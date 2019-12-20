Friday briefing: Above normal temps, I-74 traffic changes, and Hickey Brothers to close doors

If you're looking for December days in the mid- to upper-40s, you've come to the right place. Here are the details from the National Weather Service.
Friday will be partly sunny with a high near 44 degrees and a low around 26 degrees.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 44 degrees and a low around 30 degrees.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 48 degrees and a low around 33 degrees.
New traffic pattern opening up in Moline I-74 construction update: The new Iowa-bound (westbound) I-74 lanes in Moline are expected to be completed tonight which means local traffic can take I-74 instead of 19th Street. Check out the map for more details.
Hickey Brothers in downtown Rock Island, which might have been the most likely spot to offer indoor cannabis smoking in Illinois when recreati…
A former Moline police sergeant's first appearance on charges of official misconduct and theft has been scheduled for January.
Proposal comes ahead of special property tax task force report due out this month
Crime, courts and public safety headlines
×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
His smile, I'm told, was loving, unique, and could light up a room.
FAIRPORT, Iowa — The identity of the person found dead in a house fire has not been determined. Muscatine County Assistant Medical Examiner an…
Geneseo's Hammond-Henry Hospital is expanding into Port Byron with a medical clinic scheduled to open Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.
Lifestyle, entertainment headlines
Adriene Hall was particularly grateful on Thanksgiving this year and is looking forward to another gift in the new year.
DAVENPORT — In the sleepy week between Christmas and New Year's, the Putnam Museum & Science Center is shaking things up with a new family…
ROCK ISLAND -- The Genesius Guild has received a $3,000 challenge grant from the Moline Foundation to help with fundraising efforts to replace…
ROCK ISLAND — Early on Thursday night, Quincy’s zone defense had the Rock Island girls stifled offensively. Slowly but surely, the Lady Rocks …
Fun, friendships, wins and championships are always exciting at the time. However, it is when you get a little longer in the tooth when those …
Today's top photo galleries Geneseo girls beats Moline, 73-68
121919-mda-spt-gen-moline-gbkb-001a.JPG
121919-mda-spt-gen-moline-gbkb-005a.JPG
Geneseo’s Kammie Ludwig (30) goes up for a shot against Moline’s Nadi McDowell-Nunn (20) during their game Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Wharton Field House in Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
121919-mda-spt-gen-moline-gbkb-002a.JPG
Moline’s Caroline Hazen (12) goes up for a shot Geneseo’s Kammie Ludwig (30) during their game Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Wharton Field House in Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
121919-mda-spt-gen-moline-gbkb-003a.JPG
Geneseo’s Faith Henderson (34) goes up for a shot against Moline’s Cierra McNamee (43) during their game Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Wharton Field House in Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
121919-mda-spt-gen-moline-gbkb-009a.JPG
Geneseo’s Abigail Barickman (23) goes up for a shot against Moline’s Bella Smith (40) during their game Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Wharton Field House in Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
121919-mda-spt-gen-moline-gbkb-010a.JPG
Geneseo’s Kammie Ludwig (30) against Moline Bella Smith (40) during their game Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Wharton Field House in Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
121919-mda-spt-gen-moline-gbkb-011a.JPG
Geneseo’s Maddi Barickman (22) goes up for a 3-point shot against Moline during their game Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Wharton Field House in Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
121919-mda-spt-gen-moline-gbkb-020a.jpg
Moline's Bralee Trice (32) smiles after getting announced during their game Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Wharton Field House in Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
121919-mda-spt-gen-moline-gbkb-021a.jpg
Moline’s bench reacts to a 3-pointer against Geneseo during their game Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Wharton Field House in Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
121919-mda-spt-gen-moline-gbkb-022a.jpg
Moline's Cierra McNamee (43) goes up for a shot against Geneseo's Keeli Frerichs (20) during their game Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Wharton Field House in Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
121919-mda-spt-gen-moline-gbkb-026a.jpg
Moline's Kadence Tatum (13) is assessed by a trainer after an injury during their game against Geneseo Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Wharton Field House in Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
121919-mda-spt-gen-moline-gbkb-033a.jpg
Moline's Cierra McNamee (43) dribbles around Geneseo twins Maddi Barickman (22) and Abbi Barickman (23) during their game Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Wharton Field House in Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
121919-mda-spt-gen-moline-gbkb-034a.jpg
Moline's Cierra McNamee (43) goes up for a shot against Geneseo's Maddi Barickman (22) during Thursday's Western Big 6 Conference game at Wharton Field House in Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
121919-mda-spt-gen-moline-gbkb-035a.jpg
Geneseo's Kammie Ludwig (30) celebrates a 3-pointer against Moline during Thursday's Western Big 6 Conference game at Wharton Field House in Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
121919-mda-spt-gen-moline-gbkb-036a.jpg
Moline’s bench reacts to a 3-pointer against Geneseo during their game Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Wharton Field House in Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
121919-mda-spt-gen-moline-gbkb-040a.jpg
Geneseo’s bench reacts to a 3-pointer against Moline during their game Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Wharton Field House in Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
121919-mda-spt-gen-moline-gbkb-041a.jpg
Geneseo's Maddi Barickman goes up for a shot against Moline's Cierra McNamee during Thursday's Western Big 6 Conference game at Wharton Field House in Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
121919-mda-spt-gen-moline-gbkb-044a.jpg
Geneseo's Kammie Ludwig (30) goes up for a shot against Moline's Bella Smith (40) during their game Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Wharton Field House in Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
121919-mda-spt-gen-moline-gbkb-047a.jpg
Geneseo's Keeli Frerichs dribbles through the defense of Moline's Kelsi Curtis (24) and Caroline Hazen (12) during Thursday's Western Big Six Conference game at Wharton Field House in Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN,
121919-mda-spt-gen-moline-gbkb-048a.jpg
Geneseo's Keeli Frerichs (20) goes up for a shot against Moline's Cierra McNamee (43) during their game Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Wharton Field House in Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
121919-mda-spt-gen-moline-gbkb-049a.jpg
Geneseo's Kammie Ludwig (30) goes up for a shot against Moline's Cierra McNamee (43) during their game Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Wharton Field House in Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
121919-mda-spt-gen-moline-gbkb-050a.jpg
Moline's Cierra McNamee (43) smiles during their game against Geneseo Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Wharton Field House in Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter