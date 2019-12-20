You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Friday briefing: Above normal temps, I-74 traffic changes, and Hickey Brothers to close doors
View Comments
alert featured

Friday briefing: Above normal temps, I-74 traffic changes, and Hickey Brothers to close doors

{{featured_button_text}}
Summary

If you're looking for December days in the mid- to upper-40s, you've come to the right place. Here are the details from the National Weather Service.

NWS: Snow

Friday will be partly sunny with a high near 44 degrees and a low around 26 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 44 degrees and a low around 30 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 48 degrees and a low around 33 degrees.

New traffic pattern opening up in Moline

Detour

I-74 construction update: The new Iowa-bound (westbound) I-74 lanes in Moline are expected to be completed tonight which means local traffic can take I-74 instead of 19th Street. Check out the map for more details.

Today's top headlines

Crime, courts and public safety headlines

Lifestyle, entertainment headlines

Today's top sports news

Today's top photo galleries

Geneseo girls beats Moline, 73-68

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News