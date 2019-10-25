{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Summary

A fairly nice weekend is shaping up for the Quad-Cities, but the forecast is not without rain. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be partly sunny then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 52 degrees and a low around 34 degrees.

For Saturday there is a 50% chance of rain after 1 p.m. and a high near 55 degrees. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Saturday night brings another 50% chance of rain before 1 a.m. Skies will be cloudy then gradually becoming partly cloudy with a low around 40 degrees. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 56 degrees and a low around 35 degrees.

The end is really near. The flood warning in effect for the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities will expire Tuesday morning. The Mississippi currently is at 15.4 feet and slowly falling. Flood stage is 15 feet. The river is expected to fall below flood stage Tuesday.

Halloween activities

• Davenport’s annual Halloween parade will kick off Saturday from 3rd Street and Pershing Avenue at 2 p.m. — rain or shine.

• In Bettendorf, the parade begins at 7 p.m., Saturday. It will include monsters, floats, and candy. This year’s theme is Space Monsters.

The parade will begin at the intersection of 23rd Street and Middle Road, then continue onto Spruce Hills Drive. The procession will travel to 18th Street, turning left onto 18th Street, continuing to Middle Road, turning left on Middle Road, and finishing at the entrance of the Life Fitness / Splash Landing parking lot.

