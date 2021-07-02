Friday briefing: A bang up forecast, Snowstar gets new owners, and Taxslayer Center asks Moline for help

We're looking at a beautiful Fourth of July holiday weekend. So take time out and enjoy it.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 81 degrees and a low around 61 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 87 degrees and a low around 68 degrees.

Independence Day Sunday will be sunny with a high near 90 degrees and a low around 71 degrees.

Monday will be mostly sunny with a high near 91 degrees and a low around 71 degrees with a 30% chance of overnight showers.