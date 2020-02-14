Friday briefing: Bitter cold, spring flood probability high, and Moline helps businesses affected by bridge work

The Quad-City region is under a Wind Chill Advisory until 8 a.m. this morning.

According to the advisory: "Cold air remains in place, as arctic high pressure builds into the region. Light winds will result in wind chills as low as 20 below to near 30 below zero."

It's currently -8 degrees in the Q-C with wind chills in the -20 degree range. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Today will be sunny with a high near 18 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -10 degrees. The overnight low will be around 10 degrees with wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday: There's a slight chance of rain and snow before 3 p.m. a slight chance of rain between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow after 5 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 38 degrees and a low around 24 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 41 degrees and a low around 32 degrees. There's a 30% chance of snow after midnight mixing with rain after 2 a.m.