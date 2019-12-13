You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Friday briefing: Big plans for The Bend, dream comes true for Nutcracker prince, and 1950s photos from our archives
View Comments
alert

Friday briefing: Big plans for The Bend, dream comes true for Nutcracker prince, and 1950s photos from our archives

{{featured_button_text}}
SNOW

The National Weather Service says there is only a slight chance for drizzle and snow today for the Quad-Cities when two storm systems move across the area this afternoon and tonight.

But a period of accumulating snow is possible for parts of the Quad-City region Sunday night and Monday. The best chances for 1 inch or more ofsnow is along and south of a line from Princeton, Illinois to Fairfield, Iowa.

NWS: Uncertainty

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

There's a slight chance of drizzle and snow after 5 p.m. today. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 40 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight there's a slight chance of drizzle, snow, and freezing drizzle. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 28 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a temperature falling to around 23 degrees by 5 p.m. and a overnight low of 13 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 25 degrees and a low around 19 degrees.

Today's top headlines

+2
East Moline's The Bend has new owners, and new development in the works

East Moline's The Bend has new owners, and new development in the works

A bevy of groundbreakings at The Bend have been announced on the one-year anniversary for the city's riverfront development site. Aaron Tennant and Larry Anderson, leaders of Bend Land Development Co., have purchased the 132-acre site, excluding the Hyatt House/Hyatt Place hotel, from Great River Property, the original developers. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Today's lifestyle, entertainment headlines

Today's top sports headlines

Today's top images

FLASHBACK FRIDAY: A look back at prep sports from 5 years ago this week

+49 
+49 
1122014-shootout-ns-ri3
+49 
+49 
Third comeback a charm for Moline
+49 
+49 
1122014-shootout-ns-ri4
+49 
+49 
1122014-shootout-ns-ri5
+49 
+49 
1122014-shootout-ns-ri1

From our archives: 1950's new cars, new courthouse, new airline

New cars, new airline and a new aluminum-clad courthouse in the mid-1950's in Davenport, Iowa.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News