Friday briefing: Baseball has heavenly moment in Iowa, child lost in cornfield found, and racial harassment in Davenport housing

Is this Heaven? No, it's Iowa but the weekend forecast may seem heavenly compared to what we have endured earlier this week.
Today will be mostly cloudy through mid-morning then gradual clearing with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 58 degrees.
Saturday will be sunny with a high near 82 degrees and a low around 59 degrees.
Sunday's high will be near 83 degrees and a low around 59 degrees.
• Road closure in downtown Bettendorf
Mississippi Boulevard in Bettendorf will be closed today and Saturday between Kimberly Road and 14th Street to allow steel beams to be set for I-74. Traffic will be directed to Grant Street. Drivers should expect delays.
There also will be lane closures on Grant Street between 12th and 18th streets for about one week.
Drivers keep your cool. It will all be over, some day.
• Even major leaguers wondered if they were in heaven
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — At about 2 p.m. Thursday, you might have had a hard time convincing Aaron Judge that he wasn’t in heaven.
The New York Yankees’ towering right-fielder was standing in the middle of a baseball diamond he had seen only in the movies and glancing around with wider-than-usual eyes.
Some well-intentioned reporters were asking him questions and some ordinary fans were lurking nearby hoping to grab selfies with a star, but Judge’s mind seemed to be elsewhere.
It was almost as if he had dipped himself in magic waters. Years from now the memories will be so fresh, he may have to brush them away from his face. Read more.
For years, tenants of The Heritage, a formerly city-owned, 120-unit apartment building in downtown Davenport that offers Section 8 rental-assistance, complained of being harassed and constantly subjected to racial slurs by a fellow tenant.
WHAT WE KNOW: Thursday was the first day of student attendance in Geneseo, and the district was observing the state's mask mandate.
CHICAGO — Illinois residents 18 and older will be able to check their COVID-19 vaccination record through a new online site launched by the state’s Department of Public Health.
A Davenport man arrested for allegedly lighting someone else's car on fire in May pleaded not guilty.
A child who was lost in a cornfield late Thursday was found safe.
A Blue Grass woman who was arrested for growing marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms pleaded not guilty.
Alexa Sheeder died Tuesday from complications of COVID-19, just 13 days after hearing the cries of her newborn boy named Barrett.
For a spirited celebration, check out the Mississippi River Distilling Company's new event center in LeClaire
Quad-Cities couples, families and event-planners now have a new option for event space in LeClaire.
There's a disco revolution at Washington Jr. High in Rock Island.
KEWANEE — When it comes to the business of coaching Kewanee High School girls' golf, it has most definitely been a family matter.
A look at this year's Quad Cities All-Western Illinois volleyball team, led by Rockridge senior Kira Nelson.
A look at this year's Illinois All-Metro volleyball team, led by senior libero and Illinois State recruit Maggi Weller.
