Friday briefing: Bicyclist struck, killed in Moline, Bettendorf man sets sights on Trader Joe's, and more rain

It was a dazzling display of lightning early this morning from Ma Nature as the Quad-City region received some much needed rain that will help perk up lawns and flowers.
More rain could come on Father's Day. Here's how the National Weather Service sees the weekend shaping up.
There's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 92 degrees. West winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight there is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Saturday: It will be sunny with a high near 90 degrees and a low around 67 degrees.
Sunday: There's a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 91 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Sunday night: Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 65 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70%.
• Here's your chance to tell on your neighbor
Each year residents of Rock Island are encouraged to “Tell On Your Neighbor” by nominating the yards in their neighborhood that they find to be the most appealing or the most improved.
Rock Island’s Beautification Commission will review all entries and awards will be announced at the August 23 city council meeting.
Nominations can be made through August 6. Digital photos of the nominated yards are required. Do not go on private property.
Send the photo and address of the nominated property to the Community & Economic Development Department via e-mail at douglass.kathryn@rigov.org. For questions call (309) 732-2905.
• Greenbrier Drive reconstruction begins Monday
Beginning Monday, June 21, and continuing for about three months, the Greenbrier Drive reconstruction project in Bettendorf from Davenshire Drive to Tanglefoot Lane will require one-way northbound only traffic being allowed for the duration of the project.
No access will be allowed onto Greenbrier from Tanglefoot Lane. Southbound traffic will be detoured to South Hampton Drive until the project has been completed.
Henry Dinkins, accused of kidnapping and murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, submitted a written arraignment and plea of not guilty Wednesday.
A national advocacy group that provides guidance, education and technical assistance to a network of assessment centers across the country says the city of Davenport's efforts to establish a community-based Youth Assessment Center is flawed.
Another cyclist has been killed by a motorist in Moline.
A man was arrested for residential arson and possession of explosives after a fight with his ex-girlfriend in a Moline hotel, police said in a press release Thursday.
A man charged with involuntary manslaughter in relation to the death of two boaters has pleaded not guilty in an arraignment filed Thursday.
Davenport police on Thursday recovered a stolen Volkswagen sedan and arrested four suspects who attempted to flee from being arrested.
Could a Trader Joe's come to the Quad-Cities? Bettendorf resident hopes social media campaign pays off
A Bettendorf resident is running a Facebook campaign to bring a Trader Joe’s location to Davenport. It's attracted thousands of community members.
The COVID-19 news across the Quad-Cities was good in every way Thursday — a low number of new cases, no virus-related deaths. and plenty of access to the vaccine.
The Quad-Cities is set to celebrate Juneteenth this weekend as the anniversary of slavery ending in the U.S. garners state and national attention.
Here is a look at this year's 12 finalists for Quad-City Times Salute to Sports female athlete of the year.
Here is a look at this year's 12 finalists for Quad-City Times Salute to Sports male athlete of the year.
Sherrard's Jacob Belha dropped out of the 3200 and put all of his focus into the 1600 and the move paid off as Belha finished second with a time of 4:22.91.
