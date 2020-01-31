You are the owner of this article.
Friday briefing: Arrest in fatal stabbing, Western Illinois sees increased undergraduate retention, and Moline tops UT
Friday briefing: Arrest in fatal stabbing, Western Illinois sees increased undergraduate retention, and Moline tops UT

NWS: Snow

Here's what is in store for the Quad-Cities today through the weekend. 

Hazardous Weather Outlook: "Two rounds of snow are possible today. The first is this morning and a second round is expected Friday afternoon into the evening. Snow accumulations of around one half of an inch are possible. Patchy light freezing drizzle and fog are also possible over the entire outlook area. This may create hazardous travel conditions."

NWS: Summary

Patchy fog is possible this morning before 10 a.m. then a  30% chance of snow after 4 p.m. Otherwise it will be cloudy with a high near 34 degrees.

Tonight there's a chance of snow and freezing rain before midnight then a slight chance of freezing rain between midnight and 2 a.m. It will be cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 35 degrees and a low around 32 degrees. Southwest winds will gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday will be sunny with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 29 degrees.

Trending headlines

Today's top headlines

Crime, courts and public safety headlines

Lifestyle, entertainment news

'Tuneful Tuesday' music series

Saxophonist Danelle Kvapil, of Davenport, is the featured performer at the Rock Island Public Library "Tuneful Tuesday" music series. Presente…

Movie reviews: ‘The Rhythm Section’ is a kick-ass revenge film

Movies in a Minute: 'The Rhythm Section' & 'Gretel & Hansel'
Movies in a Minute: ‘The Gentleman’ & ‘The Turning’
Movies in a Minute: ‘Dolittle’ & ‘Bad Boys for Life’
Movies in a Minute: 'Just Mercy'
Movie reviews: 'The Grudge' is chilling but also layers on an emotional aspect
Movie reviews: 'The Grudge' is chilling but also layers on an emotional aspect

Photos: Commercial kitchen in Bettendorf

Today's top sports headlines

Today's gallery

United Township hosting Moline girls basketball, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in East Moline. Final score Moline 63, United Township 49. 

