 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday briefing: Bicyclist struck, killed in Moline, Bettendorf man sets sights on Trader Joe's, and more rain
0 Comments
alert featured

Friday briefing: Bicyclist struck, killed in Moline, Bettendorf man sets sights on Trader Joe's, and more rain

  • 0
Severe

It was a dazzling display of lightning early this morning from Ma Nature as the Quad-City region received some much needed rain that will help perk up lawns and flowers.

More rain could come on Father's Day. Here's how the National Weather Service sees the weekend shaping up.

NWS: Weekend

There's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 92 degrees. West winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight there is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Saturday: It will be sunny with a high near 90 degrees and a low around 67 degrees.

Sunday: There's a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 91 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Sunday night: Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 65 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

• Here's your chance to tell on your neighbor

Rock Island city logo

Each year residents of Rock Island are encouraged to “Tell On Your Neighbor” by nominating the yards in their neighborhood that they find to be the most appealing or the most improved.

Rock Island’s Beautification Commission will review all entries and awards will be announced at the August 23 city council meeting.

Nominations can be made through August 6. Digital photos of the nominated yards are required. Do not go on private property.

Send the photo and address of the nominated property to the Community & Economic Development Department via e-mail at douglass.kathryn@rigov.org. For questions call (309) 732-2905.

• Greenbrier Drive reconstruction begins Monday

Road closed sign

Beginning Monday, June 21, and continuing for about three months, the Greenbrier Drive reconstruction project in Bettendorf from Davenshire Drive to Tanglefoot Lane will require one-way northbound only traffic being allowed for the duration of the project.

No access will be allowed onto Greenbrier from Tanglefoot Lane. Southbound traffic will be detoured to South Hampton Drive until the project has been completed.

Trending stories

Today's top news headlines

Crime, courts and public safety news

Lifestyle and entertainment headlines

Today's top sports headlines

Today's videos

Gov. J.B. Pritzker talks about new state budget that "prioritizes fiscal responsibility and rebuilds our economy," according to the governor's office.

Today's photo galleries 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News