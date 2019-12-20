Friday briefing: Above normal temps, I-74 traffic changes, and Hickey Brothers to close doors

If you're looking for December days in the mid- to upper-40s, you've come to the right place. Here are the details from the National Weather Service.

Friday will be partly sunny with a high near 44 degrees and a low around 26 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 44 degrees and a low around 30 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 48 degrees and a low around 33 degrees.

New traffic pattern opening up in Moline

I-74 construction update: The new Iowa-bound (westbound) I-74 lanes in Moline are expected to be completed tonight which means local traffic can take I-74 instead of 19th Street. Check out the map for more details.

Former Moline cop to make January first appearance on misconduct/theft charges A former Moline police sergeant's first appearance on charges of official misconduct and theft has been scheduled for January.

Researchers suggest more state funding for schools would help lower property taxes Proposal comes ahead of special property tax task force report due out this month

Dental records will be needed to identify the person killed in Fairport fire FAIRPORT, Iowa — The identity of the person found dead in a house fire has not been determined. Muscatine County Assistant Medical Examiner an…

Hammond-Henry Hospital opening clinic in Port Byron Geneseo's Hammond-Henry Hospital is expanding into Port Byron with a medical clinic scheduled to open Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.

Putnam to host Rube Goldberg competition on Dec. 28 DAVENPORT — In the sleepy week between Christmas and New Year's, the Putnam Museum & Science Center is shaking things up with a new family…

Genesius Guild gets $3,000 challenge grant to replace equipment ROCK ISLAND -- The Genesius Guild has received a $3,000 challenge grant from the Moline Foundation to help with fundraising efforts to replace…

Rocky girls shoot past turnover-prone Quincy in Big 6 win ROCK ISLAND — Early on Thursday night, Quincy’s zone defense had the Rock Island girls stifled offensively. Slowly but surely, the Lady Rocks …

+3 Alleman Pioneers celebrate Hall of Fame inductions Fun, friendships, wins and championships are always exciting at the time. However, it is when you get a little longer in the tooth when those …

Geneseo girls beats Moline, 73-68

