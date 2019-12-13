Friday briefing: Big plans for The Bend, dream comes true for Nutcracker prince, and 1950s photos from our archives

The National Weather Service says there is only a slight chance for drizzle and snow today for the Quad-Cities when two storm systems move across the area this afternoon and tonight.

But a period of accumulating snow is possible for parts of the Quad-City region Sunday night and Monday. The best chances for 1 inch or more ofsnow is along and south of a line from Princeton, Illinois to Fairfield, Iowa.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

There's a slight chance of drizzle and snow after 5 p.m. today. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 40 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight there's a slight chance of drizzle, snow, and freezing drizzle. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 28 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a temperature falling to around 23 degrees by 5 p.m. and a overnight low of 13 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 25 degrees and a low around 19 degrees.

