead on the road late in a battle of state-ranked teams, the Riverdale girls would not be denied …
The Rock Island Rocks showed off the present and the future of the girl's program all in one game on Thursday.
Today's photo galleries
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter