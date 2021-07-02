Friday briefing: A bang up forecast, Snowstar gets new owners, and Taxslayer Center asks Moline for help

We're looking at a beautiful Fourth of July holiday weekend. So take time out and enjoy it.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 81 degrees and a low around 61 degrees.
Saturday will be sunny with a high near 87 degrees and a low around 68 degrees.
Independence Day Sunday will be sunny with a high near 90 degrees and a low around 71 degrees.
Monday will be mostly sunny with a high near 91 degrees and a low around 71 degrees with a 30% chance of overnight showers.
Local couple purchases Snowstar ski park, saves it from closing
The TaxSlayer Center has supported itself for a decade. But after a year-long shutdown, it's asking Moline for help.
Social media posts show rising concern about Alleman High School's future
Subdivision developer pulls out of Davenport, continues in Bettendorf
Man on probation and wanted on numerous arrest warrants charged with robbing credit union
The TaxSlayer Center has supported itself for a decade. But after a year-long shutdown, the Moline-based venue is asking the city for help.
Jennifer and Doug Harper purchased Snowstar Tuesday, and have many plans for new summer activities there.
The developer of a controversial subdivision planned to straddle city lines withdrew its application from Davenport and now plans to build solely within Bettendorf borders.
Davenport police on Thursday arrested a 29-year-old Davenport man, who is on probation until 2023 for first-degree theft convictions, for robbing the I.H. Mississippi Valley Credit Union on Wednesday.
A Clinton County man was sentenced Thursday to serve the rest of his natural life in prison for his role in sexually abusing four children over a three-year period.
A Bettendorf chiropractor charged with insurance fraud pleaded not guilty in a written arraignment filed Thursday.
Out to beat the elites: Doug Boleyn, innovation officer for Genesis Health System, named Quad-City Times Beat the Elite runner
Now a fixture on race day, it wouldn't be the Quad-City Times Bix 7 without someone trying to beat the elites.
SHANE BROWN: A Quad-City meteorologist answers the burning question from real internet searches: "Is a sexy pic QC weatherman?"
How do people find Shane's personal blog? They use keyword searches like "IS A SEXY PIC QC WEATHER MAN?" Really.
Bruno the Bear gained fame in Iowa as he crossed the state in 2020. He was euthanized in Louisiana on Tuesday.
Looking to keep command of first place in the Mississippi Athletic Conference, the Pleasant Valley baseball team took care of business with a doubleheader sweep on the road Thursday at North Scott.
Assumption softball piled up 36 hits — nine home runs — in a doubleheader sweep of Bettendorf.
Wide receiver Jacob Bostick, a 6-foot-3 prospect from Palatine, Ill., a top-10 prospect from Illinois high schools in the Class of 2022, is Iowa's latest football commitment.
