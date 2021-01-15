 Skip to main content
Friday briefing: A chance of snow, 2 die in Bettendorf fire, and eating healthy
Friday briefing: A chance of snow, 2 die in Bettendorf fire, and eating healthy

011421-qc-nws-icestravanganza-006

Kari Kendall, of Guernsey, sculpts a block of ice into a Jack-O-Lantern tombstone before the “Icestravaganza 2021: A Chilling Winter at the Freight House” event this weekend Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Davenport. The 3-day event at the Freight House boardwalk will include more than 24,000 pounds of ice. In addition to enjoying the ice sculptures, Icestravaganza attendees can witness the 2021 live ice-carving competition either in person or on Facebook Live from 11 a.m. to noon and 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The Family Credit Union will be hosting a warming station with free hot chocolate and a fire put in the Freight House's outdoor patio during the competition, and also every day from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Be thankful you live in the Quad-Cities and not in west/central Iowa where they are currently under a National Weather Service blizzard warning. We're expected to get some snow today, but not much in accumulation.

Here is the National Weather Service Hazardous Weather Outlook currently in effect for the Quad-City region.

"Light snow is expected through at least mid morning mainly west of the Mississippi River where most areas will see less than half an inch of additional snowfall. Late this morning, snow showers should develop across most of the area and slide south through the day. The best chance for these showers will be in Illinois later in the afternoon. Some of these showers could be intense and drop a quick half an inch of snow that could lead to snow covered slick roads."

NWS: Summary

Today there is a 40% chance of snow. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 34 degrees.

Tonight there is a 40% chance of snow. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 27 degrees.

Saturday there is a chance of snow before 10 a.m. then scattered flurries between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 34 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday night brings a 30% chance of snow after 1 a.m. with a low around 25 degrees.

Sunday there's 40% chance of snow with a high near 30 degrees and a low around 18 degrees.

Today's top crime, courts and public safety stories

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

• Iowa Quad-Cities schools looking at plans after governor's speech

• Statewide COVID-19 positivity rate continues to drop

• COVID-19 claims three lives in Scott County, 1B vaccination in Iowa will move "quite slowly"

• Mayor: Chicago opening 6 mass COVID-19 vaccination sites

Today's lifestyle, entertainment headlines

Photos: Prepping ahead of the "Icestravaganza 2021: A Chilling Winter at the Freight House" event

Today's sports headlines

Today's top videos

Top photo galleries

Photos: Davenport Central triangular wrestling meet

Photos: Structure fire in Bettendorf

Meet the Junior Board of Rock Island's Mardi Gras attendants and pages

Junior Board of Rock Island's Mardi Gras through the years

Santa Fund: Here are some of the people you helped in 2020

