Friday briefing: Baseball has heavenly moment in Iowa, child lost in cornfield found, and racial harassment in Davenport housing
081221-qc-spt-field-of-dreams-032

Fans beg Yankees players for balls before the game.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

Is this Heaven? No, it's Iowa but the weekend forecast may seem heavenly compared to what we have endured earlier this week.

Weekend

Today will be mostly cloudy through mid-morning then gradual clearing with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 58 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 82 degrees and a low around 59 degrees.

Sunday's high will be near 83 degrees and a low around 59 degrees.

• Road closure in downtown Bettendorf

closures

Mississippi Boulevard in Bettendorf will be closed today and Saturday between Kimberly Road and 14th Street to allow steel beams to be set for I-74. Traffic will be directed to Grant Street. Drivers should expect delays.

There also will be lane closures on Grant Street between 12th and 18th streets for about one week.

Drivers keep your cool. It will all be over, some day. 

• Purple haze: Why some Davenport street lights don't seem the same

• Even major leaguers wondered if they were in heaven

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — At about 2 p.m. Thursday, you might have had a hard time convincing Aaron Judge that he wasn’t in heaven.

The New York Yankees’ towering right-fielder was standing in the middle of a baseball diamond he had seen only in the movies and glancing around with wider-than-usual eyes.

Some well-intentioned reporters were asking him questions and some ordinary fans were lurking nearby hoping to grab selfies with a star, but Judge’s mind seemed to be elsewhere.

It was almost as if he had dipped himself in magic waters. Years from now the memories will be so fresh, he may have to brush them away from his face. Read more.

• White Sox, Yankees take in a slice of Iowa before MLB game

• Field of Dreams serves as showcase for both Iowa and baseball

• A generation later, people find heaven at Iowa's Field of Dreams

• Field of Dreams cereal hits Hy-Vee shelves ahead of Dyersville major league baseball game

With the Yankees and the White Sox facing off at the famous "Field of Dreams" in Iowa for the first time in history, thousands of fans came out on one of the hottest days of summer.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs a package of legislation that improves the physical safety and mental health of first responders in Illinois.

Photos: White Sox beat the Yankees after a walk-off home run during The Field of Dreams game