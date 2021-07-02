 Skip to main content
Friday briefing: A bang up forecast, Snowstar gets new owners, and Taxslayer Center asks Moline for help
Friday briefing: A bang up forecast, Snowstar gets new owners, and Taxslayer Center asks Moline for help

We're looking at a beautiful Fourth of July holiday weekend. So take time out and enjoy it.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 81 degrees and a low around 61 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 87 degrees and a low around 68 degrees.

Independence Day Sunday will be sunny with a high near 90 degrees and a low around 71 degrees.

Monday will be mostly sunny with a high near 91 degrees and a low around 71 degrees with a 30% chance of overnight showers.

Illinois receiver selects Hawkeyes

Wide receiver Jacob Bostick, a 6-foot-3 prospect from Palatine, Ill., a top-10 prospect from Illinois high schools in the Class of 2022, is Iowa's latest football commitment.

Retired Bloomington attorney and Lincoln scholar, Guy Fraker donated a letter written by Lincoln in 1854, to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.

It might seem like an oxymoron, but it all has to do with mass.

What is the relationship between weather and fireworks, and what you need to consider when setting off your backyard display?

Today's photo galleries 

Photos: TaxSlayer Center opens after remodel

Photos: Assumption sweeps Bettendorf

Photos: Pleasant Valley sweeps North Scott

