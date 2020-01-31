Friday briefing: Arrest in fatal stabbing, Western Illinois sees increased undergraduate retention, and Moline tops UT

Here's what is in store for the Quad-Cities today through the weekend.
Hazardous Weather Outlook: "Two rounds of snow are possible today. The first is this morning and a second round is expected Friday afternoon into the evening. Snow accumulations of around one half of an inch are possible. Patchy light freezing drizzle and fog are also possible over the entire outlook area. This may create hazardous travel conditions."
Patchy fog is possible this morning before 10 a.m. then a 30% chance of snow after 4 p.m. Otherwise it will be cloudy with a high near 34 degrees.
Tonight there's a chance of snow and freezing rain before midnight then a slight chance of freezing rain between midnight and 2 a.m. It will be cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 35 degrees and a low around 32 degrees. Southwest winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday will be sunny with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 29 degrees.
Western Illinois University reports increased undergraduate retention, new graduate enrollment from last year
Western Illinois University’s fall to spring retention is up for the 2019-2020 school year, the university announced in a press release.
Silvis Mayor Matt Carter presented a glowing report about his city's growth in a State of Silvis address he presented Thursday in East Moline.
DES MOINES — Donald Trump might want to build a wall, but Chris Ihle has built Donald Trump.
Davenport police have made an arrest in connection with the stabbing death of Danial Bradley at the Relax Inn on Wednesday night.
The man who Davenport police say confessed to killing Robert Long entered a written not guilty plea Tuesday.
Kendall Markell Lundrigan, convicted of 1st degree burglary and other crimes in Clinton County, has failed to report back to the Davenport Wor…
Saxophonist Danelle Kvapil, of Davenport, is the featured performer at the Rock Island Public Library "Tuneful Tuesday" music series. Presente…
GENESEO — Geneseo coach Scott Hardison didn't think anyone could go undefeated in the Western Big 6 Conference girls' basketball race this sea…
It is a big deal when one team has two players with a double-double in a basketball game. When two players nearly do it in a half, that is rea…
Davenport Central continues to show it's a program on the rise.
United Township hosting Moline girls basketball, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in East Moline. Final score Moline 63, United Township 49.