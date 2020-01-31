Friday briefing: Arrest in fatal stabbing, Western Illinois sees increased undergraduate retention, and Moline tops UT

Here's what is in store for the Quad-Cities today through the weekend.

Hazardous Weather Outlook: "Two rounds of snow are possible today. The first is this morning and a second round is expected Friday afternoon into the evening. Snow accumulations of around one half of an inch are possible. Patchy light freezing drizzle and fog are also possible over the entire outlook area. This may create hazardous travel conditions."

Patchy fog is possible this morning before 10 a.m. then a 30% chance of snow after 4 p.m. Otherwise it will be cloudy with a high near 34 degrees.

Tonight there's a chance of snow and freezing rain before midnight then a slight chance of freezing rain between midnight and 2 a.m. It will be cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 35 degrees and a low around 32 degrees. Southwest winds will gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday will be sunny with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 29 degrees.