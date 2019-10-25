A fairly nice weekend is shaping up for the Quad-Cities, but the forecast is not without rain. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be partly sunny then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 52 degrees and a low around 34 degrees.
For Saturday there is a 50% chance of rain after 1 p.m. and a high near 55 degrees. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
Saturday night brings another 50% chance of rain before 1 a.m. Skies will be cloudy then gradually becoming partly cloudy with a low around 40 degrees. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 56 degrees and a low around 35 degrees.
The end is really near. The flood warning in effect for the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities will expire Tuesday morning. The Mississippi currently is at 15.4 feet and slowly falling. Flood stage is 15 feet. The river is expected to fall below flood stage Tuesday.
• Davenport’s annual Halloween parade will kick off Saturday from 3rd Street and Pershing Avenue at 2 p.m. — rain or shine.
• In Bettendorf, the parade begins at 7 p.m., Saturday. It will include monsters, floats, and candy. This year’s theme is Space Monsters.
The parade will begin at the intersection of 23rd Street and Middle Road, then continue onto Spruce Hills Drive. The procession will travel to 18th Street, turning left onto 18th Street, continuing to Middle Road, turning left on Middle Road, and finishing at the entrance of the Life Fitness / Splash Landing parking lot.
Alleman senior running back Kylee Dorsey looks to gain more yardage during a game against United Township last Friday. Dorsey missed four games this season with a hairline fracture in his right leg, but came back strong.
Rock Island junior runner Agok Ayuen is this week's Metro Pacesetter for The Dispatch and The Rock Island Argus. Ayuen won the Western Big 6 Conference title and placed fifth in the Class 3A Minooka Regional the last two weeks.
Rockridge senior receiver Nolan Stevens is listed as a game-time decision for a Class 2A first-round playoff contest against Annawan-Wethersfield on Saturday. If he cannot play, the Rockets know they can pick up the slack.
Moline�s Jose Castillo kicks the ball away from Normal Community�s Chris Tanton during Tuesday� IHSA Class 3A Normal Sectional semifinal. The Maroons� post-season run came to an end with a 2-1 loss to the Ironmen.
The Moline boys' soccer team celebrates after winning the Class 3A Rock Island Regional title on Saturday at Public Schools Stadium. The Maroons face Normal Community in the Class 3A Normal Community Sectional semifinals tonight.
Geneseo's Joey Medina keeps a tight hold on the ball as Dekalb's David Long and Chauncey Perkins tackle him near the sideline in Dekalb on Friday, October 24, 2014. The Maple Leafs finished a perfect 9-0 season by defeating the Dekalb Barbs 21-7.
Alleman's Kylee Dorsey missed five games with a hairline fracture to his fibula but is healthy for the Pioneers' first-round Class 4A playoff game against Elgin St. Edward. He was one of Alleman's top offensive threats last year, rushing for 704 yards to go with a team-high 234 yards receiving.
Alleman's Kylee Dorsey crosses the goal line for a touchdown last week in the Pioneers' win over United Township at Lindberg Stadium in Rock Island. Dorsey had his best game of the year, rushing for 94 yards on nine carries with two touchdowns.
Moline senior forward Jose Castillo, shown here in a match against Freeport, earned All-State honors from the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association. Castillo's twin brother, Cristian, also is an All-State honoree.